Airdrop Bikes Previews New Edit MX

PRESS RELEASE: Airdrop Bikes

We build the bikes we want to ride, and ride the bikes we build. — Airdrop Bikes

The Edit MX Prototype in its natural habitat: Wharncliffe Woods.

James in his natural habitat: Wharncliffe Woods.

The Edit MX is set for launch in November 2023.

James was Airdrop's first employee back in 2017. Over the years he's been a mechanic, a builder, a coach and a guide. These days he heads up the design and development work at Airdrop, which is all done in-house. He's also a fixture in and around Wharncliffe where he digs & rides on a daily basis. In this First Look video we take a close look at James' Edit MX prototype.The Edit MX is the eagerly anticipated fifth iteration of the Airdrop Edit. As a small (four people) and independent (self funded) brand, we've stuck to our plan which is toSo far, that's meant alloy frames and 27.5" wheels - even for our DH bike, the Slacker. And while that's won us friends amongst the die-hard riders that we tend to attract, it has caused a lot of people to ask if there would ever be an Airdrop bike with at least one 29" wheel. Which is a fair question.We're never going to build a bike just because it's the latest trend; that's just not how we operate. We have to be all-in to develop a new bike and bring it to production. So the challenge was to figure out if we could take the Edit platform to the next level, using mixed wheels, but keep the fun and creativity that we've built a reputation for. We think we've done that. All-in-all, the Edit MX is a faster and much more capable bike than its predecessor. But it's still very much an Airdrop bike. And although it may look superficially like previous bikes, this is an all-new design. That becomes clear when you get up close with it.Oh, and before we get accused of selling our souls.... we've done a new 27.5" version as well.In keeping with our 'homegrown' ethos, we produced this video in-house on our local trails. Just like the prototype, it may not be super polished, but it's all us. If you want to skip to the bit you're interested in, no worries. We've set up chapters in the video (the pan-and-zoom-drum-n-bass-bit starts at 2:47).For anyone who's super keen, preorders are now live. As with all our bikes, The Edit MX and Edit 27.5 frames will be produced in small batches, and bikes built to order.All the details will be out with the launch but if you have questions, post them in the comments and we'll do our best to answer.