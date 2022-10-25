Akta Apparel is "Another MTB Company"

Oct 25, 2022
by Akta mtb  

PRESS RELEASE: AKTA MTB

Introducing Akta – Another MTB Company

Akta is a MTB apparel company based in North Vancouver. We are a new brand, but we are the product of extensive experience and retrospection.

Our story is simple – after many years working for the big players in the industry, we wanted to create a line that answers to the riders. Our products have been designed from the ground up based on a foundation of premium eco-friendly fabrics. We’ve refined our product through constant feedback from our team, countless test sessions and meticulous rewrites.

We are stoked to be collaborating with a faction of incredible athletes including Ace Hayden, Forrest Riesco, Ben Wallace, Natasha Miller, Cole Nicole, and Liam Baylis.

Akta is reminiscent of a time when mountains were seen as blank canvases, and when riders spent hours in the woods creating trails for a sport that didn’t even exist yet. We’ve worked hard on creating a balance between functionality and imagination.

We are stoked to share Akta with you. We are listening.

Travis Bilton & Jesse Brandt - Co-Founders







Keep the stank at bay - our jerseys feature a permanent antimicrobial treatment from silver ionic fused yarn. They are also produced from a 100% post consumer recycled polyester.


Matty Miles
We were pumped to have our schedules align with Matty Miles to have him film and edit our launch video. We tried to convince him to bring Silvia back...

Our pants and shorts find the perfect balance of fabric weight for durability and all day pedal comfort. They are made from a recycled 4-way stretch nylon and feature a PFC free DWR treatment, a thin layer of D30 in the right pocket for added phone protection, articulated patterning, and an elasticated waistband with silicone print for a secure fit


The goal with our knee pad was to create a pedal friendly pad that didn’t sacrifice protection or durability. We’ve accomplished that by using a minimal sleeve design that features a highly abrasion resistant stretch Aramid fabric that covers the entire front, sides, and shin. Protection is handled by the trusted D3O LP1 as well as perforated EVA that surrounds the entire side, above and below the knee. A secure fit is provided by a tall compression elastic at the top opening with custom silicone print, a perforated elastic above the calf and a thin elastic with silicone at the bottom opening.


We are stoked to be the first MTB brand to use AX Suede’s first Bluesign Approved, recycled, Vida RPET material. It provides the optimal balance of durability and dexterity, and highly wicking/ quick drying. The back of hand is a durable recycled stretch nylon.





Thanks for taking a look! For more info click here.

29 Comments

  • 19 5
 "Our products have been designed from the ground up based on a foundation of premium eco-friendly fabrics"
Ok so please elaborate what you use and how there is an ecological improvement over other fabrics
Also, why should we buy your products? Where exactly are they better than others or are they cheaper?
  • 1 0
 chance missed
  • 3 0
 Yawn
  • 6 1
 I mean.. Did you take a look at the "Sustainability" page on their website, explaining the eco-friendly fabrics, or did you just type the comment without even looking into it?
  • 3 0
 It says in several different places (in the article) that they use recycled materials for this or that (example: The gloves).
  • 9 0
 The success of this brand will probably to a large degree depend on their prices. Feels like the world REALLY doesn't need another brand that sells $250 pants and $150 jerseys. Plenty of those around.
  • 2 0
 Pants are $156, jerseys are $70-$80.
  • 1 0
 And $174 for shorts :-/ No thanks. My almost identical TLD shorts I got off Aliexpress for $15 are going on their 3rd season now.
  • 6 1
 Pathetically short inseam on the trousers, why won't someone do longer leg riding trousers
  • 1 0
 Agreed! Why are all the inseams so short?
  • 1 0
 @pimpjitsu: Because the average person is pretty fat now, so a lot of people buying size L pants are 5'8
  • 1 0
 I better add them to my save searches then Big Grin
  • 6 0
 Yay more of the same
  • 4 0
 The knee pads are nice looking with the little extra side protection. Might have to try a pair!
  • 5 0
 Are we allowed to say nice things here? Didn't know...
  • 3 0
 Welp, nothing there that fits my budget, but enjoy!!

TRAIL COLLECTION
LS Jersey: $109.00
SS Jersey: $94.00
Pants: $209.00
Shorts: $174.00
Knee Pads: $144.00
Gloves: $44.00
  • 5 0
 Se upp för den!
  • 4 0
 Sadly I always carry my phone in my left pocket.
  • 4 0
 Looks like $175 shorts.
  • 4 0
 "Trail Short - It's just like our pant, but less material" looks like they finally reached their marketing lingo limit.
  • 1 0
 Plus $15 shipping to the United States.

Hopefully this marketing company can survive this recession
  • 2 0
 At least they have a secure locking belt for the shorts, I hate those flimsy little one button shorts
  • 5 0
 deal breaker. I don't need to strap into my pants like they're snowboard bindings.
  • 1 0
 I have a pair of Fox shorts with just 1 button to secure the waist and they always come open on rides. I don't know why the belt is not more popular, it's the most comfortable and reliable solution I've found.
  • 3 0
 akta means 'beware' in Swedish.
  • 2 1
 The next MTB apparel company who releases $75 pants, $50 shorts, $30 jerseys has my money, till then it's Amazon Baleaf and lbs clearance rack.
  • 1 0
 Yep....$25 for my "mtb" specific shorts from Aamazon, complete with that same groovy zipper pocket and stretchy parts...they've taken a few tumbles and are fine, and even if they do rip I won't be upset
  • 2 0
 TJ Max still the best place for riding Jerseys. $9.99
  • 1 0
 THIS IS SO NOT STRIP CLUB ATTIRE>>hard pass





