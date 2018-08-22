PRESS RELEASES

Aaron Gwin's Signature e*thirteen AG1r Wheels Have Almost Enough Eagles

Aug 22, 2018
by Connor Bondlow  
AG1r Aaron Gwin Signature Carbon Wheelset

PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen

AG1r Aaron Gwin Signature Wheelset

With five World Cup DH Championships under his belt, two on e*thirteen carbon wheels, e*thirteen honors Aaron Gwin’s talent and dedication with a 25-piece, limited-release of Aaron Gwin Signature Wheelsets. The AG1r's are laced with silver spokes and nipples like those the champ himself runs on his race bikes. These wheels have also been given a complete AG1r graphics overhaul with Gwin’s signature eagle.

"We wanted to do something fun for the fans with graphics and aesthetics," said Gwin, "But the performance is at the highest level. We try to maximize the safety, the durability and the performance, every little detail. This is the only real eagle you need on your bike!"

Gwin’s Signature Wheelset is here to introduce e*thirteen's all-new carbon rim lay-up after two years in the making. LG1r Carbon wheels have brought Gwin to World Cup overall victory both years he’s been on e*thirteen product, and he's proud to pass that durability and performance gains to you…

AG1r Aaron Gwin Signature Carbon Wheelset

The AG1r Wheels, like all e*thirteen carbon rims and wheels come complete with a Lifetime Warranty. Considering that Aaron Gwin, the Hannahs, Sam Reynolds and Remy Metailler have used e*thirteen carbon hoops for multiple years and victories - from World Cup and Urban DH wins to Best Trick in Red Bull Rampage, e*thirteen engineers and athletes are confident that these products will work equally as well for enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and dedicated racers alike for the lifetime of the product.

AG1r Aaron Gwin Signature Carbon Wheelset

• Carbon shell, machined aluminum flanges, optional 7sp integrated cassette
• Carbon fiber, 31mm internal hook-less profile w/ lifetime warranty
• 650b wheelset with 7speed integrated cassette: 2120g
• Recommended tire widths - 2.3-2.6"
• Six degree freehub engagement
• The LG1 Race hub flanges and rim profile create wider spoke triangulation for superior stiffness and cornering stability
• All-new carbon layup
• 30mm hookless carbon DH rim
• LIFETIME WARRANTY
• Tubeless ready with tape and valves installed
• 7 Speed Cassette is compatible with 10 and 11 speed chains from both Shimano™ and SRAM™

Only 25 sets available—get them now before they're gone! More info on bythehive.com.

Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
48944 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
48090 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
44779 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
44654 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
43298 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
43178 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
42364 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41201 views

21 Comments

  • + 3
 So it is it 31mm or 30mm internal width? That spec list reads like a hastily&badly cobbled together bit of marketeering: repeats itself and with inconsistencies. Seems the eagle can't write or proofread properly.
  • + 3
 SRAM already filed a copyright lawsuit
  • + 1
 What about American Eagle? - they even build wheels
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: The rumor has it that for 2019 Specialized will change name of their Enduro to Eagle. And the E-bike model will be called E-Gull.
  • + 2
 Hmm, they do have a nice sticker.
  • + 1
 How can cassette be compatible with both 10 and 11 speed chains at a same time? If we mean high quality shifting.
  • + 3
 Got a 10 sp chain on my 11 sp cassette. Works fine. Don't believe the marketeers drivel.
  • + 1
 @ColquhounerHooner: But does 11speed chain work with 10speed cassette?
  • + 1
 @aljoburr: yep
  • + 1
 10sp chain works on 9sp cassette too. It is often recommended when running 1x9sp with a narrow-wide chainring.
  • + 1
 Wonder if these wheels comes the shitty bearings guarantee as well?
  • + 1
 DT Swiss be like hmm okay.
  • + 1
 Etched graphics Slow you down?
  • + 2
 Hub sound please
  • + 1
 28.99% faster
  • + 0
 So whats on AGs 29er?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026308
Mobile Version of Website