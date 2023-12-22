Alicia Leggett's 2024 Predictions

Dec 22, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
Hey all, I'm here again to take a stab at guessing what will happen next year. No tarot cards or tea leaves went into these guesses. Would they be better if they had some otherworldly backing? That's for you to decide.

photo

Drivetrain development is about to get more interesting.

Since I first started mountain biking, drivetrain development has remained an area of our little bike world that's seen almost no change. The technology has stayed profoundly boring, working essentially the same way it always has. The rear derailleur moves the chain around on the cassette, which changes the amount the rear wheel moves for each pedal stroke. Okay, cool. The front derailleur has mostly disappeared in mountain biking, I guess there's that, but otherwise, we're due for some updates.

Then we hit the point when apparently all the engineers were bored too! Yippie!

This 'prediction' is a little bit of a lazy cop-out because claiming drivetrain development will become more interesting is a little bit like predicting paint will dry or wheels will stay round. The bar was set low.

Regardless, we've seen some action.

First, SRAM casually updated the derailleur hanger concept, giving bike manufacturers real incentive to design around a universal standard, then once SRAM had sold us all on that Trojan horse, the brand conveniently released their new wireless electronic Transmission groups that happened to fit all those bikes. Well played, SRAM.

And then there's the gearbox situation. We've seen some development of ideas like gearbox-motor combinations, which I think eliminate some of the downsides of both gearboxes and motors. There seems to be to a lot of new momentum in the drivetrain world, and I, for one, love to see it.

Blackcomb Heli drop during 2023 Crankworx Whistler
Found the hype, and turns out now we can share it more widely than ever before.

YouTube and social media will continue to take over as the ways to succeed as an athlete.

I'm not the first and I won't be the last to point out that being a professional or high-level athlete is changing. Today, athletic success seems almost unrelated to race results and has everything to do with how savvy a rider is at showing their accomplishments to the world. This point will make some mad, I'm sure, but it's real. If a rider wins a race, that happens in a single location during a condensed time period. If that same rider publishes a shreddy video on the internet, that video and the comments will live on, be shared by those with similar interests, and capture way more eyeballs than a single race result ever could.

Throw in a recent experience like the pandemic canceling all races and the visibility gained by event-goers starts to seem essentially irrelevant.

Today, I'd suspect that companies invest way more budget on influencers than people who would describe themselves strictly as athletes, and yet existing as a professional athlete, and only that, still involves an astonishing amount of playing the influencer game.

I remember that from when I was doing the racing thing, and I've continued to watch it play out over the last few years since. (At least, until I 95% quit using social media in the last year because the part of my brain that it captured seems to have thankfully gone offline.)

All of that makes sense and a lot of those decisions are what I'd do if I worked in marketing. I love the sport of mountain biking and it would be a tragedy to lose the pure savagery of competition, but the athletes might need to evolve to be less financially dependent on brands subsidizing our entire sport by using it as a marketing platform.

Shimano factory visit 2018

The industry will continue to struggle, but it's not all doom and gloom.

The number of bike brands that have run into financial trouble recently is ludicrous. We've seen many, many brands restructure to some extent and pull back their support for racers. This is the fall after the Covid-induced spike, when demand for bikes sharply increased and companies ramped up production but then were left hanging when the demand dropped off. Things feel odd and precarious right now, and of course there are some serious consequences for the existence of the brands we know and love, the stability of the industry, and the racing world mentioned above that depends on brands' subsidies.

Still, they say every cloud has a silver lining or something kind of like that (though I've spent time in clouds while paragliding and most cloud linings seem to me to be cold and white). The silver lining (arguable bright side) here is that the industry's recent financial trouble will spur types of creativity we have not seen before.

I don't know what we'll see. (If I could predict that, maybe I'd be able to make it myself.) But I do think we're at a point when the old tactics have stopped working, and that'll push everyone into figuring out new ways to do things, whether that's figuring out athlete support, making products that work better, approaching the sport in a way that's healthy in the long term... the possibilities are endless, and I think we have the unique chance to take advantage of that right now.

photo

Next year will be better than this one.

I mean, it's bound to be, right?

Here's another one about as safe as saying wheels will stay round, and this one's entirely subjective, but this is my list, so I'll roll with it. This has not been the easiest year on record and it would be just too absurd for the next one to be even worse. I celebrated last New Year's by noticing it was the end of the month, loosely acknowledging it to myself, going to bed early, and carrying on with the brain rehab program I was in, the same exact person I'd been the day and the year before. I'd just been released from the latest hospital, but turns out, the rehab project felt like it was just starting. The rest of the year didn't stray too far from the recovery theme, but despite being mostly kind of grim, there were some real, mindblowing, meaningful, just plain cool highlights, too.

