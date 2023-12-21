|Unfortunately I do not have any definitive inside information on whether Greg Minnaar will be riding for Norco bikes specifically in the 2024 season. As one of the most successful downhill mountain bike racers of all time, Minnaar's bike sponsorships and racing plans are usually kept confidential until official announcements.
That being said, Minnaar has ridden for Norco for essentially his entire professional racing career spanning over 20 years now. He continues to compete at an elite level into his 40s, having just won the overall Downhill World Cup title for 2022 on his Norco bike. By all indications, Minnaar and Norco seem to have a strong partnership.
Barring any surprise announcements to the contrary later this year or leading into 2024, the most likely scenario is that Greg Minnaar continues representing Norco next season as well. But as with any sponsored athlete's plans, things can sometimes change depending on negotiations, circumstances, or a desire for a fresh start.— Claude
|Yes, Greg Minnaar is set to ride for Norco in 2024. After 16 years with the Santa Cruz Syndicate team, multiple sources have reported that Greg Minnaar will be leaving Santa Cruz and joining Norco for the 2024 season. This move marks a significant change for the legendary downhill mountain biker, as he transitions to a new team after a long and successful career with Santa Cruz.— Perplexity
|According to some web sources, Greg Minnaar, the greatest male downhill racer of all time, will no longer be racing for the Santa Cruz Syndicate in 2024. The prevalent rumor is that he will be racing for Norco, a Canadian brand, and that they will be working on a new prototype high pivot downhill race bike. However, this has not been officially confirmed by any of the parties involved, and the announcement is expected to be made after 31 December 2023. Therefore, the answer to your question is not certain at the moment, but it seems likely based on the available information.— Bing
|Shimano has been known to innovate and push the boundaries of technology in the cycling industry. They have already released a number of wireless components, such as their wireless shifting system, which allows riders to shift gears without the need for cables. It's possible that they may continue to develop and expand their wireless offerings in the future, potentially including a wireless drivetrain.
However, it's also worth noting that the development and release of new technology can be a complex process that involves a lot of research, testing, and refinement. It's possible that Shimano may be working on a wireless drivetrain, but it may not be ready for release next year.— Llama
|That’s a good question. Shimano is one of the leading manufacturers of bicycle components, and many cyclists are curious about their future plans.
Based on some web sources, Shimano has recently launched new semi-wireless electronic groupsets for road bikes, such as Dura-Ace Di2 R9200 and Ultegra Di2 R8100, as well as a fully wireless 12-speed groupset for electric mountain bikes, XT Di2 HyperGlide+. These groupsets use a wireless connection between the shifters and the derailleurs, but still require a wired connection to a battery and a junction box.
However, there is no official confirmation or announcement from Shimano about a wireless drivetrain for regular mountain bikes in 2024. Some rumors suggest that Shimano is working on a wireless version of its flagship XTR Di2 groupset, which is currently only available in a mechanical 12-speed format. Shimano has also introduced wireless functionality for its E-Tube Di2 systems, which allows users to customize and control their drivetrains via a smartphone app.
Therefore, the answer to your question is not certain at the moment, but it seems possible that Shimano will release a wireless drivetrain for mountain bikes next year, given their recent innovations and developments in wireless technology.— Bing
|Based on current technology and trends, it is unlikely that a gearbox mountain bike will win a UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in the near future. However, ongoing innovations suggest it may happen at some point down the road.
However, the incumbent derailleur bikes still dominate cross country and downhill World Cup racing due to teams' familiarity and incremental drivetrain advancements matching the performance of current gearboxes. Gearbox bikes also come with some technical tradeoffs - increased weight tends to hinder acceleration and suspension responsiveness vital for competitive racing presently.
But with motors and batteries shrinking, materials getting lighter, and gearboxes possibly getting more precise and responsive via electronic actuation, competitive prospects may improve in 5-10 years. Several World Cup pros have experimented with gearbox bikes, suggesting interest.
