Alchemy Bikes Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike

Jul 24, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Following in the wake of several riders, including their own Cody Kelley, racing mixed-wheel size bikes on the EWS circuit, Alchemy Bicycles has decided to make a production mixed-wheel size bike, the nine7five. Kelley raced the bike at the last two EWS events in Italy and France and plans to race it this week at US National Championships in Winterpark, CO.

nine7five

by Alchemybikes
Views: 535    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Engineer Matt Maczuzak said, “Racers have been winning World Cups and Enduro World Series event on mixed wheel-size bikes, so there is no doubt there are performance advantages."

Maczuzak says that in testing the quicker handling of the smaller rear wheel was noticeable, but the most noticeable feature was the acceleration out of corners.

bigquotesI am really happy with how the bike feels. My comfort level on it was really high right away and I knew it would be the go-to race weapon for me.Cody Kelley

The nine7five will be available complete builds at four different price points. A SRAM GX Eagle model will be the base build and that starts at $5,399 with Industry Nine's Enduro S wheels.



The nine7five is based on the Arktos 29 platform. The bikes will all feature a specially designed link to accommodate the smaller 27.5" rear wheel. The bike has a degree slacker head angle than the standard 29" wheeled model, going from 65.5-degrees to 64.5. This positions the rider's body further back on the bike and makes it comfortable to ride at speed, according to Maczuzak.



More info can be found at Alchemy Bicycles.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Enduro Bikes Alchemy Bikes


52 Comments

  • + 31
 450mm reach and a 483mm seat tube on a size large, what is this? 2016?
  • + 5
 It is not the longest bike but please also, consider the quite big stack. At one point people said tt length says nothing and replaced it by reach, which also says nothing without considering stack.
  • + 3
 @optimumnotmaximum: And STA.
  • + 2
 I’m with you on that. With dropper post’s getting longer and longer no reason seat tubes shouldn’t be getting shorter and shorter. Reach then Seat tube height is actually the first 2 things I look at when looking for a new bike now. If you’ve ridden down a trail with your seat post accidentally up that’s what a tall seat tube height feels like compared to a short seat tube
  • + 1
 ETT is the measurement you want.
  • + 2
 Let’s just skip to 2030 with 650mm reach, 30 degree headtube and 130 seattube.

In XS
  • + 1
 More like 1990. Just looking at the bike, the standover height is uber high. I think my manhood would be in jeopardy.
  • + 1
 Just copying the Giant Reign from 2015 probably.
  • + 7
 do i bring both types tubes along for a ride, or just let the 27.5 stretch out to fit the 29... or foreskin the 29 over to fit the 27.5?
  • + 4
 27.5 tubes fit fine. Since buying two 29ers I havent bought a 29 tube. Just have a 27.5 strapped on both bikes.
  • + 7
 Learned a new verb today!
  • + 4
 There's an idiom about mullets suggesting business at the front (short /tidy) party at the back (long/unkempt). I think the reference to these bikes being called mullet bikes implies that sentiment.
As in the serious speed/efficiency/control is at the front through the 29. The fun/cornering/playability of the 27.5 at the back.
Either way try it out cheaply on an old hardtail and you will love it! Plus it'll modernise the feel and geo of an older hardtail.
  • + 7
 Transition Scout 79er over at bike mag has my vote
  • + 5
 I prefer the Transition Scout 79er over at bike mag.
  • + 1
 Ya, looks like the Alchemy is using the 29'er chainstay - just a different linkage to keep the bottom bracket at normal height. The Scout has a way shorter chainstay to fit the 27.5" wheel.

Some people might like that longer chainstay, but I'd rather have the shorter stay with the smaller wheel.
  • + 1
 You dont even have to change the fork if your bike is a 27er, in order to try out one of these "mullets".
I currently run on my 97er bike, with about 3 mm clearance (more than enough for the mostly dry terrain i ride in), in a 27er Manitou Minute (on the fully) and Fox F32 (on the hardtail), a Maxxis Pace 29x2.1 and Continental RaceKing 29x2.2. Both tyres measure about 55 mm wide on my rim.
And to be honest, i kinda prefer it like this, with the 29er wheel in the front, instead of the 27er Smile It does feel a bit more stable and comfortable than the 27er wheel, and it doesnt feel slower even on the uphills, despite being a little heavier.
  • + 5
 Always liked the mullet Bike thing. That top tube looks pretty tall though
  • + 1
 I really like the design of the frame and the mixed concept sounds fun. There are two "sins" though. First, what's with the gigantic head tube on the XL? A frame that's recommended for a 6'1" rider? I'm running flat bars even on a 115mm headtube, so I wouldn't be able to set it up to my liking. Second, the expanded chainstay length/travel relationship that the smaller wheel provides isn't being taken advantage of. I'd like to see both shorter chainstays and more travel with this wheel size.
  • + 4
 Still no water bottle pass
  • + 47
 You should of used the water bottle mount content filter.
  • + 5
 So good lol @dwmetalfab:
  • + 1
 Back in the day we called these B9ers, but then 650B was lost to history and Mullet sounds cool with all the bros so here we are.
  • + 1
 Throw back...kona stinky 26" up front 24" in the back circa 2002 ish. All things come full circle I guess.

If it feels good ride it!
  • + 1
 “I am really happy with how the [standover height] feels. My comfort level on it was really high right away.”
  • + 1
 It has begun. Dun dun. Mullets from many companies coming to a store near you.
  • + 1
 Curious to know how well the dedicated mullet bikes will see 5 years from now on PB buy and sell
  • + 1
 They can be converted to 27.5 front and rear by simply increasing fork travel by 10mm (or running one of those crown spacer things). Depending on clearance you may get a 29 out back, on most bikes the bb height/geometry difference isn't exactly night and day. I ran a customised mullet bike for about a year with 27.5 frame and 29 fork. (Disclaimer, I am NOT an engineer).
  • + 2
 Mullets are cool again? I'll have to grow mine back!
  • + 1
 Time to throw out my old bike, here comes the new trend.
  • + 2
 I'll be by on trash day to pick through your garbage heap in search of vintage same size wheels and hilariously narrow 1x11spd drivetrains.
  • - 1
 Please please please can we stop calling them mullet bikes. It makes no sense. Mullets are small in the front and long in the back. I am really triggered by this haha!
  • + 6
 But you have beard...surely?
  • + 35
 It's business at the front, party at the back, dude.
  • - 1
 @Spark24: He's saying a mullet is short in the front, long in the back. So if we are going buy the looks of a mullet it would be more like 29er out back and 27.5 up front.

But the 'business in the front party in the back' saying fits as the smaller wheel is playful out back and the big wheel gets to business up front.
  • + 1
 Take a look at this company, www.mulletcycles.com they are doing it right.
  • + 1
 Also, this video with Cody Kelly had way too much time on the front wheel.
  • + 1
 Maybe they should be called Trendy-Niners?
  • + 1
 Like Cody needs a smaller rear wheel to make a bike corner...
  • + 1
 I kinda like it, front triangle reminds of Commecal Supreme DH 2010.
  • + 2
 Got eem!
  • + 1
 The Kentucky Waterfall!
  • + 1
 hes from ky?
  • - 2
 Rode those exact trails over the weekend, but at about half the pace. American Fork Canyon has some of the best riding in Utah.
  • + 1
 Don’t you mean Park City? I shot this video. This is in Park City. It’s an IMBA gold riding destination. Tell your friends.
  • + 1
 @justinolsen: ?? 3 seconds in is a clear view of the back side of Timp. How is that not AF?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



