Ain't No Sunshine: IXS European Downhill Cup 2, Willingen – Photo Epic and Video

Two weeks went by and the IXS European DH Cup is back at it again with its second round. As part of the annual Ziener Bike Festival in Willingen the IXS European DH Cup is raced on the old World Cup course which is without a doubt one of the smoothest tracks all year. This does not mean it is an easy one. Willingen is hard on your body, especially on the mental side. The riders better not be scared by the really fast top and bottom section when the speed is picking up quickly. As Willingen is not the most technical track the times will be pretty close all weekend long and not the rider with the most solid run will win, but the rider who can push and probably scare themselves the most will take the top step.
The weather is another big factor this weekend. Today's practice session was plotted by thick fog and a lot of rain. Single-digit temperatures weren't the riders favorite but still, everyone was enjoying the first runs and the forecast for the next two days looks a lot more enjoyable. As there is one string result the field of riders is a little bit smaller than in Kranjska Gora at the opening round what includes a few of the top riders are missing as well. Nonetheless the current leader, Jure Zabjek is here to get the job done and with Matt Walker, Stanislav Sehnal and many more wanting their first win it will not be an easy one. In the elite women category Monika Hrastnik, who took second in Slovenia, is the top favorite for the win.
2 Comments
Post a Comment