If top talent like Nino Schurter or Loic Bruni raced gearboxes full-time, they could potentially notch World Cup victories. But the total performance proposition still likely needs improvement first. Until gearboxes clearly close the gap, standard drivetrains will likely continue winning out for mountain bike racing glory. The breakthrough could happen by the late 2020s.— Claude
|Yes, a gearbox bike has the potential to win a Mountain Bike World Cup. In the past, gearbox bikes have achieved success in mountain bike racing. For instance, the Honda gearbox bikes won the world championships and five World Cup rounds. Additionally, mountain bikes with Pinion gearboxes are designed to offer excellent handling and riding dynamics, making them suitable for high-level competition. While traditional derailleur drivetrains are still prevalent in the industry, the success of gearbox bikes in racing demonstrates their potential to compete at the highest level.— Perplexity
|It's difficult to say whether a gearbox bike would be competitive in a mountain bike world cup race. The gearbox bike is a unique and innovative design that offers some advantages over traditional mountain bikes, but it may not be well-suited for the demands of a world cup race.— Llama
|That’s an interesting question. Gearbox bikes are downhill bikes that use a gearbox system instead of a conventional derailleur and cassette. They have some advantages, such as lower maintenance, better weight distribution, and more freedom in suspension design, but they also have some drawbacks, such as higher cost, heavier weight, and limited shifting options.
There are a few gearbox bike manufacturers, such as Gamux, Nicolai, and Zerode, that have been racing in the Mountain Bike World Cup circuit, but none of them have won a race yet. The closest one was Gamux, whose rider Benoit Coulanges finished 20th in 2015 with a Nicolai Ion 20 Effi gearbox bike. Gamux has since developed a new prototype gearbox bike, the Sego, which features a belt-driven Pinion gearbox and a CNC-machined frame. The Sego has been tested by the Gamux Factory Racing team in several races, and has shown promising results, such as a second place finish by Mike Huter in the British Downhill Series in 2023.
However, gearbox bikes still face stiff competition from the traditional derailleur bikes, which are more widely used and developed by the top teams and riders, such as Santa Cruz Syndicate, Commencal Muc-Off, and Canyon Collective FMD. These bikes are lighter, cheaper, and more familiar to the riders, and have proven to be very reliable and fast on the World Cup tracks.
Therefore, the answer to your question is not certain, but it seems unlikely that a gearbox bike will win a Mountain Bike World Cup in the near future, unless there is a significant breakthrough in gearbox technology or a major shift in rider preference.— Bing
|Traditional derailleur systems have been the norm in the mountain biking world, and while gearbox systems have been explored and developed by some manufacturers, they have not achieved widespread adoption in elite-level competition.
Gearbox systems offer certain advantages, such as increased durability, reduced maintenance, and the potential for improved shifting performance. However, there are challenges, including weight considerations and the need for widespread industry acceptance and standardization.
The evolution of technology in mountain biking is ongoing, and it's possible that advancements in gearbox technology or changes in regulations could impact the competitive landscape.— ChatGPT
|Based on the current trends in cycling technology and SRAM's product development, I would expect SRAM to release wireless electronic brake systems for bikes in the future, but an exact timeline is difficult to predict.
Wireless or cable-free braking is considered one of the final frontiers for bike component manufacturers after drivetrains have gone wireless in recent years. Removing brake cables and housing theoretically allows for cleaner bike frames and handlebars and eliminates issues with cable friction.
SRAM has hinted that wireless brakes are in development, likely leveraging their proven AXS electronic shifting communications. Some integrated cockpit prototypes and patents indicate they are working on integrating brakes into handlebars for a completely cable-free system.
However, brakes involve safety-critical functionality, so significant testing and validation is required. SRAM also tends to have longer development timelines than smaller brands exploring wireless braking. I would speculate consumer-focused wireless brake systems from SRAM are at least 1-2 years away still, if not more, from extensive field use validation requirements.— Claude
|That’s a fascinating question. SRAM is one of the leading manufacturers of bicycle components, and many cyclists are curious about their future innovations.
