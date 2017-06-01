PINKBIKE TECH

Alex Fayolle's Polygon DH9 – Bike Check

Jun 1, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Alex Fayolle s Polygon

While the downpour in Lourdes had many people weeping bitter tears, Alexandre Fayolle wasn’t one of them. Fayolle took his first World Cup win at that race. While some people have dismissed that result as a fluke of the weather, there’s no denying that his 2:52:758 winning run was a blazer by any definition or circumstance. Fayolle was simply killing it aboard his Polygon DH9. Will Fayolle do the same this weekend? People will be watching, that much is certain.

Photographer, Dave Trumpore, captured these shots of Fayolle’s rig in the lead-up to Fort Bill.



Alex Fayolle's Polygon Collosus DH9 Details

• Polygon Collosus, 27.5" wheels
• Frame Size – XL
• Suntour RUX fork – 200mm travel
• Custom rear shock – 203mm travel
• Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore aluminum handlebars (cut down to 770mm) and Spank stem
• Trickstuff Direttissima brakes/Galfer rotors
• E13 LG1R carbon cranks
• Shimano Saint rear shifter
• Box One 11-speed rear derailleur
• E13 LG1R wheels and integrated cassette
• Kenda Hellkat Pro 27.5x2.4 tires
Alex Fayolle

Spank Suntour Box and TrickStuff make up the front end
Following the mayhem at Lourdes, Fayolle comes into Fort William in the top slot. Nothing like a little pressure to get things cooking.

A very similar system to what we have seen Loic Bruni using for the past few years.
Testing, testing, testing... a little data acquisition goes a long way.
Telemetry hooked up to Alex s practice bike.
Telemetry hooked up to Alex's practice bike.


a left-hand shifter is an uncommon sight on a DH bike these days.
A left-hand shifter is an uncommon sight on a DH bike these days, but this XT lever actually locks out Fayolle's custom rear shock.
Custom machined and built shock by Alex s mechanic Hugues Postic complete with lockout. It doesn t get any more cuts then that.
Alex's mechanic, Hugues Postic, machined and built this shock, complete with lockout. It doesn't get any more custom than that.


Personalized ODI Grips
Custom ODI's... a nice touch


For a little extra grip no matter how much it rains.
Just in case it rains again... A little extra grip never hurts. Fayolle is running Trickstuff Direttissima brakes.
Galfer pads and rotors.
A set of Galfer rotors help bring the stopping power.


E13 cranks and chain guide.
There's a fair bit of E13 componentry kicking around Fayolle's race bike, including the company's carbon-fiber LG1R crankset.
E13 hubs and carbo rims.
Team manager, Fabien Cousin, says E13's LG1R wheelset is the strongest the team has ever used. The integrated cassette is pretty trick too.


BOX rear derailleur.
A Box One rear derailleur mated to a Shimano Saint shift lever handles the clicking bit of the equation.


Sun tour RUX front fork
Suntour's 200-millimeter RUX fork takes on the hits, up front.
Kenya s new DH tire... No Sharpie required.
The Hellkat is Kenda's latest gravity tire, developed with input from UR Team pro riders such as Fayolle.


Photos by: Dave Trumpore
MENTIONS: @Polygonbikes


Must Read This Week
The New Santa Cruz Nomad is Longer and Slacker Than Ever – First Ride
110647 views
Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 – First Ride
96635 views
Tech Randoms – EWS Ireland 2017
71353 views
Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland – Results
66324 views
7 XC Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
65105 views
Ibis' New HD4 - Review
61917 views
Pivot Switchblade – Review
51074 views
Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017
45683 views

25 Comments

  • + 14
 When your mechanic hand-builds your shock, you probably can't question the devotion. Haha, amazed, would love to get some details on it.
  • + 9
 People at Ohlins with a massive trailer full of people and techy stuff must be happy with a winning bike equipped with a handmade shock.
  • + 1
 Sure we are all expectant to see what is inside!
  • + 13
 I love that bike, it's such a mix of brands and a lot of components almost nobody else uses. Also custom shock.
  • + 8
 Cool to see a build with atypical WC DH parts!
  • + 7
 Not a 29er? #getwiththetimes Razz
  • + 8
 Not even carbon, how does he survive!
  • + 1
 @jaha222: A madman!
  • + 1
 @jaha222: Rear triangle is carbon though Wink
  • + 6
 with a name like DH9 i was expecting a 29er
  • + 1
 So much talk about 29ers and barely a mouse peep about a remote lockout rear shock on a winning DH bike and the second saving implications it likely has. Flipping wheel size warriors.
  • + 4
 Good luck for Sunday Alex. Show us Lourdes wasn't a fluke.
  • + 1
 Nothing against any other ricer, but I would love to see him podium. The DH scene would go nuts!
  • + 1
 **racer not ricer** oops
  • + 2
 good to see someone have a go at something different.. lockout on the shock.. box derailleur..
  • + 1
 That remote lockout shock is interesting, wonder if that'll become more of a trend or not.
  • + 2
 I love some non-vanilla builds!
  • + 1
 This is one of the best spec and looking bike out there. Don't care for carbon or 29'ers. Damn !
  • + 1
 A tip for Fort Bill- you won't want to use the rear shock lockout.
  • + 1
 I be the you he uses it in a few places. Out the gate for a start then the sprints in between the motorway.
  • + 1
 @Wheelersmtbholidays: Yeh, maybe. Good point.
  • + 0
 The Galfer rotors look really minimal. Almost XC minimal.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039137
Mobile Version of Website