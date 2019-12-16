Alex Marin Parts Ways With Madison Saracen Team

Ups, downs, falls, rise, breaks & success. It’s been a hell of a ride with you guys, thanks for making me grow as a rider and person.



Today I announce that I won’t be racing for Madison Saracen anymore. I can’t thank enough everyone involved from the first time I met you guys.



For my side, I have to say that I felt like this was the right decision after this year, a solid one, but I feel like to go further as a rider, I need a change - can't wait to tell you guys what’s for next year. A step on the right direction and with a great group of people.



Time runs fast man... thanks so much again guys, appreciate what you’ve done for me! See you at the races! — Alex Marin