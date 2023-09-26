Video: Aidan Howe Goes Huge in 'Hill Bomb' Teaser

Sep 26, 2023
by INTHEHILLSGANG  

Words: INTHEHILLSGANG

Aidan Howe's segment from our upcoming release, Hill Bomb. Aidan and the rest of the crew have been working hard to build and ride original features in unique zones, and pay homage to classic spots from OG parts like NWD. Filmed over the course of 2022 - 2023, this video is full of big moves and insane steeze from freeride zones and the Cam Zink Invitational. We will be releasing the full movie in October!


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

Filmed by Keanu Smith. Produced by Aidan Howe. Special thanks to the rest of the gang for additional clips, digging, and being a part of it all. Thank you to Cam Zink for having us out at the invitational.


Posted In:
Videos Teaser In The Hills Gang Aidan Howe


Author Info:
InTheHillsGang avatar

Member since Apr 10, 2020
16 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 2 0
 Ummm. Who wants to give up their spot in Rampage this year so he can go?
  • 1 0
 Not much of a Modest Mouse fan. But Got-dam that is a sentimental/nostalgic guitar intro.
  • 1 0
 damn...so sick. the riding, music and editing sent me straight back to childhood.
  • 1 0
 Aidan is gnarly! Freaking Rad to see him hit the NWD Robbie Bourdon jump!
  • 1 0
 Another legendary send gets shown the love! God damn, what an amazing year. How the frig did they find that jump anyway?
  • 1 0
 The shot at 6:35 is unreal, sick riding!
  • 1 0
 wait why isn't he on rampage ? #letthemride





