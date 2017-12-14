VIDEOS

Alex Fayolle Races Downhill in China - Video

Dec 14, 2017
by UR Team  

Alexandre Fayolle had his first trip ever to China to race the Greenland Downhill Race in Enping. We are happy to bring you back some images in a very classic race report. It can sound a little boring but when we think about it, it's pretty cool that now when we go film a DH race in China, it looks like any other great national races in the world! It's really good for the sport to see a DH race in this country with a top level of organization, from the track, the crowd, the logistics, etc... The organizer even threw some fun in around the main DH event like in the good old days with a modified version of 4X turned into a 2X and with a Whip off.


bigquotesThis was my first time in China and I really liked my experience.They had done a crazy load of work on the trail and shaping was really well done. The scenery from the top of the track was beautiful with the view on a lake. We started on a ridge to cross a jungle and finish on some yellow dirt. The conditions were really dry and to be honest the track was technical, super fast and had big jumps, just the way I like it!Alex Fayolle


bigquotesAll the top riders from China were taking part of the event with also some top Japanese riders.


bigquotesMarcus, a Swiss living in China for the past 4 years took good care of us and explained a lot about mountain biking in China. He told us it's pretty hard to ride because there aren't a lot of trails. But the few tracks they have, they do all of them super well!


bigquotesIt was awesome to meet local riders and see so many MTB passionated riders in this country! I for sure will come back next year!

We think it's pretty cool that China is getting onboard with our sport. It might be time for a DH World Cup in this country? We hope more UCI world cup riders make it to Enping next year, Alex is a pretty straightforward person, and if he liked the track, it means it was pretty sweet!

2017 Polygon UR team launch


 I thought he was headbutting that balloon... now i'm disappointed.

