PINKBIKE TECH

Alex Alanko's Canyon Stitched 360 - Bike Check

May 18, 2018
by Simon Nieborak  

BIKE CHECK
Alex Alanko's
Canyon Stitched 360
Photos: Simon Nieborak


Alex Alanko is a 22-year-old professional rider from Djurö, Sweden, but you might not have heard his name if you're not a hardcore dirt jump fan. He's a guy with a simple aim: to enjoy riding how bike - and that's all that matters to him. He's not interested in "numbers" and artificially inflated hype on social media, because he just wants to ride his bike and that's when he's the happiest. Since last year, his scores have become more consistent - usually in the top ten - but he's still waiting for his first major win. Recently, Alanko's second-place at Swatch Rocket Air earned him a wild card entry to the Crankworx series, so it's about time we take a look at his ride.

Canyon Stitched 360 Details:

Frame: Canyon Stitched, 7005 aluminum, 26" wheels
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ, 100mm
Wheels: Rear - Hope Pro 4 single-speed trials hub with Hope Tech Enduro rim, Front - Alex FR30
Drivetrain: Single-speed, Truativ Descendant crankset with 32T chainring
Brakes: Avid BB7
Cockpit: Truativ Holzfeller stem/Descendant handlebar, Chromag Overture saddle, Race Face Chester post

bigquotesI'm not interested in "numbers" and artificially inflated hype on social media.Alex Alanko

Odyssey M2 Monolever medium with Odyssey G3 cables.
Truativ Holzfeller stem and Truativ Descendant handlebars.

Odi Sensus grips, Cane Creek 40 series headset with custom-made gyro plates.

Avid BB7 mechanical brake.

YBN 747 Kool chain.
Nukeproof Electron pedals.

Truativ Descendant crankset with 32T sprocket.

Chromag Overture seat and Race Face Chester seatpost.

Rear wheel: Hope Pro 4 single-speed trials hub with Hope Tech Enduro rim and Continental RaceKing 2.2'' tire (tire pressure 4.5 bar).

Front wheel: Canyon original rim with Continental RaceKing 2.2'' tire (tire pressure 4.2 bar). RockShox Pike DJ 100mm-travel fork.


Must Read This Week
Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Olargues, France 2018
60193 views
Final Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
59863 views
Day 1 Results: EWS Olargues, France 2018
46562 views
Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride
43708 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
43206 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Mountain Bike Guide to Calhoun County, Alabama
41011 views
Video: Mondraker Launches the Foxy Carbon 29
38211 views
Video: Gamble Film - Available Now
35351 views

2 Comments

  • + 5
 Something about that chain...
  • + 1
 is that a vegan gyro plate?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025661
Mobile Version of Website