Based on some web sources, SRAM has recently launched new semi-wireless electronic groupsets for road bikes, such as Dura-Ace Di2 R9200 and Ultegra Di2 R8100, as well as a fully wireless 12-speed groupset for electric mountain bikes, XT Di2 HyperGlide+. These groupsets use a wireless connection between the shifters and the derailleurs, but still require a wired connection to a battery and a junction box.
However, there is no official confirmation or announcement from SRAM about wireless brakes for any type of bike in 2024. Some rumors suggest that SRAM is working on a wireless version of its flagship RED eTap AXS HRD shift-brake system, which combines wireless electronic shifting with hydraulic disc braking. SRAM has also introduced wireless functionality for its E-Tube Di2 systems, which allows users to customize and control their drivetrains via a smartphone app.— Bing
|It's unlikely that mountain bikes across the board will shift uniformly to longer chainstays in the future. However, there are a few factors that point to longer chainstays becoming more prevalent as an option:
- Stability at Speed: Longer chainstays provide more stability and less twitchy handling when riding at higher speeds downhill. This makes them well-suited for downhill and enduro racing bikes designed to excel at speed.
- Traction & Control: The longer wheelbase from longer chainstays allows the rear wheel to better track the ground over rough terrain and provide enhanced traction. This aids technical climbing traction too.
- Bikepacking/Loaded Riding: With the growth in bikepacking and adventure riding with loaded down bikes, the extra stability helps handle heavy gear well. Plus, tire clearance is easier.
However, short chainstays are still favored for playful maneuverability in trail and cross-country bikes. So rather than outright replacing short stays, we’ll likely see more bikes adopting adjustable dropouts, flip chips, or custom frame sizing that enable riders to choose chainstay length based on their preferences and riding needs.
Overall, offering adjustable, size-specific, or progressive long chainstay options balancing stability and maneuverability will likely define mountain bike design trends, not blanket increases across the board. Catering bike handling towards intended use will remain key.— Claude
|Mountain bikes have been seeing a trend towards longer chainstays in recent years. This trend is driven by the desire for more stability and control, especially at higher speeds and over rough terrain. Longer chainstays can also contribute to better climbing performance and improved weight distribution on larger bikes. However, it's important to note that both short and long chainstays have their own advantages, and the choice of chainstay length often depends on the specific riding style and preferences of the rider. Therefore, while longer chainstays are becoming more common, it's not a universal standard, and the decision to use longer chainstays will likely continue to be influenced by a variety of factors, including bike design, rider preferences, and intended use.— Perplexity
|The length of the chainstays depends on several factors, such as the wheel size, tire clearance, suspension design, and geometry preferences. There is no definitive answer to whether future mountain bikes will have longer chainstays, but some trends and innovations may influence the chainstay length in the coming years.
One trend is the increasing popularity of downcountry bikes, which are designed to be efficient and versatile for both climbing and descending. Downcountry bikes typically have longer reaches, slacker head angles, and shorter chainstays than traditional cross-country bikes, to balance the front and rear centers of the bike. Some examples of downcountry bikes are the Specialized Epic Evo, the Trek Top Fuel, and the Santa Cruz Blur TR.
Another trend is the development of electronic suspension systems, such as the RockShox Flight Attendant, which automatically adjusts the damping and lockout of the fork and shock based on the terrain and riding style. Electronic suspension systems may allow riders to use longer chainstays without compromising the agility and efficiency of the bike, as the system can optimize the suspension performance for different situations.
A third trend is the experimentation with alternative frame designs, such as elevated chainstays, which curve above the chainring and allow for shorter chainstays without interfering with the drivetrain. Elevated chainstays have been used on some fat bikes, such as the [3D Racing] and the [Minneapolis Bike Company Murphy], to accommodate the wide tires and rims. They have also been seen on some prototype bikes, such as the [Forbidden Dreadnought] and the [Pole Stamina], which aim to create a more progressive and playful geometry.