In 2024, I'll do my best to lean into the uncertain moments, keep learning, keep growing, and have those little beams of light keep coming back into my world. The best part is that all of that seems realistic.



Posted In:
Other Pinkbike Predictions Alicia Leggett


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
733 articles
Report
16 Comments
  • 44 0
 Prediction #5: Alicia will continue to be awesome and inspiring.
  • 25 6
 YouTube “athletes” are the worst. Sound bites and quick clips -and more deserving athletes keep getting dropped. I love a good clip by a talented athlete. I’ve rebuilt a car engine using YouTube videos to show how to do the many parts of that job (EJ255 turbo).

But the popularity of vapid content makes me less optimistic about the human condition.
  • 5 4
 I would be very disappointing if high level racing disappeared. There's always something enjoyable about watching someone at the very top of their craft doing something well. That said, mountain bikes, and all associated content including racing, are just entertainment. If youtube, influencer, content creator stuff is what one finds entertaining and worth their time, go for it. You personally do not have to watch it if you don't like it. No need to crap on somebody else's creation of others enjoy it.
  • 1 0
 @FMHUM: Top level racing will never disappear. People will eventually get bored of watching instagram & youtube clips and return to watching competition. It's all cyclical.
  • 2 2
 Most mountain biking content on youtube and other social media platforms is disappointing. I'm really not interested in the little gimmicks or "is x upgrade really worth it" or generally most of what people put out. It feels like pop content with vaguely mountain bike themed paint over it. I'm saying this as someone who casually does YouTube myself, but all I upload, and all I want to upload, is Pov footage of trails or shorts of trail features that I love to ride to show them off as best I can, with a little commentary at the beginning to introruce the trails. I feel like the current state of mtb YouTube really started just before the huge boom of popularity for mtb and had gotten worse since as people tried to jump on that band wagon.
  • 2 0
 Saying YouTube athletes are the worst is a bit of broad stroke don't you think? I really enjoy watching Remi, Yoann, Skills with Phil videos, all of who are amazing riders. Sure there are a lot of click-bait vids as well as this flood of "comedy" bike videos out there but there are also a lot of great content creators as well that need to be recognized.
  • 1 0
 Danny MacAskill is the typical Youtube athlete, isn't he? Maybe I'm just a tough cookie but his riding hasn't bothered me yet.
  • 2 0
 It's a slippery slope this one. "Influencer" content is objectively less good than race content. And before all the teenagers jump down my throat with claims that if people enjoy it then who am I to disagree, thats not what I'm getting at. What I am getting at is that you don't actually have to be good at bikes to be an influencer, you just have to be good at playing the algorithm, and in the long run that will prove to add little value to the world. Pushing the limits of what the human body or mind can achieve does add value to human existance. Playing the algorithm is really no more worthwhile than playing monopoly. So while I agree that the future of mking a living from mtb probably is the youtube/insta/whatever influencer route, I also belive that this is a net negative for the sport.
  • 6 0
 "Next year will be better than this one." Best prediction ever!
  • 3 0
 Overlooked the clutch mechanism as an advancement in derailleurs in the past decade. While not earth shattering, still a definite improvement. I mean, when's the last time you dropped a chain?
  • 1 0
 Last week. Chain rings only last so long.
  • 4 3
 My predictions are, 160.3x12 super duper boost, internal top tube cable routing, AXS battery powered brakes, monthly subscription service for valve stems (if you don't pay, the valve opens and let's all the air in your tires out), oh and riding shoes with pins on the bottom that go into the pedals.
  • 1 0
 Hey at least you tried. I’ll give you that.
  • 1 0
 i'm no financial wizard but how does the industry see the record spike in sales and not associate it with everything going on at that particular time? i knew it wasn't gonna have the staying power and i know a lot of other people knew that too. it wasn't a secret that due to covid people were finding inspiration to take to the outdoors and of course mtb saw benefit in that. but even then, once you buy a bike, you're probably not going to buy another just like that. (i realize that might not apply in the PB comments section, but the general public hears me mention a $6k bike and they gasp. and i also realize that a $6k bike is something ridiculous in its own right but that's a discussion for another time. point is, most people buy a bike and they're just fine with it for a long enough time to not buy another.) anyway, happy new year PB and alicia and keep on keepin on. or don't. its a comment section.
  • 3 0
 Hell Yeah Alicia!
  • 1 0
 Narrow wide Chainrings are a pretty massive drivetrain improvement.







