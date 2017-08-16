PINKBIKE TECH

Air vs Coil: Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin's Shock Options - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 16, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Jesse Melamed and his Rocky Mountain Altitude setup for the Whistler EWS.
Jesse Melamed
Remi Gauvin and his Rocky Mountain Altitude setup for the Whistler EWS.
Remi Gauvin

Rocky Mountain's Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin both had strong results at the Whistler EWS race, with Jesse taking home the win and Remi finishing the day in fifth place. Both riders were on Rocky's new Altitude, but Remi chose to ride a coil shock and Jesse went with an air shock. How do they chose what to run for each race? We caught up with both of them to find out more about the logic behind their decisions.

Remi Gauvin s Mountain Altitude setup for the Whistler EWS.

Remi's Rocky Mountain Altitude

Weighing in at 180 pounds, Remi prefers to run an air shock for the more trail oriented races like Ireland, Rotorua, and Tasmania, and install the coil option for races with rougher stages, like Madeira and Whistler. The Fox DHX2 coil that Remi's been running is a longer length than than air option, which increases the bike's travel above its stock 150mm setup. By taking advantage of the Altitude's adjustable geometry, and by using offset eyelet bushings, Remi's able to preserve the bike's geometry no matter which length shock he chooses.

Remi Gauvin chose the coil shock for it s longer travel and ability to be setup a bit stiffer without compromising grip and sensitivity.

The coil shock is set up with a little less sag than the air-sprung Float X2, due to the more linear nature of a coil spring. Even though there's not as much sag, the initial suppleness helps provide enough grip and small bump compliance.


Jesse Melamed s Rocky Mountain Altitude setup for the Whistler EWS.

Jesse's Rocky Mountain Altitude

Jesse's winning bike was equipped with an air sprung Fox Float X2, but it wasn't just any X2 - the shock was custom tuned specifically for Jesse based on his feedback. Now, not every rider is able to articulate exactly what they're looking for out of their suspension, but keep in mind that Jesse has an engineering degree – he's familiar with taking an analytic look at challenges and figuring out solutions, skills that can be applied to both racing and bike setup.

Jesse was testing a new airsick from FOX that was custom built for his Altitude. It is longer than the stock shock to give the bike a bit travel and tuning options. Jesse chose to run it softer and with more sag than his usual setup and had the shock tuned specifically to take advantage of the progressive ending stroke of an air spring.

Like Remi's coil shock, Jesse's X2 is longer than the stock option, giving him a little more travel for plowing through the countless roots and rocks that racers encountered out on the course. He ran a little more sag than usual, knowing that his weight would often be over the front of the bike due to the steep nature of the terrain. That extra sag would also counteract the geometry chances that occur when running a longer shock.


A new longer air shock option was run by Jesse in Whistler. running the spring rate a bit softer than normal he would have almost the complete opposite setup t his teammate.

Why Not Just Use a Slayer?

A longer travel Altitude seems like it would begin to get close to the territory currently held by the Slayer, Rocky's 165mm machine, but both riders say they chose the Altitude because it was the bike they're most comfortable with. Jessie already had a bunch of miles in on the Altitude by the time the Slayer was launched, so he decided to stick with what he knew. There's also the fact that the Slayer has significantly more anti-squat than the Altitude - it's possible that the riders prefer the feel of the Altitude's rear suspension over the Slayer, although that's purely speculation. It's obviously working for both riders, so it's likely we'll see them both on Altitudes as the last race of the season in Finale Ligure, Italy.

 Is it just me or is the Slayer being forgotten!? Jesse was on the old altitude when the new Slayer came out last year and he stayed on the old Altitude until the new one came out this year...I believe I saw Remi on the Slayer at a few races last year but the Altitude has dominated their choices. The only Rocky sponsored rider I have seen riding the Slayer consistently is Gully.
 Dear fox, Can you please make the kashima on the x2 be the same as the kashima on the fork and dropper. Thank you, mountain bikers every where
 Can kashima even be kashima if it doesn't look like kashima?
 apparently the kashima comes naturally in different colours, plus i prefer the darker colour...
 @larsmeier: it does. It depends on the base alloy and the batch.

Just like how two different batches of annodized colour can be slightly different.

Not sure why the downvotes
 Jesse has an engineering degree and uses it to help him win races? That's so badass!
 Still don't get why they put so much AS on the slayer...
Is this a marketing or an engineering motivated decision ?
  • + 1
 It pedals really well apparently
  • + 1
 Sexy A$$ bikes Big Grin
