Albstadt XC World Championships Cancelled

The UCI has announced that the XC World Championships which were due to take place between June 25-28 in Albstadt, Germany has been cancelled.
After initially postponing the XC World Championships on March 28
the UCI has announced today that the event will no longer be taking place in Albstadt this year.
In the press release, they acknowledge the work done by the City of Albstadt, the German cycling National Federation (BDR) and the State of Baden-Württemberg in helping the cycling federation through the process but they have all now come to the decision that the only way forward is to cancel the event. The UCI is now working on ensuring the XC World Championships still take place at some point in 2020.
Read the full statement from the UCI below:
|In the context of the current pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regrets having to announce that the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships presented by Mercedes Benz due to take place in Albstadt (Germany) from 25 to 28 June, are cancelled.
The UCI and the organisers cooperated throughout the process, initially seeking a postponement of the event, before agreeing to take the difficult decision to cancel the Championships. The UCI shares the disappointment of the cross-country community, and acknowledges the efforts made by the City of Albstadt, the German cycling National Federation (BDR) and the State of Baden-Württemberg in these difficult circumstances.
The UCI and the organisers hope to collaborate on the staging of international mountain bike events in the very near future.
The UCI will continue to work on ensuring that the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz are staged in 2020. It will make an announcement on this as soon as possible.— UCI
Current list of UCI cancelled or postponed races up to June 28
0 Comments
Post a Comment