Aaron Gwin's Signature e*thirteen AG1r Wheels Have Almost Enough Eagles

PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen

With five World Cup DH Championships under his belt, two on e*thirteen carbon wheels, e*thirteen honors Aaron Gwin’s talent and dedication with a 25-piece, limited-release of Aaron Gwin Signature Wheelsets. The AG1r's are laced with silver spokes and nipples like those the champ himself runs on his race bikes. These wheels have also been given a complete AG1r graphics overhaul with Gwin’s signature eagle."We wanted to do something fun for the fans with graphics and aesthetics," said Gwin, "But the performance is at the highest level. We try to maximize the safety, the durability and the performance, every little detail. This is the only real eagle you need on your bike!"Gwin’s Signature Wheelset is here to introduce e*thirteen's all-new carbon rim lay-up after two years in the making. LG1r Carbon wheels have brought Gwin to World Cup overall victory both years he’s been on e*thirteen product, and he's proud to pass that durability and performance gains to you…The AG1r Wheels, like all e*thirteen carbon rims and wheels come complete with a Lifetime Warranty. Considering that Aaron Gwin, the Hannahs, Sam Reynolds and Remy Metailler have used e*thirteen carbon hoops for multiple years and victories - from World Cup and Urban DH wins to Best Trick in Red Bull Rampage, e*thirteen engineers and athletes are confident that these products will work equally as well for enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and dedicated racers alike for the lifetime of the product.• Carbon shell, machined aluminum flanges, optional 7sp integrated cassette• Carbon fiber, 31mm internal hook-less profile w/ lifetime warranty• 650b wheelset with 7speed integrated cassette: 2120g• Recommended tire widths - 2.3-2.6"• Six degree freehub engagement• The LG1 Race hub flanges and rim profile create wider spoke triangulation for superior stiffness and cornering stability• All-new carbon layup• 30mm hookless carbon DH rim• LIFETIME WARRANTY• Tubeless ready with tape and valves installed• 7 Speed Cassette is compatible with 10 and 11 speed chains from both Shimano™ and SRAM™