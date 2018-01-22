PRESS RELEASES

Alchemy Bicycles Welcomes Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley for 2018 - Video

Jan 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
We reported on these signings a few weeks ago, but Alchemy has made it official with a welcome video.

Alchemy launch video

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 3,885    Faves: 10    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Alchemy Bicycles

Alchemy Bicycles will be entering the international racing scene with a bang in 2018, announcing last week that it will contest the entire Enduro World Series calendar with pro riders Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley. The duo will be riding Alchemy’s 6-inch travel, 27.5-inch full suspension bike, the Arktos.

Alchemy 2018 EWS Team

Anneke Beerten
3-Time 4X World Champion
15th Overall 2017 EWS Series

Alchemy EWS 2018 Team
Alchemy 2018 EWS Team Shoot

Netherlands born Anneke Beerten has been hooked on riding bikes since she started racing BMX at four years old. After winning two World Championship titles in BMX, she moved to racing downhill and 4-Cross. She is one of the most winning female riders of all time, which includes taking the top step of the World Championship podium three times in 4-Cross. The Dutch rider is based in Southern California now, and with a warm winter of hard training behind her, plans to be one of the top women on the EWS circuit this year.

Alchemy 2018 EWS Team Shoot



bigquotesWhen I first started talking with Alchemy, my biggest question was, “What about the bike?” At this point in my career, I need a bike I can win on, and in my mind, the Arktos is that bike. It does everything so well. It is good on small chatter, a solid feel in the middle and allows me to smash almost anything. It’s hard for me to imagine a bike that is better suited for my riding style.Anneke Beerten

Cody Kelley
2017 Scott Enduro Series Champion
13th EWS Aspen 2017

Alchemy 2018 EWS Team

Born and raised near the Wasatch Mountain Range in Salt Lake City, Utah, there are few riders that stand out on the race circuit like Cody Kelley. And it’s not just the long blond hair flowing from his helmet that differentiates him as a rider: Kelley’s flowing, seemingly effortless riding-style is easy to spot, as he manuals, scrubs jump faces and pumps to generate speed. Kelley’s roots lie in BMX, and that BMX flair is still a big part of his riding style today.

Alchemy 2018 EWS Team Shoot
Alchemy 2018 EWS Team Shoot

bigquotesFrom my first ride, I was completely comfortable on the Arktos. It’s stiff, stable yet nimble, and really allows me to ride at my limit. The suspension system really impresses me as well. The Arktos pedals so well, but at the same time can absorb a monster impact. It’s really the best of both worlds.Cody Kelley

Our Arktos is a 6-inch travel, 27.5-inch full suspension bike featuring a dual-linkage platform called Sine Suspension. The “Sine” comes from the shock rate, which resembles a sine wave when graphed. It’s regressive through the first part of the travel to absorb small bumps and provide climbing traction. In the middle of the stroke, it’s progressive to avoid wallowing on big hits or in hard, fast corners. Then it’s slightly regressive again in the last 15% of the stroke to enable the bike to use all 6 inches of rear-wheel travel.


The Alchemy Factory Racing Team will debut at the Chile round of the EWS in late March 2018.

Follow our team, Anneke and Cody on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date with how they're getting on!


Joining Alchemy in its 2018 Enduro World Series effort will be a host of valued partners. Alchemy would like to thank all of these companies for helping make this dream a reality: Enve, Shimano, Crank Brothers, Fizik, Maxxis, Fox, Chris King, BikeCo, Peaty’s, Enduro Bites, 7Mesh and One Up.

