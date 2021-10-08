Alchemy Releases Titanium Hardtail & Gives Arktos a Flip Chip - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Alchemy Bikes has two new mountain bike offerings on display at Sea Otter: the all-new Argos titanium hardtail and the updated full-suspension Arktos.


The Argos, named for a region of trails in Golden, Colorado, is described by Alchemy as a 'true trail hardtail' with a 65-degree headtube and a 75.5-degree seat tube angle. "We designed this bike to ride the trails here in Golden, CO and take on the climbs and descents sprinkled throughout the Rocky Mountains," Alchemy said.

Argos framesets start at $4,499 USD and complete bikes will start at $6,299 USD for the GX build, ranging up to $8,299 USD for the XO1 AXS version.

Customers can choose the color of the Alchemy lettering. There are six stock color options, and for an extra fee, buyers can work with Alchemy to create a custom paint color.


The 2022 Arktos remains much the same as in previous years, but with tuneable geometry using a flip chip that slackens or steepens the head tube and seat tube angles by three-quarters of a degree. The flip chip will be available on the Arktos 120, Arktos 135, and Arktos 150 bikes. It will also come on the mullet spec versions of those bikes to help to easily swap rear wheel sizes.


Arktos builds will start at $5,499 USD for the 120 mm GX version and range up to $7,499 USD.



The Argos is available to order immediately and the 2022 Arktos will become available for order at the end of October.

Reviews and Tech First Looks Alchemy Bikes Sea Otter 2021


17 Comments

  • 16 0
 The all new arkos sb 150
  • 3 0
 I like the new GX build concept. No it's not our lowest model drivetrain. We made a crappier one and now we can call this an upgrade. Sorry not really a comment about the bike but it's been buggin me.
  • 5 0
 No rear shock on the Argos, the shock is the sticker price!
  • 2 0
 The Argos is Beautiful bike. But the price, Wow. I know the craftsmanship is top, but I can get 2 Santa Cruz Chameleons for the price of just the frame. Maybe for the dentist crowd.
  • 2 1
 It's titanium what do you expect lol. The frame is probably about as light as half a chameleon frame.
  • 3 0
 I'd love to try the Arktos 150. The leverage curve of the Sine suspension system should make for a very unique feeling rear end.
  • 4 0
 Something about ti hardtails makes me feel all warm n fuzzy inside. I want
  • 4 0
 *heavy breathing*
  • 3 0
 I have a feeling the Argos won't sell too well in the UK.....
  • 2 0
 Even with a small free pencil?
  • 1 0
 @theboypanda:
Perhaps a laminated brochure
  • 1 0
 Richard E Grant will say its an Argoos.
  • 1 0
 Did I miss some of the article where it said it's made by Moots? That price for a frame it can't be a Taiwan are similar factory
  • 1 0
 $4500US for a hardtail, I would rather get a custom Ti Naked for that price...jeebus.
  • 5 0
 Agreed. It makes the Ti Chromag Rootdown look like a deal at $3K.
  • 1 0
 How is that stand holding up the Argos? Also, love those chainstays, gorgeous bike.
  • 1 0
 Ti that can't singlespeed? Frown

Post a Comment



