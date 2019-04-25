Ale Di Lullo & Robin O'Neill's Winning Slideshows from the 2019 WSSF Pro Photographer Showdown

Best in Show: Ale Di Lullo
The WSSF Pro Photographer Showdown is a photographic contest held in Whistler, BC during the World Ski and Snowboard Festival (WSSF). The photographers in the 2019 edition were Zak Noyle, Robin O'Neill, Ale Di Lullo Tal Roberts, and Markus Paladino.
People's Choice Award: Robin O'Neill
|After almost 20 editions, the WSSF Pro Photographer Showdown is considered the most prestigious in extreme sports photography and has the unique characteristic of getting photographers from different sports to compete and present their body of work in an 8 to 9-minute long slideshow.—Ale Di Lullo
Learn more about the event and the photographers that took part here