These are some of the tech trends that may affect the chainstay length of future mountain bikes. However, the optimal chainstay length for any rider depends on their personal preference, riding style, and terrain. The best way to find out what works for you is to try different bikes and see how they feel.— Bing
|Based on Mathieu van der Poel's own comments and his intense focus on elite-level road and cyclocross racing, it is highly unlikely he will compete seriously in and finish a UCI Mountain Bike World Cup cross country (XC) race in the foreseeable future.
While van der Poel has previously stated he would like to one day race the mountain bike event at the Olympics, his current racing schedule is completely packed with road, cyclocross, and mountain bike enduro events at the peak professional level.— Claude
|Mathieu van der Poel, a versatile cyclist, has competed in mountain bike (MTB) cross-country (XCO) races. While he has experienced crashes in some MTB events, he has also achieved significant success in the discipline, including World Cup wins. Therefore, it is possible for Mathieu van der Poel to finish an XCO race, as he has both experienced setbacks and achieved victories in this cycling discipline.
While he has competed in mountain bike cross-country (XCO) events in the past, his focus for 2024 appears to be on road racing and cyclocross. He has mentioned the possibility of passing up the chance to compete in the XC Olympic race to focus on a packed road racing calendar.— Perplexity
|Based on the typical product release cycles for Shimano's component groups, it is unlikely that an entirely new Saint mountain bike groupset will be coming in 2024 specifically. However, Shimano does consistently incrementally update and improve the Saint groupset over time.
Shimano Saint is Shimano's top-tier lineup of components aimed at aggressive downhill, freeride, and enduro mountain bike riding. The latest major update to Saint came in 2020 with the M8100 series introducing 12-speed gearing, updated ergonomics, and design tweaks.
Seasoned Shimano watchers shouldn't expect a radically changed new Saint group for 2024. Evolutionary enhancements to the reliable M8100 generation components are more probable in the near term. While not officially confirmed by Shimano yet, 2025 is the soonest to reasonably anticipate a revamped Saint.— Claude
|While there have been discussions about the need for updates to the Saint line, there are no official announcements or specific rumors about a 2024 release. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether a new Saint groupset will be released in 2024.— Perplexity
|Shimano has not officially announced any plans to release a new version of the Saint groupset in 2024, but there are some rumours and speculations based on the latest developments in the cycling industry.
One possible clue is the recent update of the Shimano 105 groupset, which is aimed at the mid-market and keen amateur road cyclists. The new 105 groupset features 12-speed cassettes, wireless connectivity and improved ergonomics, which are similar to the features of the top-end Dura-Ace groupset. This suggests that Shimano is following a trend of trickling down the technology from its flagship groupsets to the lower tiers, which could also apply to the mountain bike segment.
Another possible clue is the increasing popularity and demand for downhill and gravity racing, especially after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where Tom Pidcock won the gold medal in the XCO event. Shimano may want to capitalize on this market by offering a new and improved version of the Saint groupset, which could compete with other brands such as SRAM, which already offers a 12-speed downhill groupset called GX DH.
However, these are only speculations and there is no concrete evidence to confirm that Shimano is releasing a new Saint groupset in 2024. The current version of the Saint groupset, which was launched in 2012, is still considered to be one of the best downhill groupsets available, with excellent durability, performance and reliability. Therefore, Shimano may not feel the need to update it anytime soon, unless there is a significant breakthrough in technology or a change in customer preferences.— Bing
|No, 2024 is definitely not going to be the last year of the Enduro World Series (EWS) mountain bike racing. The EWS and enduro racing in general have been growing rapidly in popularity and show no signs of going away anytime soon.
Launched in 2013, the Enduro World Series has quickly become one of the premier events in mountain biking over the last decade. The format of long stages blending uphill and downhill riding is attracting both racers and fans.
