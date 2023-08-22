Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module

Press Release: Albatross Bikes
We are excited to introduce the Apogee Module by Albatross Bikes. When we set out to design a new suspension system for our customers, we aimed to design a modular suspension frame that provides value to our customers for a decade and enables a high degree of customization. Our solution was the Apogee Module.
The idea of a Modular Platform grew from the frustration of ever changing standards in the bike industry. Designing for modularity allows the rider to change different parts of the frameset at different times, reducing both the cost to upgrade and the amount of waste created. All of this is backed by our 10-year Guarantee of Support meaning that you will be able to upgrade your 2024 frame to the latest electro-wizardry shifting gadget they come up with in 2034.
Apogee Module Details
• Material: Steel Front and Rear Subframes, 6061-T6 Suspension Module
• Intended Use: “Light” Enduro
• Rear Travel: 144mm
• Tire Clearance: 29 x 2.5”
• Frame Weight: 4.2kg (includes Enduro MaxHit Headset, thru-axle, derailleur hanger, w/o shock, Size L)
• Head Tube Angle: 64°
• Virtual Seat Tube Angle: 78°
• Reach: 470mm
• Rear Center: 440mm
• BB Drop: 32mm
• BB Spec: 73mm BSA
• Availability: Summer 2024
• 10-Year Support Guarantee
For our Module to achieve our performance goals, we designed our proprietary Full Float Kinematic. This compact kinematic platform lets us easily modify the suspension characteristics to suit the rider’s preferences. Air or coil, progressive or linear, poppy or planted, no matter what you are looking for, we can make it happen. This level of customization and adaptability means that as you improve, the bike can adapt to suit your new riding style. It also lets us provide the same high-quality riding experience to riders that aren’t the same size, weight, and ability as the fastest MTB product manager.
We’ve also partnered with Enduro Bearings and include MAX Hit bearings in every single pivot ensuring a long service life for the Apogee Module. We’ve recognized that any pivot is only as good as the bearings that it runs on and we wanted to provide that extra level of confidence that comes with the industry standard for bearings.
Our Full Float Kinematic is also compact; reducing the size of the Apogee Module, lowering the center of gravity, and centralizing the weight distribution of the frame. The entire Module is roughly the size of a small bicycle water bottle meaning we can scale the front triangle down to fit smaller riders or even fit that same bicycle bottle inside the front triangle. Where it belongs. (At least in our opinion.)
The big question now is when will it be ready for sale? We are currently on the second round of prototypes and are targeting a Summer 2024 release of the frameset. We will have our second-round prototype at the MADE Show (Aug 25-27) so stop by our booth and say hi. Or, if you aren’t in Portland this week, sign up for our newsletter and receive monthly updates on the latest happenings with the Apogee Module. From ride testing to fatigue testing, to the final manufacturing sign offs and paint choice, we will bring you along for the entire process.
