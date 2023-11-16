Airdrop Bikes Launches New Edit Enduro Bike

Nov 16, 2023
by Airdrop Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Airdrop Bikes

Today we're announcing the new Edit MX and Edit 27.5.

The Edit is a real rider's bike. It's the bike we ride more than any other, the one we always pick up. It's the perfect companion for a bit of everything; days in the woods, big pedal days, mountain missions, bikepark sessions or just clowning around down the local.

Airdrop Edit MX frame in matte raw finish

As with all Airdrop bikes the Edit is designed to put the rider front-and-centre. It's a bike that wants to be ridden and promotes dynamic riding. Rider engagement is the number one priority and keeping the rider connected to the terrain as they ride. A quirk-free kinematic and confidence inspiring geometry make the Edit a bike that's incredibly easy to get along with from day one. If you're looking for a bike that eggs you on to get creative with your line choice and rewards every input, then look no further.

Airdrop Edit MX Works in Sean Grean finish

EDIT FRAME FEATURES

Front Travel: 160mm (170mm option)
Rear Travel: 161mm (167mm option)
Frame Spec: 6061-T6 alloy with one-piece CNC rocker
Cable Routing: External with stealth dropper port
Rear End: 148x12 SRAM UDH Compatible
Weight: 3.75kg (S3, hardware included)

Wheel Size: Two frames available; MX for 29/27.5" wheels and 27.5 for 27.5" wheels. Both share the same rear-end but have dedicated front-ends designed to ensure there's no compromise on geo.

Airdrop Edit MX Deluxe in matte raw

Airdrop Edit MX Deluxe in matte raw finish
Airdrop Edit MX Works in Sean Grean finish

EDIT FRAME SPECIFICATION

Rear Shock Size: 205x62.5mm (161mm) / 205x65mm (167mm)
Bottom Bracket: 73mm BSA30 threaded
Chain Guide Mount: ISCG05
Headset: ZS44 / ZS56
Bottle Cage Mount: Yes
Seatpost Diameter: 34.9mm
Seatpost Insertion Depth: 255mm (S1) / 280mm (S2) / 310mm (S3) / 310mm (S4)
Brake Mount: Post 200mm
Rear Axle: 181x12mm with 14.5mm M12x1.0mm thread
Mech Hanger: Airdrop UDH compatible
Chainstay Protector: Airdrop Silencer TPE with alloy core



FORMAT
The all-new Edit is available in both MX and dual 27.5 options. Dedicated frame designs for both options - no half measures here. 27.5" wheels have always been at the core of everything Airdrop, so developing this 5th iteration of the Edit was all about delivering an MX frame that didn't compromise on everything we love about 27.5" wheels. Both frame options deliver 161mm of rear wheel travel from a 62.5mm stroke shock via a four-bar Horst-link design. Shock stroke can be altered to 65mm to deliver 167mm travel. Frame geometry is optimised for a 160mm fork, but both frames can accept 170mm.

Airdrop Edit MX Works in Sean Grean



DETAILS
The Edit is the bike that started Airdrop and this 5th iteration is the best yet. More Airdrop than ever, it's the culmination of everything we've learned over the last 8 years. We really sweat the details and pride ourselves on delivering a no-nonsense bike that not only is a riot to ride but is also easy to live with and maintain. With that in mind we brought some key updates to the new bike:

UDH Rear End
We have adopted SRAM's UDH hanger standard, which means spare hangers are much easier to come by nomatter where in the world you find yourself. It also ensures our frames are compatible with the latest generation of T-type direct mount drivetrain.

Brake Mount
We uprated the frame to an integrated 200mm post mount. This Edit is a more capable bike than ever before, so 200mm rotors just make sense.

T-type compatible UDH rear end on the Edit MX
The new integrated 200mm brake mount on the Edit MX

One-piece Rocker
One-piece rockers are an Airdrop staple. The 6061 CNC rocker is a genuine one-piece design manufactured from a single alloy billet. The one-piece desig is critical as it ensures minimal lateral load applied to the shock and perfect shock alignment is maintained at all times.

