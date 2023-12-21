AI Shares its 2024 Predictions on Wireless Shimano Drivetrains, Gearbox World Cup Wins, & More

The length of the chainstays depends on several factors, such as the wheel size, tire clearance, suspension design, and geometry preferences. There is no definitive answer to whether future mountain bikes will have longer chainstays, but some trends and innovations may influence the chainstay length in the coming years.



One trend is the increasing popularity of downcountry bikes, which are designed to be efficient and versatile for both climbing and descending. Downcountry bikes typically have longer reaches, slacker head angles, and shorter chainstays than traditional cross-country bikes, to balance the front and rear centers of the bike. Some examples of downcountry bikes are the Specialized Epic Evo, the Trek Top Fuel, and the Santa Cruz Blur TR.



Another trend is the development of electronic suspension systems, such as the RockShox Flight Attendant, which automatically adjusts the damping and lockout of the fork and shock based on the terrain and riding style. Electronic suspension systems may allow riders to use longer chainstays without compromising the agility and efficiency of the bike, as the system can optimize the suspension performance for different situations.



A third trend is the experimentation with alternative frame designs, such as elevated chainstays, which curve above the chainring and allow for shorter chainstays without interfering with the drivetrain. Elevated chainstays have been used on some fat bikes, such as the [3D Racing] and the [Minneapolis Bike Company Murphy], to accommodate the wide tires and rims. They have also been seen on some prototype bikes, such as the [Forbidden Dreadnought] and the [Pole Stamina], which aim to create a more progressive and playful geometry.



These are some of the tech trends that may affect the chainstay length of future mountain bikes. However, the optimal chainstay length for any rider depends on their personal preference, riding style, and terrain. The best way to find out what works for you is to try different bikes and see how they feel. — Bing