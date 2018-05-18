Alex Alanko's Canyon Stitched 360 - Bike Check

Alex Alanko
is a 22-year-old professional rider from Djurö, Sweden, but you might not have heard his name if you're not a hardcore dirt jump fan. He's a guy with a simple aim: to enjoy riding how bike - and that's all that matters to him. He's not interested in "numbers" and artificially inflated hype on social media, because he just wants to ride his bike and that's when he's the happiest. Since last year, his scores have become more consistent - usually in the top ten - but he's still waiting for his first major win. Recently, Alanko's second-place at Swatch Rocket Air earned him a wild card entry to the Crankworx series, so it's about time we take a look at his ride.
2 Comments
Post a Comment