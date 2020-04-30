Albstadt XC World Championships Cancelled

In the context of the current pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regrets having to announce that the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships presented by Mercedes Benz due to take place in Albstadt (Germany) from 25 to 28 June, are cancelled.



The UCI and the organisers cooperated throughout the process, initially seeking a postponement of the event, before agreeing to take the difficult decision to cancel the Championships. The UCI shares the disappointment of the cross-country community, and acknowledges the efforts made by the City of Albstadt, the German cycling National Federation (BDR) and the State of Baden-Württemberg in these difficult circumstances.



The UCI and the organisers hope to collaborate on the staging of international mountain bike events in the very near future.



The UCI will continue to work on ensuring that the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz are staged in 2020. It will make an announcement on this as soon as possible. — UCI