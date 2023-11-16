Airdrop Bikes Launches New Edit Enduro Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Airdrop Bikes

Front Travel: 160mm (170mm option)

Rear Travel: 161mm (167mm option)

Frame Spec: 6061-T6 alloy with one-piece CNC rocker

Cable Routing: External with stealth dropper port

Rear End: 148x12 SRAM UDH Compatible

Weight: 3.75kg (S3, hardware included)



Wheel Size: Two frames available; MX for 29/27.5" wheels and 27.5 for 27.5" wheels. Both share the same rear-end but have dedicated front-ends designed to ensure there's no compromise on geo.



Rear Shock Size: 205x62.5mm (161mm) / 205x65mm (167mm)

Bottom Bracket: 73mm BSA30 threaded

Chain Guide Mount: ISCG05

Headset: ZS44 / ZS56

Bottle Cage Mount: Yes

Seatpost Diameter: 34.9mm

Seatpost Insertion Depth: 255mm (S1) / 280mm (S2) / 310mm (S3) / 310mm (S4)

Brake Mount: Post 200mm

Rear Axle: 181x12mm with 14.5mm M12x1.0mm thread

Mech Hanger: Airdrop UDH compatible

Chainstay Protector: Airdrop Silencer TPE with alloy core



GEOMETRY

Edit MX

Edit 27.5

All measurements in mm (apologies to our friends in the USA)

KINEMATICS

BUILD OPTIONS

Edit 27.5 & Rockshox SDLX Coil RC2T

Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included



Weight: 4.78kg (S3)



UK: GBP £1799

Intl: EUR €1757 / USD $1870 / CAD $2570



Edit 27.5 & Öhlins TTX Coil

Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included



Weight: 4.66kg (S3)



UK: GBP £1999

Intl: EUR €1952 / USD $2078 / CAD $2855



Edit MX & Rockshox SDLX Coil RC2T Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included



Weight: 4.78kg (S3)



UK: GBP £1799

Intl: EUR €1757 / USD $1870 / CAD $2570



Edit MX & Öhlins TTX Coil

Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included



Weight: 4.66kg (S3)



UK: GBP £1999

Intl: EUR €1952 / USD $2078 / CAD $2855



Edit MX Luxe

Forks: Rockshox Zeb Select

Shock: Rockshox SDLX Coil Select+

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle 1x12

Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Bronze

Wheels: WTB Proterra i30 Tough

Finishing Kit: Burgtec



UK: GBP £3699

Intl: EUR €3612 / USD $3845 / CAD $5283



Edit MX Deluxe

Forks: Rockshox Zeb Ultimate

Shock: Rockshox SDLX Coil Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle 1x12

Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Silver

Wheels: WTB Proterra i30 Tough

Finishing Kit: Burgtec



UK: GBP £4399

Intl: EUR €4295 / USD $4573 / CAD $6283



Edit MX Works

Forks: Öhlins RXF36 m.2 Air

Shock: Öhlins TTX22 m.2 Coil

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS T-Type

Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Ultimate

Wheels: Hope Pro 5 / Reserve HD AL30 hand-built

Finishing Kit: Burgtec

Weight: 16.2kg (S3)

UK: GBP £5499

Intl: EUR €5369 / USD $5716 / CAD $7854



Pricing:

