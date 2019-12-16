Alex Marin Parts Ways With Madison Saracen Team

Alex Marin has announced he will no longer be racing with the Madison Saracen team in 2020 and beyond. Marin joined the Britisih team in 2016 after spending his junior years and his first elite year riding for Giant.
Marin was a regular face in the top 20 at World CUp races and has a best result of 8th with the team, which he picked up at Vallnord in 2017.
|Ups, downs, falls, rise, breaks & success. It’s been a hell of a ride with you guys, thanks for making me grow as a rider and person.
Today I announce that I won’t be racing for Madison Saracen anymore. I can’t thank enough everyone involved from the first time I met you guys.
For my side, I have to say that I felt like this was the right decision after this year, a solid one, but I feel like to go further as a rider, I need a change - can't wait to tell you guys what’s for next year. A step on the right direction and with a great group of people.
Time runs fast man... thanks so much again guys, appreciate what you’ve done for me! See you at the races!—Alex Marin
There's no news yet on where Marin will end up but we'll update you when we know more.
