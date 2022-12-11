Video: Up To Speed with Forrest Riesco

|It was awesome to have the Akta crew over to shoot this video with me at home on the trails I ride every day. I had a lot of time off the bike this year due to injury, so even though it's early in the off-season, I’m happy to be getting back up to speed and riding without limitations. Can’t wait to be back on the circuit next year!—Forrest Riesco
With the World Cup season not starting until June next season, most riders are getting a bit longer of an off season. But that’s not the case for Forrest, who is looking to get back up to speed much sooner.
He will be on the hunt for UCI points early next year to ensure he’s at the start gate for WC race one in Switzerland.
Video: Derek McCuiston
Photos: Travis Biltonhttp://aktamtb.com
0 Comments