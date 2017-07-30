Alexander Kangas: The Sounds of Sweden - Video

Summer and riding! That is an awesome combo, isn't it?We tagged along Enduro World Series rider, Alexander Kangas on a visit to the Swedish Bike Park JBP, one truly important place for downhill riding in the S-land of Scandinavia. This was one of the days you sort of know you will remember for a long time. Just perfect weather, a bit slippery conditions making it an all time day for shooting a mountain bike video.We made the choice to run the lines Itsy Bitsy and A-Tad to Small knowing Alexander's riding would stand out as he's one of the fastest enduro riders in Sweden. His ability to just flow along the lines generating the amount of speed needed to steal KOMs after KOMs on these trails are worth a look.