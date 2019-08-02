Video: Ali Clarkson Ignites The New Bomb Enduro Trail in Livigno

Ali Clarkson, the British trials rider tests the new enduro trail at the Carosello 3000 Mountain Park in Livigno, which will be officially open on Saturday, August 3rd.
This is a pure enduro trail built mainly by hand on the rocky ridge which separates the top of Carosello 3000 from the Val del Canton. It's called “The Bomb” and is a single trail with 407 meters vertical spread over 2.7 km length (15,7% average gradient), integrating several rocky sections, tight curves and paved sections built with stones found on the mountain.
It's a very technical trail, which is tough to ride in one shot, Ali Clarkson
knows this. In the last days the famous trial-biker, who was in Livigno for a ride with the Sunlight Factory team
, while it was not yet complete: “Riding this trail has been great, the natural elements are perfectly integrated in the line. There are plenty of rocks and you have to stay focused and always look ahead. It has been a really good training! The trail builders here have done a really good job”.
The official opening is scheduled for August 3rd. For those who love technical tracks and natural sections, The Bomb will soon become a not to missed trail in Livigno.
