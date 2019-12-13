Alex Rafferty Promoted to SRAM European MTB Communications Manager

Alex’s passion for all things cycling and people make him the ideal fit for the European MTB Communications Manager position. We’ve had our eye on him as a future leader in our group for some time, and we are very excited to have this new opportunity for him. He’ll bring a new level of excitement to all SRAM, RockShox, and Zipp MTB product introductions, as well as developing deeper pan-European marketing programs with our partners. — David Zimberoff, Vice President of Marketing at SRAM