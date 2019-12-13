Alex Rafferty Promoted to SRAM European MTB Communications Manager

SRAM’s Alex Rafferty has been appointed as European MTB Communications Manager after four years as European MTB Public Relations Coordinator. He replaces Elmar Keineke, who moved to YT Industries
earlier this year.
|Alex’s passion for all things cycling and people make him the ideal fit for the European MTB Communications Manager position. We’ve had our eye on him as a future leader in our group for some time, and we are very excited to have this new opportunity for him. He’ll bring a new level of excitement to all SRAM, RockShox, and Zipp MTB product introductions, as well as developing deeper pan-European marketing programs with our partners.—David Zimberoff, Vice President of Marketing at SRAM
Alex is never shy of showing and sharing his love, skills, and dedication for mountain biking. Whether that’s hitting one last lap on the trails, or spending weeks on the road launching SRAM's product portfolio. His MTB industry career is both diverse and unique, and paved the road he travelled on the journey to his new position with SRAM.
|Alex coming into his new role is a great step forward for us. His diverse background in cycling combined with an encyclopaedic knowledge of our products is the perfect recipe for communicating with our partners, as well as educating others within the industry about our brands and products. I’m looking forward to working more closely with Alex to further strengthen our teams.—Tyler Morland, SRAM MTB Brand Manager
Alex competed as a cyclist in both road and MTB in his youth, before moving solely to MTB during his graduate studies. His commitment to MTB marketing echoes his passion for riding; developing a MTB leadership awards program, skills coaching company, and working alongside his brother, Joe, delivering Enduro events, prior to starting at SRAM's Drivetrain Development centre in Schweinfurt, Germany. His new role comes after 4 years as a core member of the SRAM marketing and communications team in Europe, where he specialized in planning and executing the delivery of SRAM, RockShox and Zipp MTB products to the market.
|I’m very excited to take this next step and head up the European MTB Communications team. We’re lucky enough to have some of the smartest, most inspiring and creative people I’ve ever met - growing in this company is a real honour. Our brands, people and culture are such a huge part of my life, and working with such a fantastic group of people with aligned goals is hugely motivating.—Alex Rafferty, European MTB Communications Manager
For those MTB marketing professionals out there, Alex will be further strengthening SRAM's European Communications team by hiring new European PR and Communications coordinators in the very near future.