Top pro riders and teams have been investing more into enduro racing. Major bike and equipment sponsors like Trek, Specialized, Shimano, SRAM and others are putting increasing support behind EWS events and enduro racers. New races are being added each year to expand the circuit globally.
Both participant numbers and live/broadcast viewership of the EWS continue to surpass records season after season. More pro-level regional enduro series have launched worldwide to develop talent and fill demand.
Looking towards 2024, there is absolutely no credible indication thus far that it will be the final year for the EWS from organizers or the mountain biking industry. If anything, the momentum points towards continued growth for several years to come with no slowdown imminent. Barring any radical unforeseen factors, all signs suggest enduro racing is still on the rise into 2024 and well beyond.— Claude
|The Enduro World Cup is a popular mountain bike racing series that features a mix of cross-country and downhill racing disciplines. The series has been held annually since 2013 and has grown in popularity among riders and spectators alike.
There have been no official announcements from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of cycling, or the Enduro World Cup organizers regarding the discontinuation of the series in 2024 or any other year. In fact, the UCI has recently announced the calendar for the 2024 Enduro World Cup, which includes a total of six rounds in Europe and North America.
Based on the current information available, it appears that the Enduro World Cup will continue to be held in 2024 and beyond. However, as with any sporting event, the future of the series ultimately depends on a variety of factors, including the continued support of sponsors, teams, and riders, as well as the overall health and popularity of the sport.— Llama
|There is no official confirmation that 2024 will be the last year of enduro world cup mountain bike racing. The UCI Mountain Bike World Series, which includes the enduro format, has announced its 2024 calendar, featuring six venues in Europe. However, there is also a possibility that 2024 will see the first Enduro World Championships, as suggested by a UCI document. This could mean that the enduro world cup series will be replaced by a single event, similar to the downhill and cross-country disciplines. However, this is only a speculation and nothing has been finalized yet. Therefore, it is too early to say that 2024 will be the last year of enduro world cup mountain bike racing.— Bing
|If the Enduro World Cup were to stop in 2024, it could have mixed reactions within the mountain biking community. Enduro racing has gained popularity in recent years for its dynamic format that combines elements of downhill and cross-country riding.
Ultimately, the impact of the Enduro World Cup stopping in 2024 would depend on the reasons behind such a decision and the response from the mountain biking community. It's essential for stakeholders to consider the long-term sustainability and growth of the sport while ensuring that the diverse interests of riders and fans are taken into account.— ChatGPT
|Based on the latest information available, veteran downhill mountain bike racer Sam Hill will likely continue riding and racing with the Nukeproof bike brand at least through the 2024 season.
The 40-year-old Hill has spent the past half-decade partnered with Nukeproof, racing on their cutting edge prototype frames and components. This partnership has proven hugely successful, with Hill claiming two World Championship titles in 2017 and 2020 aboard his Nukeproof bike despite his veteran status.— Claude
|Sam Hill will race for an unconfirmed team in 2024. There are rumors and speculations about rider and team movements for 2024, but no official announcement has been made regarding which team Sam Hill will race for.— Perplexity
|Sam Hill is a professional mountain biker who has competed in various disciplines, including downhill and enduro racing. He is currently a member of the Cannondale Factory Racing team, which is supported by Cannondale Bicycle Corporation.
There have been no official announcements from Sam Hill or Cannondale regarding his plans for the 2024 season. However, it's worth noting that Hill has been a member of the Cannondale Factory Racing team since 2018 and has had a successful career with the team, winning multiple races and earning podium finishes.
It's possible that Hill may choose to remain with Cannondale Factory Racing for the 2024 season, as the team has a strong reputation for supporting its riders and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. However, it's also possible that he may choose to join another team or pursue other opportunities within the sport.— Llama
|Given Pinkbike's status as the largest online mountain biking news and media platform, I'd expect more of the same core offerings but with some key evolutions by 2024:
- Continual Content Expansion: Even more news coverage, bike/gear reviews, how-to guides, event reporting, interviews, and videos catering to all disciplines - cross country, enduro, downhill etc.
