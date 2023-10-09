Airdrop Bikes Previews New Edit MX

Oct 9, 2023
by Airdrop Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Airdrop Bikes

James was Airdrop's first employee back in 2017. Over the years he's been a mechanic, a builder, a coach and a guide. These days he heads up the design and development work at Airdrop, which is all done in-house. He's also a fixture in and around Wharncliffe where he digs & rides on a daily basis. In this First Look video we take a close look at James' Edit MX prototype.

bigquotesWe build the bikes we want to ride, and ride the bikes we build.Airdrop Bikes

The Edit MX is the eagerly anticipated fifth iteration of the Airdrop Edit. As a small (four people) and independent (self funded) brand, we've stuck to our plan which is to "build the bikes we want to ride, and ride the bikes we build." So far, that's meant alloy frames and 27.5" wheels - even for our DH bike, the Slacker. And while that's won us friends amongst the die-hard riders that we tend to attract, it has caused a lot of people to ask if there would ever be an Airdrop bike with at least one 29" wheel. Which is a fair question.

We're never going to build a bike just because it's the latest trend; that's just not how we operate. We have to be all-in to develop a new bike and bring it to production. So the challenge was to figure out if we could take the Edit platform to the next level, using mixed wheels, but keep the fun and creativity that we've built a reputation for. We think we've done that. All-in-all, the Edit MX is a faster and much more capable bike than its predecessor. But it's still very much an Airdrop bike. And although it may look superficially like previous bikes, this is an all-new design. That becomes clear when you get up close with it.

Oh, and before we get accused of selling our souls.... we've done a new 27.5" version as well.

James Crossland s Airdrop Edit MX Prototype. There will - of course - be a dedicated 27.5 version too. More details coming with the November launch.
The Edit MX Prototype in its natural habitat: Wharncliffe Woods.

James Crossland s Airdrop Edit MX Prototype. Although the silhouette will be familiar to Airdrop customers this is an all-new frame design. More details coming with the November launch.

In keeping with our 'homegrown' ethos, we produced this video in-house on our local trails. Just like the prototype, it may not be super polished, but it's all us. If you want to skip to the bit you're interested in, no worries. We've set up chapters in the video (the pan-and-zoom-drum-n-bass-bit starts at 2:47).

photo
James in his natural habitat: Wharncliffe Woods.


The Edit MX is set for launch in November 2023.
For anyone who's super keen, preorders are now live. As with all our bikes, The Edit MX and Edit 27.5 frames will be produced in small batches, and bikes built to order.

All the details will be out with the launch but if you have questions, post them in the comments and we'll do our best to answer.

airdropbikes.com

17 Comments
  • 7 0
 nice. to me, mullet is more fun than full 27.5 thanks to its ability to carry a little more speed and not get caught up in chunk as easily.
  • 2 2
 I've just gone back to full 27 after a few years on mullet. I can understand what you mean, and I've found the better cornering feel and more neutral jumping has been worth going to the 27 in front. Plus the fact I am running a bigger fork. So I'll stay same size for a bit.
  • 2 1
 @russthedog: word. people often don't consider how much bigger fork you can run on a 27.5 wheel vs a 29er.
  • 1 0
 @flattire: Do they make a 220mm fork for 27.5" wheels?
  • 4 0
 Raw aluminum? Check
Trail dog? Check
Looks like a session? Check

This bike may have been designed by AI to take all our money! Looks sweet.
  • 1 0
 it's designed by pinkbike comments
  • 4 0
 That's what the new Privateer should look like. Top tube kinks are gross. This looks nice.
  • 13 0
 no kink shaming
  • 4 0
 Nice Edit
  • 1 1
 like the company, but being 6'4" riding in high dessert terrain, I'm just hoping for a full 29" at some point. I know you guys love the 27.5 but I happen to love the 29, wouldn't you say there room for both?....Please?
  • 3 0
 tall people deserve 29/32 mullets
  • 2 0
 One of the sickest companies on the market
  • 2 0
 I like how you operate Airdrop.
  • 1 0
 Apple cease and desist incoming...
  • 2 1
 headtube should be 56mm straight so you can run reach adjust headsets.
  • 1 0
 Crosspool flying
  • 1 0
 "Looks like a Madonna"





