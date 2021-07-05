Alex Marin Leaves The Brigade Team & Production Privee

Jul 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Alex Marin shared on Instagram today that he will be leaving The Brigade Team in early July, writing that the team has been focused on developing a new bike and suspension but he would prefer to focus instead on his own racing progression. The team has been at the forefront in developing the new Production Privee downhill bike after partnering with Production Privee for the 2021 season.


bigquotesToday, I announce my depart from @thebrigadeteam.

I feel like I’m on a spot where I can achieve my goals, and the results I want. Unfortunately I feel like the team itself is focused on developing a new bike and suspensions. This change is to make sure I can take care of being the racer I want to be.

So all I can say here is thank you to everyone that came along the way. It’s been a hell of a ride!

A new chapter in my life is about to begin, and I can’t wait to share it with you guys!Alex Marin

It sounds like he has likely found a new team or at least some support, as he also updated his Instagram story with a 'censored' banner over his t-shirt.

The Brigade Team posted that "Alex Marin decided to leave the team during the authorised transfer period in early July" before copying Alex's statement above and wishing him well. The team also posted a welcome announcement for the team's new addition, Johan Garcin.

Production Privee also shared a brief well-wishes post: "Looking forward to seeing you back on the tracks @alex3marin! Thank you and best of luck!"


We will update you when we have more information about Alex's new team.

