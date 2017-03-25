Alex Rims, Shimano's E-Bike Motor, Miranda XMOD Crankset - Taipei Cycle Show









We showed you Alex's prototype carbon rims from last year's Interbike show, and the rim giant is still working towards a number of production offerings, including a burly 27.5'' hoop that won't break the bank. Pricing is yet to be decided, but I was told last year that a complete wheelset should ring in around $1,100 USD. At the center will their new Bear Paws hubs that are all about reliability and easy maintenance - no tools are required to take them apart or swap to different axle configurations, and there's also an aluminum freehub option that sees a thin steel sleeve slid over top to prevent gouging.











Carbon fiber BMX rims? Sure, why not. Alex is bringing the black magic to 20'' wheels with their prototype AXC1 carbon rim that weighs a claimed 370-grams, a very competitive number for a rim that's designed to brush off an immense amount of abuse. Unidirectional carbon construction is used to create a rim that's 24mm tall and with an internal width of 26mm (35.4mm external), but Alex hasn't completely forsaken aluminum for the AXC1. Each spoke hole also sees a small ring of aluminum where the nipple nests into the rim for added reinforcement. The AXC1 is still in the prototype stage so there's no pricing yet, but don't expect it to be inexpensive.











Talk about contradictions; this titanium hardtail frame was designed to fit Shimano's E8000 direct-drive e-bike motor and 500Wh battery. That's the polar opposite of most e-bikes we've seen at the show that resemble freeride rigs from the early 2000s but in uglier colors and with a motor. In contrast, this sleek looking setup is far from being an eyesore, even with the 70 Nm helper attached to it.

















Miranda's new XMOD crankset is all about extreme modularity and compatibility, hence the setup's name. The idea is to have only three main components - bottom bracket spindle, crank arms, and spider - that can be fit to pretty much any and every bike by only having to do a simple parts swap. Miranda says that the XMOD system can be put on everything from road to cross-country to downhill to trekking bikes, with more options to come.





