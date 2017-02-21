Air to the Throne - Finals

The level of riding here at AT3 was unheard of, I mean we didn't expect the guys to go that mental. Matt Jones had one of the best runs I have ever seen. He pushed me to send the best stuff I have. Last run of the day, last run of the whole event and I was able to pull it off. It's always a huge adrenaline rush and I am super stoked with that! Once again, an event that a lot of people are skeptical of, because of the wooden ramps and being located indoors, but it was a crazy comp and vibe again, so I am definitely happy with this one. What brings me here really, is that after I got my first invite after a long winter of not riding contests, it's impossible to pass up on another event with the boys. We live for it, for that adrenaline rush when we drop in. - Nicholi Rogatkin, Specialized Bikes