Afton Shoes Announces Fall 2018 Line

Oct 10, 2018
by aftonshoes  
Fall Product has arrived The 2018 Afton fall line is more than just new colors. We have continued to improve on the shoes that have already been on multiple UCI World Cup DH podiums taken home a U.S. National DH Championship and have won an X-Games gold medal.

Fall Product has arrived! The 2018 Afton fall line is more than just new colors. We have continued to improve on the shoes that have already been on multiple UCI World Cup DH podiums, taken home a U.S. National DH Championship and have won an X-Games gold medal.

Both the Keegan Flat and the Vectal Clipless feature Afton’s second-generation Intact® Rubber that is more resilient and less susceptible to wear, yet still maintaining a shore A of 60.

Additional revisions to both models include:

• Pre-formed heel pocket to improve fitment and reduce heel lift.
• Denser / thicker ankle foam to improve ankle protection.
• Re-formulated glue to increase bonding strength between the upper and outsole.
• Non-wax laces that slide better in the eyelets.

Keegan:
The 2018 Design & Innovation Award-winning flat shoe is now available in Black/Maroon and Black/Grey.

Vectal:
Our race proven clipless shoe is now offered in the extremely popular Black/Gum combo as well as Black/Navy.

All of the Fall product can be found on the completely redesigned website.

The Vectal is a clipless shoe that has enough flex in the toe and heel to make walking bearable yet is rigid enough to perform excellent on the pedals. Mix that with our second generation Intact Rubber 35mm clip adjustment generous clip box and a protective cage and the Vectal is not a MTB shoe that can be ignored. Available in Mens sizes 7-13
The Keegan features a proprietary Design amp Innovation Award winning mono-directional shank which is stiff over the pedals but allows you to walk naturally. It also reduces vibration gives more pedal power and helps with hard landings or impacts. Mixed with our second generation Intact Rubber with a Shore A of 60 which is soft and tacky yet durable and other protective reinforced features the Keegan does not disappoint. Available in Mens sizes 7-13
About Afton Shoes:

First launched in fall of 2017, Afton Shoes incorporated extremely technical and protective features into low-profile, casually inspired MTB shoes. We hope you join us as we continue to explore new designs and technology to create a modern way of interpreting cycling footwear.

Afton Shoes, Redefining Footwear.

MENTIONS: @aftonshoes


3 Comments

  • + 1
 Their site suggests buying a size up as they fit snug if you want a looser fit. If I wear a 9 in 5.10s (I have the Impact VXi, SpitFire, Freerider and Aescents) what size would be equivalent in the Aftons?
  • + 1
 I bought the Keegan's on super sale just to see how they compare to 5.10's. They are stiffer and pedal better but nothing beats the grip of 5.10's.
  • + 1
 Speaking of Afton shoes, what about that contest? @pinkbikeaudience @xpedo @aftonshoes

