Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module

Aug 22, 2023
by whilgenb  
photo

Press Release: Albatross Bikes

We are excited to introduce the Apogee Module by Albatross Bikes. When we set out to design a new suspension system for our customers, we aimed to design a modular suspension frame that provides value to our customers for a decade and enables a high degree of customization. Our solution was the Apogee Module.

The idea of a Modular Platform grew from the frustration of ever changing standards in the bike industry. Designing for modularity allows the rider to change different parts of the frameset at different times, reducing both the cost to upgrade and the amount of waste created. All of this is backed by our 10-year Guarantee of Support meaning that you will be able to upgrade your 2024 frame to the latest electro-wizardry shifting gadget they come up with in 2034.
Apogee Module Details
• Material: Steel Front and Rear Subframes, 6061-T6 Suspension Module
• Intended Use: “Light” Enduro
• Rear Travel: 144mm
• Tire Clearance: 29 x 2.5”
• Frame Weight: 4.2kg (includes Enduro MaxHit Headset, thru-axle, derailleur hanger, w/o shock, Size L)
• Head Tube Angle: 64°
• Virtual Seat Tube Angle: 78°
• Reach: 470mm
• Rear Center: 440mm
• BB Drop: 32mm
• BB Spec: 73mm BSA
• Availability: Summer 2024
• 10-Year Support Guarantee
albatrossbikes.com

photo
photo
photo

For our Module to achieve our performance goals, we designed our proprietary Full Float Kinematic. This compact kinematic platform lets us easily modify the suspension characteristics to suit the rider’s preferences. Air or coil, progressive or linear, poppy or planted, no matter what you are looking for, we can make it happen. This level of customization and adaptability means that as you improve, the bike can adapt to suit your new riding style. It also lets us provide the same high-quality riding experience to riders that aren’t the same size, weight, and ability as the fastest MTB product manager.

We’ve also partnered with Enduro Bearings and include MAX Hit bearings in every single pivot ensuring a long service life for the Apogee Module. We’ve recognized that any pivot is only as good as the bearings that it runs on and we wanted to provide that extra level of confidence that comes with the industry standard for bearings.

photo

Our Full Float Kinematic is also compact; reducing the size of the Apogee Module, lowering the center of gravity, and centralizing the weight distribution of the frame. The entire Module is roughly the size of a small bicycle water bottle meaning we can scale the front triangle down to fit smaller riders or even fit that same bicycle bottle inside the front triangle. Where it belongs. (At least in our opinion.)

The big question now is when will it be ready for sale? We are currently on the second round of prototypes and are targeting a Summer 2024 release of the frameset. We will have our second-round prototype at the MADE Show (Aug 25-27) so stop by our booth and say hi. Or, if you aren’t in Portland this week, sign up for our newsletter and receive monthly updates on the latest happenings with the Apogee Module. From ride testing to fatigue testing, to the final manufacturing sign offs and paint choice, we will bring you along for the entire process.

photo
photo

photo



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Albatross


Author Info:
whilgenb avatar

Member since Oct 3, 2014
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New RockShox Vivid Ultimate Shock
66256 views
Review: Formula Cura 4 Brakes
42522 views
First Ride: Wildwood Cycles Titanium Trail Bike
39324 views
First Look: Rulezman Releases Super Short 15 & 18mm Stems
37432 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
33840 views
Rose Announces New Scrub Aluminum DH / Park Bike
33804 views
YT Industries Releases New Uncaged 11 Lineup
32170 views
Review: Reserve 30|HD AL vs Race Face Turbine Wheels
29359 views

