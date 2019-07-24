Alchemy Bikes Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike

Following in the wake of several riders, including their own Cody Kelley, racing mixed-wheel size bikes on the EWS circuit, Alchemy Bicycles has decided to make a production mixed-wheel size bike, the nine7five. Kelley raced the bike at the last two EWS events in Italy and France and plans to race it this week at US National Championships in Winterpark, CO.
Engineer Matt Maczuzak said, “Racers have been winning World Cups and Enduro World Series event on mixed wheel-size bikes, so there is no doubt there are performance advantages."
Maczuzak says that in testing the quicker handling of the smaller rear wheel was noticeable, but the most noticeable feature was the acceleration out of corners.
|I am really happy with how the bike feels. My comfort level on it was really high right away and I knew it would be the go-to race weapon for me.—Cody Kelley
The nine7five will be available complete builds at four different price points. A SRAM GX Eagle model will be the base build and that starts at $5,399 with Industry Nine's Enduro S wheels.
The nine7five is based on the Arktos 29 platform. The bikes will all feature a specially designed link to accommodate the smaller 27.5" rear wheel. The bike has a degree slacker head angle than the standard 29" wheeled model, going from 65.5-degrees to 64.5. This positions the rider's body further back on the bike and makes it comfortable to ride at speed, according to Maczuzak.
More info can be found at Alchemy Bicycles.
52 Comments
In XS
As in the serious speed/efficiency/control is at the front through the 29. The fun/cornering/playability of the 27.5 at the back.
Either way try it out cheaply on an old hardtail and you will love it! Plus it'll modernise the feel and geo of an older hardtail.
Some people might like that longer chainstay, but I'd rather have the shorter stay with the smaller wheel.
I currently run on my 97er bike, with about 3 mm clearance (more than enough for the mostly dry terrain i ride in), in a 27er Manitou Minute (on the fully) and Fox F32 (on the hardtail), a Maxxis Pace 29x2.1 and Continental RaceKing 29x2.2. Both tyres measure about 55 mm wide on my rim.
And to be honest, i kinda prefer it like this, with the 29er wheel in the front, instead of the 27er It does feel a bit more stable and comfortable than the 27er wheel, and it doesnt feel slower even on the uphills, despite being a little heavier.
If it feels good ride it!
But the 'business in the front party in the back' saying fits as the smaller wheel is playful out back and the big wheel gets to business up front.
Post a Comment