Enclosed Rocker Pivot
Rearward rocker pivots are subject to high lateral loads, and exposed to the elements. With our new braceless seatstay design we moved to a pair of 3901 double-row, sealed bearings to futher increase load capacity, and an enclosed pivot design to shield and protect from dirt ingress.

Closeup of the one-piece rocker on the Edit MX. Note that this is a genuine one-piece designed CNC machined from alloy billet.
Closeup of the new UDH compatible rear end r on the Edit MX. The new Silencer chainstay protector is designed specifically for the Edit and has a sound-damping TPE outer with an alloy core.

Oversized Seat Tube
We've moved to a bigger diameter, 34.9mm (internal) externally butted seat tube, meaning the Edit is ready to accept the next generation of more reliable, longer-drop posts. In addition to this the oversized tube increases strength and reduces tube deflection in this key area.

Silencer Chainstay Protector
Our bikes are already known for being quiet but we felt we could do more. The new Silencer chainstay protector has been designed specifically to fit the Edit MX chainstay and features a sound-damping TPE outer around an alloy core. It's injection moulded to the shape of the tube so that the material memory will keep it wrapped rather than trying to force it open.

Dropper Post Insertion
Maximising drop length at any given saddle height is a must for all riders. And for the Edit we worked hard to make sure all riders could maximise the drop-length-to-saddle-height ratio. To achieve this, we have shortened seat tubes across the board, increased reaming depths and offer customers a choice of drop length from 160-240mm in 10mm increments. We will also be publishing a user-friendly guide to saddle height & drop length.

The Edit MX - 27.5 allow for dropper lengths from 160mm to 240mm to be specified
photo

External Cable Routing
Cable routing should be clean and simple but also easy to work on. The new Edit has external cable routing, CNC guides and stainless hardware plus our new grooved chainstay yoke.

Tubing
An all new 6061 tubeset, using a combination of extruded and hydroformed tubes with both internal and external butting, and a new CNC headtube. We worked hard to dial in the ride compliance and on-trail stiffness without sacrificing on strength and durability.

Closeup of the new braceless seatstay pivot design on the Airdrop Edit MX. Note how the double-row bearings are protected from mud ingress.
Closeup of the brushed alloy headbadge on the Airdrop Edit MX

Finishes
The Edit MX comes in two options; a hand-brushed raw frame with a clear matte powder coat, paired up with a black ano rocker. There's a new colour we're calling Sean Grean which is a matte green powder coat, paired up with a silver ano rocker. The Edit 27.5 comes in the tried-and-tested matte black powder coat finish paired up with a silver ano rocker, just like it's big brother, the Slacker. All Edits come with a choice of silver or black brushed alloy head badges and ten different decal colour options.



ETHOS
At Airdrop we have a simple ethos: build the bikes we want to ride, and ride the bikes we build. All the bikes in our lineup reflect the riding we do and the way we see mountain biking. Our focus is always on fun above all else - smiles in the woods, getting creative and contributing to the culture of MTB.

Craig Evans riding his Gully trail for the Airdrop Edit MX launch vid

Craig Evans riding his Gully trail for the Airdrop Edit MX launch vid
Craig Evans riding his Gully trail for the Airdrop Edit MX launch vid

Gullystan
What better way to launch the new Edit than to chuck it down one of our steepest local trails. Craig put a shift in to get Gullystan back in shape, so naturally, he had to ride it. We roped in our good friends at Steel City Media to shoot and you can see the result here. It could hardly be any more Homegrown than this: Airdrop staffer on a bike we designed, on a trail we helped build, just down the road from the workshop.

Craig Evans riding his Gully trail for the Airdrop Edit MX launch vid

Craig Evans riding his Gully trail for the Airdrop Edit MX launch vid
Craig Evans riding his Gully trail for the Airdrop Edit MX launch vid


GEOMETRY
We believe in a more dynamic, higher engagement ride characteristic, so as with all Airdrop bikes the new Edit balances stability and manoeuvrability. This means more modest reach and wheelbase numbers than you might see from other brands.

