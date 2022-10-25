PRESS RELEASE: AKTA MTB
Introducing Akta – Another MTB Company
Akta is a MTB apparel company based in North Vancouver. We are a new brand, but we are the product of extensive experience and retrospection.
Our story is simple – after many years working for the big players in the industry, we wanted to create a line that answers to the riders. Our products have been designed from the ground up based on a foundation of premium eco-friendly fabrics. We’ve refined our product through constant feedback from our team, countless test sessions and meticulous rewrites.
We are stoked to be collaborating with a faction of incredible athletes including Ace Hayden, Forrest Riesco, Ben Wallace, Natasha Miller, Cole Nicole, and Liam Baylis.
Akta is reminiscent of a time when mountains were seen as blank canvases, and when riders spent hours in the woods creating trails for a sport that didn’t even exist yet. We’ve worked hard on creating a balance between functionality and imagination.
We are stoked to share Akta with you. We are listening.
Travis Bilton & Jesse Brandt - Co-Founders
Ok so please elaborate what you use and how there is an ecological improvement over other fabrics
Also, why should we buy your products? Where exactly are they better than others or are they cheaper?
TRAIL COLLECTION
LS Jersey: $109.00
SS Jersey: $94.00
Pants: $209.00
Shorts: $174.00
Knee Pads: $144.00
Gloves: $44.00
Hopefully this marketing company can survive this recession