Must Read This Week
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
70583 views
What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions
53358 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
52696 views
Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
48714 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
44504 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
42191 views
Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing
40858 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
38540 views

45 Comments

  • + 118
 These ladies seem nice. Good for them.
  • + 43
 *searches article for shampoo sponsor...
  • + 9
 guess you Need long hair to become a team member
  • + 1
 @vhdh666: can I join? I like this bike.
  • + 3
 @Slabrung: depends on your hair...
  • + 2
 @woofer2609: longer that Anneke's so I should qualify... Surely that will make up for my pathetic riding skills?
  • + 39
 Well can't really say it looks like a session Hmmmmm......... Got it!!!!! Looks like a Yeti
  • + 30
 2 rad people with what seems to be a rad brand... sounds like the start of a rad story Wink !! SEND IT YOU 2 !!!!!!!
  • + 13
 I always wanted a Yeti but was having trouble spec'ing one out to over $10,000. With the Arktos I don't even have to buy a Push shock! Thanks, Alchemy! At least GG is keeping things sane in Denver.
  • + 1
 Some guys have bigger wallets than you do.
  • + 2
 @jwrendenver: For their sake I really hope they do.
  • + 11
 Stoked for Beerten and Cody! Would really love to see Beerten compete for podium positions in 2018.
  • + 1
 Actually I found her 2017 season wasn't as good as 2016. 15th does not represent her efforts and races as well
  • + 4
 Cody is one of my favorite riders. Excited to see him attack the whole EWS this year. He could make a 1992 stumpjumper look like a playful bike. Excited to learn more about these Alchemy bikes over time.
  • + 4
 I like how team jerseys in EWS don't have top be as uniform as they are for UCI trade teams. As long as Anneke's shoes match with Cody's jersey it is all good.
  • + 1
 Ha! Good catch! Big Grin
  • + 4
 I am a fan of this. New team in the EWS on new bikes from a new company. I wish them the best of luck.
  • + 6
 RATM
  • + 5
 They both look really cold in that top photo.
  • + 6
 rage against...!
  • + 4
 Can't believe that song is from '92. Damn I feel old now!! Scrolled down here to see if anyone else enjoyed that track!
  • + 1
 Some people are so rich, they can afford two sets of gloves and wear opposing colours at the same time...... it's cutting edge.
TLD XC Gloves at the LBS are $55 . . .

Kick's can and walks away
  • + 3
 Is Cody running a negative rise stem and a riser bar in that top pictures? If so, rad.
  • + 1
 It sure looks like it!
  • + 2
 Sweet! Can’t wait to see Cody ripping it this year! I’ll miss the yeti, tho
  • + 3
 Great to see smaller companies suppoting women in the sport.
  • + 1
 Anneke has ridden loads of different bikes after B1, both as privateer as well as part of a bigger team. I thought it was pretty cool to see her on Turner back in the day. Yeah seeing her on Alchemy is cool too. And even though she may not have been dominant in the EWS, she's proven to be pretty all round having taken titles in BMX, 4X and even the queen of Crankworx. If she stays healthy she's proven to do well in the EWS too (back when she was with Specialized who sadly didn't give her exposure the exposure she deserved).
  • + 1
 Who is replacing him on the Yeti team? I don't recall Yeti releasing a press release about losing him on the team.
  • + 2
 Cody might be the most stylish person on the ews scene.
  • + 2
 Wait where is Brian Lopes!!
  • + 1
 no way, his hair's too short
  • + 10
 Who is Brian Lopes?
  • + 18
 Currently double parked in the emergency room loading and unloading area at a children's hospital.
  • + 3
 Congrats, good luck!
  • + 1
 Great sales speak by Cody. He’s clearly more comfortable on a 29’er. I was expecting a bike debut.
  • + 2
 Same here. He seems to "float" with the bigger wheels. That said, I would snap up an American 29" alchemy.
  • + 1
 Great team! Best of luck Beer-10 and Kell-E
  • + 1
 RATM and RollSmile
  • + 0
 I think Cody got more rad on a29'er. I was waiting for the euro-table....
  • + 1
 Rad.....
  • + 0
 Chick shreds!
  • - 2
 So this is their last year racing
  • - 1
 Sisters
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052488
Mobile Version of Website