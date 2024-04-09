Akta MTB Launches 24 Trail Collection

Apr 9, 2024
by Akta mtb  

PRESS RELEASE: akta MTB

Following the success of our inaugural line, we are stoked to launch our second collection to the MTB community. The goals remain the same for our Trail Collection; to be a highly versatile kit with a focus on fit, function and durability. These attributes are built around our foundation of using premium, recycled bluesign approved materials.

This product offering was all about our continued journey of designing and developing the best MTB specific apparel.

photo

All-day-pedal protection, our Trail Knee pad has quickly become our flagship item. Featuring a D3O LP1 for all the big impacts, and surrounded by perforated EVA foam for an additional level of protection. All of this is covered in a highly durable aramid stretch fabric. You won’t need to worry about adjusting this pad after a big pedal or crash.

photo
.

Our gloves have gained a solid reputation of their own. These minimalist slide-on style gloves blend durability and incredible grip thanks to the fully recycled AX suede palm and 3 way stretch nylon back of hand material.

photo

photo

photo

Our Trail Short and Pant continue to be built around a recycled 4 way stretch nylon that is light enough for all day pedals, but durable enough for bike park laps. A partially elasticated waistband with silicone prints plus a ratchet closure keep things secure at the waist. We’ve reduced the bulk of our phone protecting pocket that features D3O’s recycled protective foam. Increased articulation and laser perforated venting help take comfort to the next level. A PFAS / PFC free DWR treatment keeps light rain at bay.

photo

photo

To round out your kit, our Trail Jersey features post-consumer recycled polyester that is light, breathable, quick drying plus UPF50+ sun rating and an antimicrobial treatment. Dialed fit and ready for long days on the bike.

Click here to check out the entire line in detail.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Akta


Author Info:
AKTA-mtb avatar

Member since Sep 28, 2022
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues
62530 views
Shimano Releases New $160 Drivetrain - With 8 Gears
61118 views
How Much Are World Cup Racers Paid in 2024? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2024
54663 views
Review: Knolly Chilcotin 170 - They Haven't Just Straightened the Top Tube
42676 views
Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?
40366 views
Tech Briefing: Fancy Suspension, Carbon Wheels, Spring Apparel & More
36347 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line for Round 1
33071 views
Bike Check: Craig Evans' Airdrop Edit V5
29877 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Lol
  • 2 2
 150€ for pants, great can’t wait to not buy them.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038899
Mobile Version of Website