Video: Aidan Horn's Riding Will Make You Second Guess Physics

Oct 14, 2018
by The Rise  

Aidan Horn is the type of person you always want to have around, even if he never rode bikes in the first place. The fact that he’s one of the best humans to ever touch a bicycle only makes him that much more interesting. Looking for nothing but a laugh, stomping nothing but bangers; Aidan Horn is back at it with another video guaranteed to make you second guess your understanding of physics.

Today, The Rise is proud to present Aidan Horn’s 2018 video, and this goes without saying, but big shoutout to Industry Nine for always supporting what we do and believing in our riders! Wait no longer and hit play to watch this jewel carefully crafted by Jeremy Menduni with additional filming by Louis Lhomel and Jason Leroux.

7 Comments

  • + 5
 Why do Pinkbike like titles that want to tell us how to think, what we 're good or bad at etc. It's beginning to look and read a lot like clickbait FB feed.
  • + 2
 Nope - I have a complete understanding how the laws of physics were utilised by an epic rider. No need to second guess anything...
  • + 3
 Physics, nothing. This video made me doubt all branches of science. When he did that 180 I was like "Where's my bible!?"
  • + 4
 Riding was sick. Title is s*it.
  • + 1
 Look what happens, when riders ride with other riders pushng the limits of what is possible, are we living in the Matrix & not even know it?
  • + 1
 Excellent stuff, but the 20" crew have been doing it for years.
  • + 1
 Killed it

Post a Comment



