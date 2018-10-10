Afton Shoes Announces Fall 2018 Line

PRESS RELEASE: Afton Shoes
Fall Product has arrived! The 2018 Afton fall line is more than just new colors. We have continued to improve on the shoes that have already been on multiple UCI World Cup DH podiums, taken home a U.S. National DH Championship and have won an X-Games gold medal.
Both the Keegan Flat and the Vectal Clipless feature Afton’s second-generation Intact® Rubber that is more resilient and less susceptible to wear, yet still maintaining a shore A of 60.
Additional revisions to both models include:
• Pre-formed heel pocket to improve fitment and reduce heel lift.
• Denser / thicker ankle foam to improve ankle protection.
• Re-formulated glue to increase bonding strength between the upper and outsole.
• Non-wax laces that slide better in the eyelets.Keegan:
The 2018 Design & Innovation Award-winning flat shoe is now available in Black/Maroon and Black/Grey.Vectal:
Our race proven clipless shoe is now offered in the extremely popular Black/Gum combo as well as Black/Navy.
All of the Fall product can be found on the completely redesigned website
.About Afton Shoes:
First launched in fall of 2017, Afton Shoes incorporated extremely technical and protective features into low-profile, casually inspired MTB shoes. We hope you join us as we continue to explore new designs and technology to create a modern way of interpreting cycling footwear.
Afton Shoes, Redefining Footwear.
