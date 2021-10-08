Alchemy Releases Titanium Hardtail & Gives Arktos a Flip Chip - Sea Otter 2021

Customers can choose the color of the Alchemy lettering. There are six stock color options, and for an extra fee, buyers can work with Alchemy to create a custom paint color.

Alchemy Bikes has two new mountain bike offerings on display at Sea Otter: the all-new Argos titanium hardtail and the updated full-suspension Arktos.The Argos, named for a region of trails in Golden, Colorado, is described by Alchemy as a 'true trail hardtail' with a 65-degree headtube and a 75.5-degree seat tube angle. "We designed this bike to ride the trails here in Golden, CO and take on the climbs and descents sprinkled throughout the Rocky Mountains," Alchemy said.Argos framesets start at $4,499 USD and complete bikes will start at $6,299 USD for the GX build, ranging up to $8,299 USD for the XO1 AXS version.The 2022 Arktos remains much the same as in previous years, but with tuneable geometry using a flip chip that slackens or steepens the head tube and seat tube angles by three-quarters of a degree. The flip chip will be available on the Arktos 120, Arktos 135, and Arktos 150 bikes. It will also come on the mullet spec versions of those bikes to help to easily swap rear wheel sizes.Arktos builds will start at $5,499 USD for the 120 mm GX version and range up to $7,499 USD.The Argos is available to order immediately and the 2022 Arktos will become available for order at the end of October.