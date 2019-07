Alchemy Bikes Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike

I am really happy with how the bike feels. My comfort level on it was really high right away and I knew it would be the go-to race weapon for me. — Cody Kelley





The nine7five is based on the Arktos 29 platform. The bikes will all feature a specially designed link to accommodate the smaller 27.5" rear wheel. The bike has a degree slacker head angle than the standard 29" wheeled model, going from 65.5-degrees to 64.5. This positions the rider's body further back on the bike and makes it comfortable to ride at speed, according to Maczuzak.



Following in the wake of several riders, including their own Cody Kelley, racing mixed-wheel size bikes on the EWS circuit, Alchemy Bicycles has decided to make a production mixed-wheel size bike, the nine7five. Kelley raced the bike at the last two EWS events in Italy and France and plans to race it this week at US National Championships in Winterpark, CO.Engineer Matt Maczuzak said, “Racers have been winning World Cups and Enduro World Series event on mixed wheel-size bikes, so there is no doubt there are performance advantages."Maczuzak says that in testing the quicker handling of the smaller rear wheel was noticeable, but the most noticeable feature was the acceleration out of corners.The nine7five will be available complete builds at four different price points. A SRAM GX Eagle model will be the base build and that starts at $5,399 with Industry Nine's Enduro S wheels.More info can be found at Alchemy Bicycles.