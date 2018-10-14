Video: Aidan Horn's Riding Will Make You Second Guess Physics

Aidan Horn is the type of person you always want to have around, even if he never rode bikes in the first place. The fact that he’s one of the best humans to ever touch a bicycle only makes him that much more interesting. Looking for nothing but a laugh, stomping nothing but bangers; Aidan Horn is back at it with another video guaranteed to make you second guess your understanding of physics.
Today, The Rise
is proud to present Aidan Horn’s 2018 video, and this goes without saying, but big shoutout to Industry Nine
for always supporting what we do and believing in our riders! Wait no longer and hit play to watch this jewel carefully crafted by Jeremy Menduni with additional filming by Louis Lhomel and Jason Leroux.
7 Comments
Post a Comment