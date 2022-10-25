PRESS RELEASE: AKTA MTB

Keep the stank at bay - our jerseys feature a permanent antimicrobial treatment from silver ionic fused yarn. They are also produced from a 100% post consumer recycled polyester.

We were pumped to have our schedules align with Matty Miles to have him film and edit our launch video. We tried to convince him to bring Silvia back...

Our pants and shorts find the perfect balance of fabric weight for durability and all day pedal comfort. They are made from a recycled 4-way stretch nylon and feature a PFC free DWR treatment, a thin layer of D30 in the right pocket for added phone protection, articulated patterning, and an elasticated waistband with silicone print for a secure fit

The goal with our knee pad was to create a pedal friendly pad that didn’t sacrifice protection or durability. We’ve accomplished that by using a minimal sleeve design that features a highly abrasion resistant stretch Aramid fabric that covers the entire front, sides, and shin. Protection is handled by the trusted D3O LP1 as well as perforated EVA that surrounds the entire side, above and below the knee. A secure fit is provided by a tall compression elastic at the top opening with custom silicone print, a perforated elastic above the calf and a thin elastic with silicone at the bottom opening.

We are stoked to be the first MTB brand to use AX Suede’s first Bluesign Approved, recycled, Vida RPET material. It provides the optimal balance of durability and dexterity, and highly wicking/ quick drying. The back of hand is a durable recycled stretch nylon.