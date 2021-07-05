Alex Marin Leaves The Brigade Team & Production Privee





A new chapter in my life is about to begin, and I can’t wait to share it with you guys! Today, I announce my depart from @thebrigadeteam I feel like I’m on a spot where I can achieve my goals, and the results I want. Unfortunately I feel like the team itself is focused on developing a new bike and suspensions. This change is to make sure I can take care of being the racer I want to be.So all I can say here is thank you to everyone that came along the way. It’s been a hell of a ride!A new chapter in my life is about to begin, and I can’t wait to share it with you guys! — Alex Marin