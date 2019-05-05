Advice From Vintage Cycling Books - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

“When learning a new trick, get some friends to hold your bike and slowly move you through each step.”



-Popular Mechanics For Kids The Best Book of Bikes by Amy Pinchuk



“Sooner or later you are going to fall off your bicycle during a race. Racers call it munching.”



-Bicycle Motocross is for Me by Tom Moran



“BALL RACES: To replace worn sets can be a problem for those with little manual dexterity, but others who have perhaps had to rebuild sprocket blocks at the side of the roadside, sticking the balls in place with sun tan lotion, are not easily intimidated.”



-The Bicycle A Guide & Manual by R John Way



“Better yet, and this is the best, if you’re finicky about performance, remove the entire derailleur mechanism from the bicycle and soak it in kerosene. “



-The Complete Book of Bicycling by Eugene A. Sloane





I love old cycling books and have a growing collection. It's interesting to see how far bikes have come. For example the Complete Book of Bicycling says that a top of the line bike will range in price from $120 to $180. For today's comics (and hopefully your entertainment) I redrew some of my favorite quotes.