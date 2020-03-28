Albstadt XC World Championships Postponed

In the current context of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regrets to announce the necessity to postpone the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz initially scheduled in Albstadt, Germany, from 25 to 28 June.



The UCI fully supports the decision taken by the City of Albstadt, the German cycling National Federation (BDR) and the State of Baden-Württemberg. In view of the current sanitary situation across Europe and the world, holding the annual flagship of the discipline would have potentially posed a risk to the health of the riders, all those involved in the event and the fans.



The UCI will work with the organisers to fix a new date. In accordance with the decisions announced on March 20 concerning disciplines other than road, in connection with the coronavirus, the UCI stresses that the UCI World Championships have priority within the framework of the revision of the UCI International Calendar with a view to the resumption of the 2020 season.



The UCI shares the disappointment of the Cross-Country (XC) community following the postponement of the Championships and wishes to thank the City of Albstadt for its cooperation in these difficult circumstances, as well as the athletes, teams, partners and anyone concerned by the event for their understanding. — UCI