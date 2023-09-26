Video: Aidan Howe Goes Huge in 'Hill Bomb' Teaser

Words

Aidan Howe's segment from our upcoming release, Hill Bomb. Aidan and the rest of the crew have been working hard to build and ride original features in unique zones, and pay homage to classic spots from OG parts like NWD. Filmed over the course of 2022 - 2023, this video is full of big moves and insane steeze from freeride zones and the Cam Zink Invitational. We will be releasing the full movie in October!

Filmed by Keanu Smith. Produced by Aidan Howe. Special thanks to the rest of the gang for additional clips, digging, and being a part of it all. Thank you to Cam Zink for having us out at the invitational.

: INTHEHILLSGANG