Video: Ali Clarkson Ignites The New Bomb Enduro Trail in Livigno

Aug 2, 2019
by Carosello3000  
Ali Clarkson lights The Bomb

by Carosello3000
Views: 224    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Ali Clarkson, the British trials rider tests the new enduro trail at the Carosello 3000 Mountain Park in Livigno, which will be officially open on Saturday, August 3rd.


This is a pure enduro trail built mainly by hand on the rocky ridge which separates the top of Carosello 3000 from the Val del Canton. It's called “The Bomb” and is a single trail with 407 meters vertical spread over 2.7 km length (15,7% average gradient), integrating several rocky sections, tight curves and paved sections built with stones found on the mountain.


It's a very technical trail, which is tough to ride in one shot, Ali Clarkson knows this. In the last days the famous trial-biker, who was in Livigno for a ride with the Sunlight Factory team, while it was not yet complete: “Riding this trail has been great, the natural elements are perfectly integrated in the line. There are plenty of rocks and you have to stay focused and always look ahead. It has been a really good training! The trail builders here have done a really good job”.


The official opening is scheduled for August 3rd. For those who love technical tracks and natural sections, The Bomb will soon become a not to missed trail in Livigno.

Regions in Article
Livigno

Posted In:
Videos Ali Clarkson Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
67695 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
60050 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
49624 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
48651 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
45551 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
39634 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38336 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
36935 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Check out this guy's yt channel if you haven't already!
www.youtube.com/user/Butterboo90

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016646
Mobile Version of Website