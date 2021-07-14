Alex Marin Joins Commencal 21 After Parting Ways With The Brigade

Jul 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

After announcing his departure from the Brigade Team and Production Privee just over a week ago, Alex Marin has now confirmed he has joined the Commencal 21 set up.

It's very rare for a rider to switch teams mid-season but Marin's former team had been focused on developing a new bike and suspension and he would prefer to focus instead on his own racing progression.

Alex will join the all-Spanish Commencal 21 team that formed at the start of this year with Angel Suarez and Pau Menoyo Busquets as his two new teammates. It looks like Alex will be riding on the current generation Supreme with a high single pivot suspension system, not the virtual high pivot currently being used by the Commencal / Muc Off by Riding Addiction team and Suarez who qualified second in Les Gets before the rain spoiled his finals run.

bigquotesWell, here it is! I join Commencal 21 from now on! A dream come true to work with a great and professional group of people, plus the piece of art of Commencal Bikes. Time to put all the work to make sure I can get the goals I set for this year! LET’S GO RACINGAlex Marin


bigquotesI've known Alex since I was a kid. I still remember when I took him to one of his first DH races in Godall. I feel very close to him, his brother and his parents. A bike-loving family. It's a great pleasure to welcome him to the Commencal family and to his new homeCharlie Barthe, Commencal 21


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 wasnt he running 13% sag on that production privee? im no expert but that feels sub-optimal for a dh bike
  • 1 0
 sick, hope he has a good time there. Will be lookin out for him at the next race
  • 1 0
 must have been jealous of the half of the field riding commencals this season
  • 6 9
 "The team is riding on the current generation Supreme with a high single pivot suspension system, not the virtual high pivot currently being used by the Commencal / Muc Off by Riding Addiction team however this hasn't slowed them down with Suarez qualifying second in Les Gets before the rain spoiled his finals run." ----- Suarez IS running the new prototype...
  • 1 0
 Alex doesn't like to develop bikes
  • 1 0
 Thanks

