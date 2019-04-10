PINKBIKE TECH

Alchemy's New Short-Travel 29er - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 10, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Alchemy


Alchemy has added another member to the Arktos family, with the 29ST being, you guessed it, a short-travel version of their Arktos 29 platform. The Colorado brand says that the 120mm-travel 29ST is designed to be ''Shorter, quicker and more playful than its elder,'' and that it's intended to run a 140mm-travel fork.

You can still get a US-made frame from Alchemy (the Arktos Custom and their road frames are manufactured in-house) but it's not going to be the 29ST as it's born in Asia. That's also why a frame and Fox Float DPX2 shock will sell for $2,999 USD when they're available in three weeks time, which is much less than what it'd cost if they were made in Colorado.

Interestingly, they are planning to eventually offer a custom paint program where the Asian-made frames will be done up to the customer's desires at Alchemy's HQ. One past custom job saw them paint to match a well-heeled owner's Singer-fied Porsche 911; as you can imagine, this won't be an inexpensive option.

Arktos 29ST Details

• Intended use: trail / all-mountain
• Rear wheel travel: 120mm
• Fork travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Tire clearance: 2.5''
• 157mm hub spacing
• Frame MSRP: $2,999 USD
• Bike MSRP: starting at $4,899 USD
• More info: www.alchemybicycles.com


Alchemy
By changing the links and running a shorter-stroke shock, the 29ST gets 120mm of travel versus the standard bike's 140mm.


If you're thinking that the Arktos 29ST looks a helluva lot like the Arktos 29, it's because they share the same front and rear triangles. Think of the ST as a variant of the standard Arktos 29 rather than a completely new bike. What is new, though, are the 29ST's aluminum links and its shorter-stroke shock that delete 20mm of suspension travel compared to its older brother.

Alchemy calls it Sine Suspension, and just like on the other Arktos models, the 29ST is said to have a suspension curve that's regressive up to the sag point to combat the inherent seal friction of air shocks and to help with traction. From there, it's progressive until you get to the last 15-percent of the stroke where it turns regressive again to play nice with said air shocks. As you might guess, this makes the bike a no-go for you coil lovers.

Remember how the 29ST has 20mm less rear-wheel travel than the standard version? The normal 29 gets a 160mm-travel fork, but Alchemy puts a 140mm on the front of the 29ST, and the result is geometry that's pretty dang similar.
Alchemy
They're both nearly hidden, but Sine Suspension is a dual-link design.

The 29ST sits closer to the ground (41mm of drop VS 34mm) and is also a touch steeper (66.1 head angle VS 65.5), but the reach and seat tube lengths are essentially identical across the board. At 5' 10''-ish, I'd be on a large with a 454mm front and a long-for-2019 483mm seat tube. The extra-large sees another 31mm up front.


Alchemy ARK Ti
The ARK Ti is a burly hardtail with a $3,499 USD price tag. For the frame.

Alchemy
Alchemy
It's funny how the riders who drool over titanium hardtails the most usually also have a carbon bike or three in their garage.


And now for something completely different. Alchemy has been doing titanium for ages, but the ARK Ti is an all-new model that's meant to be a rough-and-tumble hardtail, and run either 29'' or 27.5-plus wheels. The US-made frame goes for $3,499 USD and completes start at $7,199 USD.

The bike's geometry is designed around a 120mm or 130mm-travel fork, with the former delivering a 68-degree head angle and 74.5-degree seat angle. It has all the things you'd expect to see on a fancy carbon frame, including 148mm hub spacing, internal dropper routing, and the fact that you'll never get a front derailleur to work on it. The bottom bracket is threaded, too.

Weight? It probably weighs some. Angles? I bet it has those, too... I can't say that I'd spend a ton of time riding it (or any?), but that doesn't change the fact that I want one.

Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
145504 views
Bike Check: Dan Atherton's Prototype 29er DH Bike
84012 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
66707 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
66132 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
62693 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated Lyrik and New Deluxe Shock
58642 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
55422 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
50037 views

48 Comments

  • + 58
 Its funny how I can not like a bike but then I see "Ti" and I all of a sudden like it.
  • + 36
 I know. I get mad at myself for that.
  • + 3
 The standover on that HT looks like it would play real well with the nether regions...
  • + 3
 It really does look like a pile of poo
  • + 8
 @enduroNZ: most of the cost goes into the time machine needed to retrieve its 2001 geo.
  • + 1
 Alchemy trying to be the new Voodoo? For some unimaginable reason...
  • + 1
 @BenPea: kinda reminds me of my 1999 Schwinn Homegrown - www.pinkbike.com/photo/17074725
  • + 17
 The Arktos 29ST is $3000 for a frameset. Made in Asia. The Arktos 29 is $3000 for a frameset. Made in USA. Correct me if I'm wrong.
  • + 4
 I'm pretty sure only the "custom" configurations are made in the US, and those are like $4.5k.
  • + 11
 "but it's not going to be the 29ST as it's born in Asia. That's also why a frame and Fox Float DPX2 shock will sell for $2,999 USD when they're available in three weeks time, which is much less than what it'd cost if they were made in Colorado. "