Edit MX frames are available in sizes S1-S4 and Edit 27.5 frames in S1-S3, with different chainstay lengths for S1/2 and S3/4. We want riders to have a genuine choice on frame and wheel size based on their preferences. Complete bike customers are also able to specify bar width, bar rise and dropper length.


Airdrop Edit Geometry Diagram

Edit MX
Airdrop Edit MX Geometry Chart

Edit 27.5
Airdrop Edit 27.5 Geometry Chart
All measurements in mm (apologies to our friends in the USA)


KINEMATICS
The Edit uses a four-bar Horst-link layout and the kinematics are designed to complement our geometry. This means a quirk-free platform with ample support that delivers predictable traction yet rewards rider inputs. At 167mm rear wheel travel, the Edit delivers 25% progression.

Airdrop Edit Kinematic Graphs Axle Path
Airdrop Edit Kinematic Graphs Leverage Ratio

Airdrop Edit Kinematic Graphs Anti-Squat
Airdrop Edit Kinematic Graphs Anti-Rise


BUILD OPTIONS
Framesets are available with a choice of premium shock options and complete bikes in three build levels.

We pride ourselves on our build kits and only offer components we can (and do) run on our own bikes. In addition to this we offer a level of customisation to ensure customers get a bike that's ready to roll out of the box. Customers can specify spring weight, bar width, bar rise, dropper length and brake orientation, plus upgrade to our hand-built Reserve wheelsets and accessorise with CushCore, Ridewrap and Burgtec.

Airdrop Edit 27.5 frame with Rockshox SDLX Coil Ultimate RC2T
Edit 27.5 & Rockshox SDLX Coil RC2T
Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included

Weight: 4.78kg (S3)

UK: GBP £1799
Intl: EUR €1757 / USD $1870 / CAD $2570

Airdrop Edit 27.5 frame with hlins TTX Coil
Edit 27.5 & Öhlins TTX Coil
Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included

Weight: 4.66kg (S3)

UK: GBP £1999
Intl: EUR €1952 / USD $2078 / CAD $2855

Airdrop Edit MX frame with Rockshox SDLX Coil Ultimate RC2T
Edit MX & Rockshox SDLX Coil RC2T Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included

Weight: 4.78kg (S3)

UK: GBP £1799
Intl: EUR €1757 / USD $1870 / CAD $2570

Airdrop Edit MX frame with hlins TTX Coil
Edit MX & Öhlins TTX Coil
Frame, shock, spring, hardware, seat clamp, axle, UDH & silencer chainstay protector included

Weight: 4.66kg (S3)

UK: GBP £1999
Intl: EUR €1952 / USD $2078 / CAD $2855

Frame-and-shock customers have a choice of spring rate in 25lb (Rockshox) or 23lb (Öhlins) increments. Customers choosing Öhlins rear shocks can also select a 62.5mm stroke for 161mm rear travel or 65mm stroke for 167mm rear travel.

Airdrop Edit MX Luxe
Edit MX Luxe
Forks: Rockshox Zeb Select
Shock: Rockshox SDLX Coil Select+
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle 1x12
Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Bronze
Wheels: WTB Proterra i30 Tough
Finishing Kit: Burgtec

UK: GBP £3699
Intl: EUR €3612 / USD $3845 / CAD $5283

Airdrop Edit Deluxe
Edit MX Deluxe
Forks: Rockshox Zeb Ultimate
Shock: Rockshox SDLX Coil Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle 1x12
Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Silver
Wheels: WTB Proterra i30 Tough
Finishing Kit: Burgtec

UK: GBP £4399
Intl: EUR €4295 / USD $4573 / CAD $6283

Airdrop Edit MX Work in Sean Grean
Edit MX Works
Forks: Öhlins RXF36 m.2 Air
Shock: Öhlins TTX22 m.2 Coil
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS T-Type
Brakes: SRAM Code Stealth Ultimate
Wheels: Hope Pro 5 / Reserve HD AL30 hand-built
Finishing Kit: Burgtec
Weight: 16.2kg (S3)
UK: GBP £5499
Intl: EUR €5369 / USD $5716 / CAD $7854

Wheelsets can be upgraded to Hope Pro 5 / Reserve HD AL30 or Reserve HD 30 Carbon on all bikes, which are hand-built to order.

