Alchemy Bicycles Welcomes Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley for 2018 - Video

PRESS RELEASE: Alchemy Bicycles



Alchemy Bicycles will be entering the international racing scene with a bang in 2018, announcing last week that it will contest the entire Enduro World Series calendar with pro riders Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley. The duo will be riding Alchemy’s 6-inch travel, 27.5-inch full suspension bike, the Arktos.







Anneke Beerten

3-Time 4X World Champion

15th Overall 2017 EWS Series







Netherlands born Anneke Beerten has been hooked on riding bikes since she started racing BMX at four years old. After winning two World Championship titles in BMX, she moved to racing downhill and 4-Cross. She is one of the most winning female riders of all time, which includes taking the top step of the World Championship podium three times in 4-Cross. The Dutch rider is based in Southern California now, and with a warm winter of hard training behind her, plans to be one of the top women on the EWS circuit this year.











When I first started talking with Alchemy, my biggest question was, “What about the bike?” At this point in my career, I need a bike I can win on, and in my mind, the Arktos is that bike. It does everything so well. It is good on small chatter, a solid feel in the middle and allows me to smash almost anything. It’s hard for me to imagine a bike that is better suited for my riding style. — Anneke Beerten



Cody Kelley

2017 Scott Enduro Series Champion

13th EWS Aspen 2017







Born and raised near the Wasatch Mountain Range in Salt Lake City, Utah, there are few riders that stand out on the race circuit like Cody Kelley. And it’s not just the long blond hair flowing from his helmet that differentiates him as a rider: Kelley’s flowing, seemingly effortless riding-style is easy to spot, as he manuals, scrubs jump faces and pumps to generate speed. Kelley’s roots lie in BMX, and that BMX flair is still a big part of his riding style today.









From my first ride, I was completely comfortable on the Arktos. It’s stiff, stable yet nimble, and really allows me to ride at my limit. The suspension system really impresses me as well. The Arktos pedals so well, but at the same time can absorb a monster impact. It’s really the best of both worlds. — Cody Kelley



Our Arktos is a 6-inch travel, 27.5-inch full suspension bike featuring a dual-linkage platform called Sine Suspension. The “Sine” comes from the shock rate, which resembles a sine wave when graphed. It’s regressive through the first part of the travel to absorb small bumps and provide climbing traction. In the middle of the stroke, it’s progressive to avoid wallowing on big hits or in hard, fast corners. Then it’s slightly regressive again in the last 15% of the stroke to enable the bike to use all 6 inches of rear-wheel travel.







The Alchemy Factory Racing Team will debut at the Chile round of the EWS in late March 2018.



Follow our team, Anneke and Cody on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date with how they're getting on!







Joining Alchemy in its 2018 Enduro World Series effort will be a host of valued partners. Alchemy would like to thank all of these companies for helping make this dream a reality: Enve, Shimano, Crank Brothers, Fizik, Maxxis, Fox, Chris King, BikeCo, Peaty’s, Enduro Bites, 7Mesh and One Up.