Good god, what would it cost if it were made in CO?
  • + 25
 Evidently Spot, Guerrilla Gravity, and Revel didn't get that memo.
  • + 19
 Bought my GG frame for $1700. I don’t get this line of bullshit that if you make stuff in the US it’ll be too expensive, I think it’s a bill of goods we’re sold as consumers that isn’t based in reality. I’m a machinist and the stuff we make is often cheaper than a European or Chinese equivalent and we have no shortage of customers.
  • - 6
flag rh00p (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Rucker10: What this country has is a shortage of manufacturing capability after decades of previous administrations sending the trades to China and Mexico. Take a cross-country trip via train and you'll see plenty of rust belt locales suitable for manufacturing. FFS just about every innovation in this sport is American made, including the sport itself. Of course liberal trolls and the occasional PB contributor will blame your $12K Yeti on trade wars.
  • + 2
 @rh00p: this is true. As a consultant for product development, the manufacturing expertise is very rare. It's not like a ton of kids are coming out of college with an ME degree. Sad
  • + 4
 @bikewriter: Spot doesn't produce their carbon frames in USA, neither does Revel. Alchemy, to my knowledge, is the only other domestic manufacturer (besides GG) of carbon full-suspension bikes.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: Ibis did this for their small frames of one bike iirc too last year
  • + 5
 @Svinyard: Oh your right. I had also heard that Trek produced some select carbon frames in the USA as well. Lets just say that Guerrilla Gravity is the only manufacturer to produce ALL of its carbon full-suspension products in the USA.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: yeah makes sense. It'll be REAL interesting to see what it looks like when GG is also doing the rear triangles too and have a couple years under their belt. If I was them, I'd try to get Dave Weagle to do a magic suspension update for them too. Local made full carbon frames and a custom Weagle suspension that was awesome...hard to go wrong with that. Im guessing Ibis is waiting to do just that as well once their expertise is dialed. We'll see
  • + 2
 @rh00p: we gotta git dem liberal trolls !
  • + 1
 @Rucker10: I would buy the GG frame if it would not be that expensive to import it. Funny how I get China made carbon frames from SC , trek or whatever for the same price here .
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: Maybe their rear triangles will stop breaking then too!
  • + 11
 We live in a world where a company offers a 27.5, and then releases a 29er in the line-up as the “playful.” My head is spinning.
  • + 1
 you haven't ridden a short travel 29er recently have you...?
  • + 10
 157 times your heels will hit the rear triangle on 1 ride.
  • + 3
 While I like the 157/DH spacing, I literally had to put some frame protection on the seat stays of my devinci troy for that very reason. I never noticed that my heels were touching while riding but could see where the paint was starting to come off.
  • + 1
 @wheelza: seems that devinci have caught on to what you’re describing. I recently took delivery of a newer Troy (a red one, which is a color that wasn’t available at launch) and there is frame protection tape on the seat stays right out of the box
  • + 8
 Paint? On a Ti frame? tsk tsk.
  • + 4
 Agreed. Sure the feel of Ti is what your really after, but there's no denying the look. Why make a Ti frame look like a department store Alu bike...??? (those graphics are just NO)
  • + 4
 I find it hard to understand how bad Alchemy are. The geometry of their bikes is several years out of date. Multiple wheel sizes on the same frame was a bad idea 5 years ago, the prices are insane and there are literally 10 better options for half the money. 'Rough and tumble hardtail' with a 68 degree head angle. Me and my BTR want you to fuck off. This really is peak dentist, and they're not even trying to hide it.
  • + 4
 They remind me of Danner and Redwing boots. “We make some stuff in Asian for an OK price, but if you want the good shit, the US made stuff it’s gonna cost you.” Just pick one or the other for Christ sake.
  • + 6
 I think the real question is if the USA made one is significantly higher quality than the Asia made one.
  • + 9
 @cuban-b: that’s the implication of being USA made, but definitely not always true.
  • + 10
 It’s nonsense, we are counting pennies, meanwhile we eat out daily and pay $5 for a latte.

Recent economic research suggest Brock and mortar starts are declining at an increasing rate

Enjoy that foreign made product cuz some day there won’t be any other choice.

So yeah, buy local when you can: Guerilla Gravity for the win
  • + 2
 The internal dropper cable routing on the Ti frame looks like an afterthought. Something the end-user would do after a beer and "aw screw it, where's my drill?" No rhyme or reason why it's drilled off-center, except that was probably the tightest angle they could get sticking a built frame back in the mill (I'll give 'em credit that they probably didn't drill it by hand)...and not profiled (oblong) to relieve the entry-angle of the cable because they couldn't chuck the complete frame in a way to mill the hole longitudinal to the axis of the tube. This is what you get with a budget, $3500 Ti frame? Don't sweat the details, Alchemy.
  • + 2
 Why would anyone buy this bike when there are so many better choices out there?
  • + 3
 Sea Otter content - let it flow!
  • + 2
 Walmart now makes a nicer looking hardtail than Alchemy.... surely end of days is around the corner
  • + 3
 If given the chance, I would show that bike a good time.
  • + 1
 “Geometry is out of date. Dentist bike”

- generic Pinkbike commenter who rides a 2008 Stumjumper
  • + 2
 Playful. The new buzzword, like ... open concept.
  • + 1
 ...and no water bottle mounts.
  • + 0
 Why keep making them in Asia if the price is the same of that made in USA? Trump tariff?
  • + 1
 aside from price, that ful-sus is quite good looking at least.
  • + 1
 Was the original arktos a 157mm rear spacing too?
  • + 0
 157 rear end say whattttttt !!!!! Is this going to be the new hub spacing that trumps 148?
  • + 1
 "Short travel" 140mm...
  • - 1
 New Spot 100/115 bike blows this away.
  • + 6
 The Ryve is manufactured in Taiwan, along with all of Spot's other carbon products. It costs $2999 frame only.

For that price you could get a Guerilla Gravity Revved Trail Pistol 120/130 with a DPX2 and know the frame was produced solely by American hands (and maybe some robots) in Colorado.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053736
Mobile Version of Website