37 Comments
  • 33 0
 I'm buying shares in threadlock
  • 5 0
 Don't forget bearings...buy stock in bearings.
  • 29 0
 Light Enduro. You mean Trailriding
  • 22 0
 They mean Medium All-Mountain
  • 15 0
 @howejohn: Heavy Down Country?
  • 7 0
 Down-Mountain?
  • 8 0
 @howejohn: So, Partial Mountain, then...?
  • 10 0
 "Light Treason."
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Heavy Down Country would be Light Trail. This is more like Extra-Extra Heavy Down Country. (Between Trail and Enduro.) It's equivalent to heavy Trail. Plain old Extra Heavy Down Country is equivalent to Trail. I hear they're going to introduce Light SuperEnduro next; it's a mullet park bike but with less tire pressure in the front for slightly less slack geo.
  • 7 1
 Since I bought my first boost frame in 2017 I haven’t had a single standard change across 11 frames. 148mm Hubs, zs44/56 headsets, 31.6 seat posts, 73mm threaded bb’s, 180mm post brake mounts, have been the same on every frame I’ve bought for the last 6 years. Yes metric shocks became a thing, but frames normally come with shocks so that didn’t require that I find any new hardware. What ‘ever changing standards’ are they talking about? Proprietary doesn’t count as it’s your own fault for buying that brand.
  • 1 0
 If you've bought 11 frames in the last 6 years I guess you are not in their target market anyway..
  • 3 0
 Finally, a bike with even more screws and aluminum holes. I hope the screws are aluminum too. And with any luck, they’re all sizes you can’t buy at a normal store. Saaawwweeeeet!!
  • 3 1
 sick bike


Corrosion Of Conformity - Albatross

Well, I'm feelin' left behind
Lord, what a waste of time?
They're gonna get you, run on
How can I respect your crime?
When all you criminals whine
They bought and sold you, run on, run on, yeah
Well, you can call me crazy
You can call me wrong, 'cause
See I was born a liar, albatross
Fly on, fly on
  • 1 0
 Good tune! Some OG fave list right there.
  • 6 0
 "Light" enduro. So no night rides?
  • 2 1
 It looks cool, but it seems like if any significant drivetrain advancement happens in the next ten years it would have to be for gearboxes. And it doesn't look like this would be compatible. Similarly I have to imagine a lot of other major technical advancements (lighter cheaper frame manufacturing techniques, different suspension designs, or who knows what else) would either require a whole new specifically designed frame or be retrofittable to a lot of different frames.

That all makes me question how future proof this really is. And if you don't want gearboxes or fancy electronic suspension or whatever else well you can just keep your old bike. You don't need an expensive modular frame.

And if it's just boring changing standards like boost -> super boost or fork steerers or something I find it hard to believe that buying a whole new part of a frame is more cost effective or less wasteful.
  • 4 0
 Instead of an Apogee, they might have to issue and Apo-lo-gee
  • 1 0
 a lot of assumptions
  • 3 0
 This looks weirdly like an 1990's URT frame.
  • 2 0
 At first glance it looked like they recreated the Schwinn Sweet Spot
  • 4 0
 WTF is Light Enduro?
  • 2 0
 Looks like creaky to me.

But really, I appreciate the innovation but for me it’s just too complicated. Looks cool!
  • 2 0
 Creak or Unique?
  • 1 0
 Yep. Same hear, but yet i have a yeti can’t really say that
  • 1 0
 really nice concept
i like the modularity and the way its made(especially the milled pieces(simple, cheap....)
  • 1 0
 It just needs a turnbuckle on the top tube so the reach can be adjusted on the fly!
  • 1 0
 Very cool. I am in PDX and look forward seeing it this weekend.
  • 2 2
 Really, really good looking frame. Squinting at it, is it just a really funky linkage driven single pivot?
  • 2 0
 Yes
  • 1 0
 steel front ends. so hot right now
  • 1 0
 So “light” enduro?
  • 4 0
 9lbs w/o shock; not so light...

rad looking design tho.
  • 1 0
 aka Trail or All-Mountain?
  • 2 0
 Apparently a heavier frame than my DH frame. "Light Enduro" must be a brutal new sport!
  • 1 0
 That's a cool f'in frame
  • 1 0
 hang this around yo neck
  • 1 0
 Hmm… odd bike





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042005
Mobile Version of Website