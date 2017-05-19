Ain't No Sunshine: IXS European Downhill Cup 2, Willingen – Photo Epic and Video









Two weeks went by and the IXS European DH Cup is back at it again with its second round. As part of the annual Ziener Bike Festival in Willingen the IXS European DH Cup is raced on the old World Cup course which is without a doubt one of the smoothest tracks all year. This does not mean it is an easy one. Willingen is hard on your body, especially on the mental side. The riders better not be scared by the really fast top and bottom section when the speed is picking up quickly. As Willingen is not the most technical track the times will be pretty close all weekend long and not the rider with the most solid run will win, but the rider who can push and probably scare themselves the most will take the top step.



The weather is another big factor this weekend. Today's practice session was plotted by thick fog and a lot of rain. Single-digit temperatures weren't the riders favorite but still, everyone was enjoying the first runs and the forecast for the next two days looks a lot more enjoyable. As there is one string result the field of riders is a little bit smaller than in Kranjska Gora at the opening round what includes a few of the top riders are missing as well. Nonetheless the current leader, Jure Zabjek is here to get the job done and with Matt Walker, Stanislav Sehnal and many more wanting their first win it will not be an easy one. In the elite women category Monika Hrastnik, who took second in Slovenia, is the top favorite for the win.













The Ziener Bike Festival in Willingen is around for years and a big come-together in the German mountain bike community





At track walk time you still were able to see the start tent. By midday it disappeared in the fog





There were hope but these were the last sunbeams for the day





The GZ Racing Team at their collective track walk





Thick fog and plenty of rain hindered the first training here in Willingen





The first part of the track has quite a few smaller take offs





The winner in Slovenia, Jure Zabjek, is one of the few fast guys here in Willingen





Although there are plenty of pads you do not want to crash in this wood section as it is high speed





Sharp rocks already caused some flats in the first practice session





Fresh loam in the woods





Loam assessor, Friedrich Frey, was pumped after his final inspection and ready to hit the track





Nino Antic is in the house and one of the favorites in the masters category





The finish area has got its own little expo area next to it





Due to the steep first few meters the riders get up to speed really quick





The Kellys Factory Racing riders, Rastislav Baranek following Jozef Ondic





Silas Grandy is one of the ten protected riders for the super final on sunday





This inside line has a gnarly G-Out at the bottom





Valli Hoell won the Pro U17 female category in Kranjska Gora





The fresh cut wood section is definitely a tough one when it comes to line choice





Jasper Jauch hits the corner jump into a steep chute





Monika Hrastnik on one of the upper jumps





Eyes on the prize. Jure Zabjek leads the overall in the elite men and is hunting his first European title





The rain kept it steady the whole day and caused some serious track conditions




