Akta MTB Launches 24 Trail Collection

PRESS RELEASE: akta MTB
Following the success of our inaugural line, we are stoked to launch our second collection to the MTB community. The goals remain the same for our Trail Collection; to be a highly versatile kit with a focus on fit, function and durability. These attributes are built around our foundation of using premium, recycled bluesign approved materials.
This product offering was all about our continued journey of designing and developing the best MTB specific apparel.
All-day-pedal protection, our Trail Knee pad has quickly become our flagship item. Featuring a D3O LP1 for all the big impacts, and surrounded by perforated EVA foam for an additional level of protection. All of this is covered in a highly durable aramid stretch fabric. You won’t need to worry about adjusting this pad after a big pedal or crash.
Our gloves have gained a solid reputation of their own. These minimalist slide-on style gloves blend durability and incredible grip thanks to the fully recycled AX suede palm and 3 way stretch nylon back of hand material.
Our Trail Short and Pant continue to be built around a recycled 4 way stretch nylon that is light enough for all day pedals, but durable enough for bike park laps. A partially elasticated waistband with silicone prints plus a ratchet closure keep things secure at the waist. We’ve reduced the bulk of our phone protecting pocket that features D3O’s recycled protective foam. Increased articulation and laser perforated venting help take comfort to the next level. A PFAS / PFC free DWR treatment keeps light rain at bay.
To round out your kit, our Trail Jersey features post-consumer recycled polyester that is light, breathable, quick drying plus UPF50+ sun rating and an antimicrobial treatment. Dialed fit and ready for long days on the bike.