Pricing: Prices are set in GBP. Exchange rates adjust daily, so prices can fluctuate. UK prices include sales tax. Outside the UK, prices exclude tax & duty.



AVAILABILITY
As a small (four people) and independent brand, we don't do continuous mass production. Frames are fabricated in small batches, typically 100 at a time. We then build bikes to order in our Sheffield workshop. Preorders are now live for the Edit MX and Edit 27.5, with stock expected in Sheffield in January.


For more information head to https://www.airdropbikes.com/

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Airdrop Airdrop Edit


Author Info:
AirdropBikes avatar

Member since Aug 6, 2015
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb
57183 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
53095 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes
42353 views
Review: Trickstuff Piccola C22 Brakes - Light, Powerful, & Pricey
36493 views
Tech Tuesday - Why Brake Positioning Is More Important Than You Think
31813 views
Polygon Factory Racing Looks to be Shutting Down for 2024
31607 views
GCN+ to Close as Warner Bros. Discovery Looks to Consolidate Streaming Services [Updated with Information from WBD]
29803 views
Slack Randoms: Boris Bike Hour Record Attempts, Gee Atherton at Rampage, Exploding Gold & More
28788 views

63 Comments
  • 60 0
 Aluminum, 27.5 or MX, external routing, threaded bb, great seatpost insertion, zero proprietary crap, reasonable geometry, clean lines….someone pinch me, I think I’m dreaming
  • 18 0
 and $5700USD for an ohlins X01 transmission build when at the same price point from Santa Cruz you'd probably be looking at NX
  • 5 0
 @rbarbier12: can't believe i forgot price! it has been a long time since i've seen a frame-only price that starts with a 2 in canadian dollars
  • 3 2
 No kidding, and they actually tweaked the main triangle for Mx, it's truly amazing! If it had a Pinion I'd be on it!!
  • 2 7
flag gearbo-x (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 everything looks soo generic nowadays. FSR 4 bar rocker brushed raw
  • 7 0
 @gearbo-x: Convergent evolution. Physics is the same for everybody, so well designed bikes will look more and more alike as the gimmicks and dead ends get weeded out.
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Exactly. There’s a reason moto geo and suspension looks so similar across the board.
  • 1 0
 My favourite Airdrop feature is that they use standard steel bolts in their pivots, replaceable and won't round.
  • 29 0
 It's like the pinkbike comment section built a bike
  • 1 0
 This and the new Raaw Madonna. Perfection has arrived.
  • 25 0
 And the “no nonsense” award goes to Airdrop.
Well done
  • 13 0
 MIxed or dual 27.5. We need more of this as spec option. Bike looks awesome.
  • 10 0
 Nice looking bikes and a $2k frame with an ohlins shock is a good value. Checks a lot of boxes.
  • 5 0
 I have no prior experience with this brand, but I could absolutely see grabbing one of these as my next bike. I love the attention to all the details I care about. The kinematics look great and predictable. The external routing makes servicing & swaps a breeze. A raw finish option means the bike will look almost new forever. Enclosed bearings and CNC’d rocker are really nice touches that make it feel like a premium product. I dig it.
  • 1 0
 Same here, really tempted to get one as my next Bike and the Price is great with 1900€ +- for a Frame + Öhlins Coil when I paid 1999€ for a Privateer 161. I saw the Filter from them this Summer quite a lot in Bikeparks and it looked really great in terms of finishing
  • 2 0
 @RockCrawler: can confirm Smile The raw Filter frame of my mate just keeps on looking as beautiful as it did on the first day.
  • 5 0
 I'm disappointed they didn't launch this model by pushing one out the back of a Hercules.
  • 5 0
 That tire slide-turndown-hip-drop though... Big up Craig lad. Mega track too.
  • 1 0
 There seems to be some confusion between Reach and Effective Top Tube in the geometry there, the graphic shows ETT, so really hoping it's the graphic that is wrong or these are the shortest bikes since Giant finally caught up a bit
  • 3 0
 The 'A' line showing reach runs HT top-centre to BB centre. Granted, the little arrow at the end is quite small though.
  • 1 0
 If you look at where the arrows stop on the graphic, A is the line between the center of the BB and the center of the HT, which is reach. The horizontal line above G (used to illustrate the angle of the ST) does make it look confusing.
  • 2 0
 @AirdropBikes: gotcha, it was the lack of vertical line to the BB that got me (on a small screen).

