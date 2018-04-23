Bike Check: The Lupato Brothers' Trek Slash & Remedy - Finale Ligure Superenduro 2018









Probably most renowned for their dedication to their beards and having their own Lupato brothers branded socks – Alex and Denny Lopato are a mountain bike loving, travelling and racing duo from Northern Italy.



We caught up with the brothers in Sanremo, Italy, ahead of the first round of the Italian Superenduro race series and chatted about both their bikes and the race. Despite living just over 3 hours north of Sanremo in the Piedmont region of Italy (near the renowned Aosta valley), the brothers had never raced or properly ridden the tracks in Sanremo prior to the Superenduro. They're used to riding the soft dirt and loam on offer on their home turf rather than the sandy and rocky trails and sweltering heat of the Liguria region. We chatted to them both about how they’re getting on with the course and how they’re feeling about the upcoming race day.







Rider Name // Denny Lupato

Age: 25

Hometown: Coggiola

Height: 170cm

Weight: 66kg

Instagram: @dennylupato

Rider Name // Alex Lupato

Age: 28

Hometown: Coggiola

Height: 170cm

Weight: 70kg

Instagram: @alexlupato







Denny Lupato's Ohlins coil fork. Denny Lupato's Ohlins coil fork.



Talking about their favourite tracks after practice it’s stage 1 and 3 that come out on top for the brothers. With stage 1 featuring a little bit of everything from pedalling, to technical to flowy sections it is a great all-round trail. Stage 3 is a little tighter, with a number of narrow switchbacks at the beginning, forcing you to have to work and pump with the bike to gain momentum.



Both the brothers are running coil sprung suspension front and back and the Lupato brothers are supported by Ohlins all round but with a little something extra; Andreani a suspension tuning company that means their Ohlins forks have a wider range of adjustability as well as transforming the damping of the forks. The main and large difference between the brothers despite running their bikes set up pretty much identically is that Denny rides a Trek Slash 29er frame, whereas Alex opted for the 27.5 Remedy. Breaking the mould for European riders, the brothers run their brakes moto style (front brake on the right, rear on the left).





Denny's personalised "Spongebob" sticker. Denny's personalised "Spongebob" sticker.





I think it’ll be really really hard because of the heat. With it being a long day [60km of riding] with long stages and being self-sufficient [no outside mechanical assistance throughout the day], along with the style of trails, you can’t go full gas, you need to reserve some energy. — Denny Lupato







Denny Lopato's Trek Slash 9.8 29er. Denny Lopato's Trek Slash 9.8 29er. Denny Lupatos Trek Slash 9.8

Frame: Trek Slash 9.8 2934

Shock: Ohlins TTX 22

Fork: Ohlins Coil RXF 36 160mm with Andreani Piston Kit

Wheels: 29" Damil Extreme T7, 27mm rim width

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF

Drivetrain: 32 tooth Absolute black Oval Chainring with Sram X01

Brakes: Sram Code RSC brakes (set up moto style)

Cockpit: Bontrager Line Pro handlebars & stem

More info: Crankbrothers Mallet pedals







Denny Lupato's Ohlins TTX 22 Coil Shock. Denny Lupato's Ohlins TTX 22 Coil Shock.





Denny Lupato's Sram Code RSC brakes. Denny Lupato's Sram Code RSC brakes.





Lupato Brothers' branded mudguard. Lupato Brothers' branded mudguard.





Alex Lupato's Trek Remedy

Frame: Trek Remedy

Shock: Ohlins TTX 22

Fork: Ohlins Coil RXF 36 160mm with Andreani Piston Kit

Wheels: 27.5" Damil Extreme Tzero, 30mm rim width

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF

Drivetrain: 32 tooth Absolute black Oval Chainring with Sram X01

Brakes: Sram Code RSC brakes (set up moto style)

Cockpit: Bontrager Line Pro handlebars & stem

More info: Crankbrothers Mallet pedals

Alex Lupato's Ohlins Coil RXF fork with Andreani Piston Kit. Alex Lupato's Ohlins Coil RXF fork with Andreani Piston Kit.





Alex Lupato's Minion DHFs and Damil Extreme Tzero wheels. Alex Lupato's Minion DHFs and Damil Extreme Tzero wheels.





Stickers galore over each brothers' bike. Stickers galore over each brothers' bike.



