Alex Marin to Ride Ronnie Mac Inspired World Champs Bike

Press Release: The Brigade Team

Details

Wheel Size 29in front, 27.5in rear

Suspension SR Suntour

Chainset HXR Easyshift

Cockpit Production Privée

Tyres Vee Tire Co. Snap WCE 2.5in

Tyre pressures 1.4 + 1.7 bar / 20 + 25psi

Fork Settings 65-67psi, HSR 3 clicks, LSR 19 clicks, LSC 14 clicks, HSC open

Shock Settings 450lbs spring, 3 clicks compression, 4 clicks rebound



Photo Credit Remy Vroonen and Whyex

World Champs weekend is just days away, and The Brigade Team is on hand with another stunning custom wrap and matching kit for Alex Marin. Alex will be racing for Team Spain with The Brigade Team boys on hand to keep his bike rolling and set up for the ever-changing conditions.Alex's V10 has been wrapped in a custom Monkeys Sauce print inspired by motocross legend Ronnie Mac. The carbon frame features a Stars and Stripes theme with unique custom warp found across the frame, forks and even Crank Brothers rims.Alex loves motocross so the team has taken inspiration from Ronnie Mac for this one-off World Championship build. Monkeys Sauce has incorporated a U.S flag design with doughnuts on the mainframe with slick matching graphics on the Crank Brothers Synthesis carbon wheels. The Brigade Team sponsors have teamed up with the build. The V10 runs on SR Suntour suspension, Production Privée bars and stem, HXR chainset, Vee Tire Co. tyres while Kenny's custom division putting together this really special riding kit.The wrap offers a really custom finish and looks as good as a custom paint job, only it takes much less time to complete, is easy to change and adds some protection to the carbon frame. Just seen in the background is a new prototype tire from Vee Tire Co. A fast-rolling design made of Vee's super tacky Top 40 rubber compound.Alex is a fairly lightweight rider and generally runs his SR Suntour forks at 65-67psi depending on the number of volume spacers he's running. Braking brakes pack a powerful punch, hardly surprising as the company is famous for producing high-end motorcycle braking systems.Clothing sponsor, Kenny is always on hand with custom-designed riding kit to match The Brigade Team bikes. For World Champs, they've come up with this little number featuring a fun overalls print. The custom painted lid even has a ring pull design for that authentic Blue Ribbon flavour.Team mechanic Ivan Jimenez films the unveiling of Alex's new bike. Let's see what other festivities and celebrations Alex and The Brigade Team might be celebrating this weekend.