Alex Fayolle's Polygon DH9 – Bike Check



While the downpour in Lourdes had many people weeping bitter tears, Alexandre Fayolle wasn’t one of them. Fayolle took his first World Cup win at that race. While some people have dismissed that result as a fluke of the weather, there’s no denying that his 2:52:758 winning run was a blazer by any definition or circumstance. Fayolle was simply killing it aboard his Polygon DH9. Will Fayolle do the same this weekend? People will be watching, that much is certain.



Photographer, Dave Trumpore, captured these shots of Fayolle’s rig in the lead-up to Fort Bill.









Alex Fayolle's Polygon Collosus DH9 Details



• Polygon Collosus, 27.5" wheels

• Frame Size – XL

• Suntour RUX fork – 200mm travel

• Custom rear shock – 203mm travel

• Spank Spike 800 Vibrocore aluminum handlebars (cut down to 770mm) and Spank stem

• Trickstuff Direttissima brakes/Galfer rotors

• E13 LG1R carbon cranks

• Shimano Saint rear shifter

• Box One 11-speed rear derailleur

• E13 LG1R wheels and integrated cassette

• Kenda Hellkat Pro 27.5x2.4 tires







Following the mayhem at Lourdes, Fayolle comes into Fort William in the top slot. Nothing like a little pressure to get things cooking.





Testing, testing, testing... a little data acquisition goes a long way. Telemetry hooked up to Alex's practice bike.







A left-hand shifter is an uncommon sight on a DH bike these days, but this XT lever actually locks out Fayolle's custom rear shock. Alex's mechanic, Hugues Postic, machined and built this shock, complete with lockout. It doesn't get any more custom than that.







Custom ODI's... a nice touch







Just in case it rains again... A little extra grip never hurts. Fayolle is running Trickstuff Direttissima brakes. A set of Galfer rotors help bring the stopping power.







There's a fair bit of E13 componentry kicking around Fayolle's race bike, including the company's carbon-fiber LG1R crankset. Team manager, Fabien Cousin, says E13's LG1R wheelset is the strongest the team has ever used. The integrated cassette is pretty trick too.







A Box One rear derailleur mated to a Shimano Saint shift lever handles the clicking bit of the equation.