I'll get back in my box and hope to see a demo day in the near future as it's looking like Airdrop versus Bird for me soon
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: All good! Demo bikes getting built as soon as production frames arrive.
  • 1 0
 @AirdropBikes: I noticed on your site the Mx doesn't have an option to bump up the travel to 167 when you opt to customize the bike. Is this option only available for the 27.5 version?
  • 1 0
 @AirdropBikes: noted!
  • 1 0
 @AirdropBikes: do you have the ETT numbers handy by chance?
  • 1 0
 @RBalicious: Oops that was a mistake, thanks for spotting. Fixed it now.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: Sorry I do't have them to hand - we don't like to use ETT - but can figure that out for you.
  • 1 0
 @AirdropBikes: coolio, so is that travel option only available on the frame only option? Don't see the change being active, site possibly needs time for cache to flush to become active?
  • 4 0
 That was a sick intro video!
  • 4 0
 In the words of Gordan Ramsay; "Finally, some good f*cking food".
  • 1 0
 Very nice bike. I like the inclusion of the 200mm integrated mount so we don’t have to mess around with an adapter. Magura people will just get to mess about with 1.5mm spacers.
  • 1 0
 Most brands except SRAM actually... but it wouldn't stop me, this thing's nice!
  • 3 0
 I have so much respect for airdrop. I have respect for any company that makes full 27.5 bikes.
  • 2 0
 These are the best first comments on a bike that I've seen on Pinkbike in a while. Spot on!
  • 3 4
 "The Edit is a real rider's bike".

What are the qualifications to be a real rider? Not be AI generated? Log at least three rides on Strava a week? Ride at least 80% loamers? Say "lets goooooooo" every two minutes? tag at least 10 companies in your Instagram posts so people think you are sponsored?
  • 7 0
 I think you're putting the emphasis on the wrong syllable
  • 1 0
 Imagine a hyphen between rider's and bike to the correct meaning of that sentence. It's a rider's-bike, i.e. designed and built for people who love to ride their bikes and do it a lot. Contrasted with a bike design that prioritizes trendy tech ideas or looking good. It's the opposite of what you guessed, and its why we're all giving praise here to the practical design and lack of dumb features
  • 1 0
 Green is looking good, stoked on ripping one!

Showing the bike industry how it's done in terms of solid/sensible designs and realistic pricing.
Well done Airdrop.
  • 2 0
 such a shame they left, these prices are awsome, but with the additional costs of importing... not so much.
  • 1 0
 Only flaw I could find is the WTB rims on the RockShox kit , but for that price just swap them and it would still be reasonable
  • 2 0
 Really nice! Rocker looks great
  • 1 0
 Absolutely gorgeous bike. Sensible geo, reasonably priced and spec'd. MORE OF THIS.
  • 1 0
 Really fancy one of these, hoping to give one a demo ride once they’re available!
  • 1 0
 Wow! What a sweet deal for the edit MX, under $4K. Would have gotten this over the Capra core 2.
  • 1 0
 Seems like a slightly more playful Transition Patrol. Hope they do well and sell lots. Looks sick
  • 2 0
 I like it.
  • 1 0
 It's not easy to find a new reasonable price bike nowadays
  • 2 0
 spot on
  • 1 0
 Perfect. If this was launched 12 months ago, I would be all over it.
  • 1 0
 Damn. These look hella dialed. Great job!!
  • 1 0
 Quite nearly the perfect bike
  • 1 0
 Best bike I've owned hands down. New Edit looks mint!
  • 1 0
 That scrub was absolute filth! Bike looks killer in green too!
  • 1 0
 Great Bike!!!
  • 1 0
 Stunner.
  • 1 0
 Great looking bike.
  • 1 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Out of the park!
  • 1 0
 Niiiiice
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.034937
Mobile Version of Website