Alex Marin to Ride Ronnie Mac Inspired World Champs Bike

Oct 7, 2020
by thebrigadeteam  
Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.

Press Release: The Brigade Team

World Champs weekend is just days away, and The Brigade Team is on hand with another stunning custom wrap and matching kit for Alex Marin. Alex will be racing for Team Spain with The Brigade Team boys on hand to keep his bike rolling and set up for the ever-changing conditions.

Alex's V10 has been wrapped in a custom Monkeys Sauce print inspired by motocross legend Ronnie Mac. The carbon frame features a Stars and Stripes theme with unique custom warp found across the frame, forks and even Crank Brothers rims.

Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.
Details
Wheel Size 29in front, 27.5in rear
Suspension SR Suntour
Chainset HXR Easyshift
Cockpit Production Privée
Tyres Vee Tire Co. Snap WCE 2.5in
Tyre pressures 1.4 + 1.7 bar / 20 + 25psi
Fork Settings 65-67psi, HSR 3 clicks, LSR 19 clicks, LSC 14 clicks, HSC open
Shock Settings 450lbs spring, 3 clicks compression, 4 clicks rebound

Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.
Photo Credit Remy Vroonen and Whyex

Alex loves motocross so the team has taken inspiration from Ronnie Mac for this one-off World Championship build. Monkeys Sauce has incorporated a U.S flag design with doughnuts on the mainframe with slick matching graphics on the Crank Brothers Synthesis carbon wheels. The Brigade Team sponsors have teamed up with the build. The V10 runs on SR Suntour suspension, Production Privée bars and stem, HXR chainset, Vee Tire Co. tyres while Kenny's custom division putting together this really special riding kit.

Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.
Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.

The wrap offers a really custom finish and looks as good as a custom paint job, only it takes much less time to complete, is easy to change and adds some protection to the carbon frame. Just seen in the background is a new prototype tire from Vee Tire Co. A fast-rolling design made of Vee's super tacky Top 40 rubber compound.

Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.
Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.

Alex is a fairly lightweight rider and generally runs his SR Suntour forks at 65-67psi depending on the number of volume spacers he's running. Braking brakes pack a powerful punch, hardly surprising as the company is famous for producing high-end motorcycle braking systems.

Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.
Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.

Clothing sponsor, Kenny is always on hand with custom-designed riding kit to match The Brigade Team bikes. For World Champs, they've come up with this little number featuring a fun overalls print. The custom painted lid even has a ring pull design for that authentic Blue Ribbon flavour.

Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.

Over the moon! Alex was stoked to see what The Brigade Team had put together for him for World Champ weekend.

Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.
Alex Marin 2020 World Championship race bike.

Team mechanic Ivan Jimenez films the unveiling of Alex's new bike. Let's see what other festivities and celebrations Alex and The Brigade Team might be celebrating this weekend.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Alex Marin Leogang Dh World Champs 2020


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
61649 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
54271 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
45999 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
42814 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38555 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
35317 views
First Look: Cube's New TWO15 DH Bikes
33805 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020 - Round 2
33158 views

23 Comments

  • 22 0
 It's world champs, he's racing for Spain, the bike has a stars and stripes theme, the riding kit is something about a motocross legend + everything is covered with Monkey Sauce. We live in a strange world.
  • 1 19
flag housem8d (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 ya it should of been Barbarossa or some Conquistador not this Trump hick.
  • 1 0
 That's what happens when you can't ride for Calilunya...
  • 1 0
 @housem8d: is he a trump supporter?
  • 9 0
 Riding for Spain in the most USA thing ever!
  • 6 0
 Uncle Ronnie is the "horniest guy I know on two wheels" - larry the enticer
  • 4 0
 That kit better be made available for purchase
  • 1 0
 Agreed!

If he had an old helmet to cut the chin bar out of and pulled the visor....he'd have the perfect outfit with a bandana Covid mask! Beer
  • 4 0
 Best w Champs kit ever
  • 3 0
 can't drink PBR with that chin bar in the way
  • 2 0
 Do they even have pbr in spain?
  • 1 0
 This has to be the best custom kit ever. Yes, I know it is not a theme for his home country, but it is just epic.
  • 2 0
 Wheres the PBR?
  • 2 0
 The fux with the rux?
  • 1 0
 Ronnie Mac called "I want my bike back"
  • 2 0
 USA, USA, USA!
  • 1 0
 Don't forget to cut that fender.
  • 1 0
 Missing a very important quote on the chainstay. I EAT A..
  • 2 0
 Merica
  • 1 0
 Stunning that
  • 1 0
 Mmm donuts.
  • 1 0
 That hurts my eyes.
  • 1 4
 As a fan of Ronnie Mac, this is kinda tacky. Running a super dialed setup with a ton of attention to detail and custom kit is counter to Ronnie's "Run what ya brung" ethos.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011563
Mobile Version of Website