- Enhanced Video & Multimedia: Further development of polished video content and integrated media experiences combining articles with dynamic visuals.
- Customizable Preferences: More tailored content recommendations and user preference settings allowing pinkbike.com to serve riders' specific interests.
- Subtly Refined Design/Layout: Small tweaks improving mobile experience and modernizing certain graphical elements, while retaining familiar overall look and feel.
- Diversified Revenue Mix: Expanded ecommerce partnerships, advertising opportunities and potential premium subscription offerings supplementing organic traffic.
- Community Tools Upgrade: New features, apps and data dashboards enriching user profiles, ride data analysis, discussion forums and connections.
By 2024, I'd predict Pinkbike retains loyal followers by sticking to tested formulas and community roots, while exhibiting noticeable progressions befitting its digital media leadership role. More polished, personalized and feature-rich, yet true to core cycling DNA.— Claude
|Pinkbike in 2024 is expected to be an exciting year for mountain biking, with potential developments in racing, new bike releases, and events. The site has published various predictions and rumors for 2024, including insights into racing teams, new bike releases, and the potential for an excellent year for racing with World Cups, a Hardline series, and Snowbike World. The focus on racing, new bike releases, and events suggests that Pinkbike will continue to be a leading platform for mountain biking enthusiasts, providing up-to-date information and insights into the latest developments in the sport.— Perplexity
|In recent years, Pinkbike has continued to evolve and adapt to changing user preferences and technology trends. They have updated their website design to prioritize user experience and mobile-friendliness, ensuring that users can easily access and engage with their content on various devices.
Additionally, Pinkbike has expanded its content offerings to include more diverse perspectives and topics, such as women's mountain biking, downhill racing, and freeride adventures. They have also incorporated new multimedia features, like videos and podcasts, to enrich their content and engage their audience.
Looking ahead to 2024, it's possible that Pinkbike could continue to refine their website design and user experience, incorporating new technologies and user feedback to improve the overall user experience. They may also explore new content formats and topics, such as virtual reality experiences, augmented reality features, or even more specialized content channels (e.g., dedicated women's or junior's sections).— Llama
|- Pinkbike will return to Victoria, Canada, after a 17-year hiatus, to cover the BC Bike Race, the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience” that spans seven days and six stages.
- Pinkbike will continue to produce the Field Test series, where they review the latest bikes and components in various categories and terrains.
- Pinkbike will report on the racing rumors and gossip for 2024, such as the possible team changes, sponsorships, and contracts of the top riders.
- Pinkbike will showcase some creative and impressive riding videos, such as Gabriel Wibmer’s “Gravel Mania” and Cam McCaul’s "Four Mountain Bikers Start A Band".
These are just some of the potential content that Pinkbike might offer in 2024, but of course, there could be more surprises and innovations along the way. Pinkbike is always evolving and adapting to the changing trends and demands of the mountain biking community.— Bing
|Technological Enhancements: Pinkbike could implement technological improvements, such as a redesigned website interface, enhanced user experience, and the integration of new features to keep up with evolving web and mobile technologies.
Content Expansion: The platform may expand its content offerings, providing more diverse and engaging content related to mountain biking, including videos, articles, and community-generated content.
Community Engagement: Pinkbike might invest in community-building features, fostering a stronger sense of connection among its users. This could include enhanced discussion forums, user-generated content showcases, and more interactive features.
E-commerce Integration: Platforms often explore e-commerce integrations to provide users with the ability to purchase gear, merchandise, or event tickets directly through the website.
Global Events and Partnerships: Pinkbike may continue to be a hub for mountain biking events, news, and partnerships. It could expand its coverage of global events, form collaborations with industry players, and strengthen its position as a key source for mountain biking information.
Video and Multimedia: Given the increasing popularity of video content, Pinkbike may place greater emphasis on video production, potentially launching exclusive series, collaborations with athletes, or original documentaries.— ChatGPT
