All I want for Christmas is...VIP passes for Red Bull Joyride

Nov 30, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
Emil Johansson in Redbull Joyride action from Crankworx Whistler. Photo Fraser Britton Crankworx
The biggest features, course, stars, stakes. Yep, Red Bull Joyride is all about going big.

Want to give the MTB fan in your life (or, heck, yourself) the experience of a lifetime? We’re talking front row seats to watch the best slopestyle riders on the planet take flight on the sport's biggest stage. Red Bull Joyride Experience passes for Crankworx Whistler 2018 (August 10-19) are now on sale, at the lowest prices of the year, just in time to stuff the stockings of your favourite riding buddies.


Your centre-ice, 50-yard line, front row ticket to Red Bull Joyride, the Red Bull Joyride VIP Experience pass ($99/each) gets you:

• Exclusive front-row access to the Red Bull Joyride VIP zone on Saturday, August 18, 2018
• Two glacier-fresh Kokanee’s (other options available)
• An assortment of appetizers prepared by the Bearfoot Bistro

December Stocking Stuffer pricing saves you over 20% on your passes, but is only available through December 24, with a limited quantity up for grabs. Get the full details and grab your passes HERE.

Red Bull Joyride
Szymon Godziek in action from the Redbull Joyride Slopestyle at Crankworx Whistler. Photo Fraser Britton Crankworx
Emil Johansson and Szymon Godziek. Fraser Britton photos

For 2018, we’re getting ready to ride faster, climb further, fly higher, and go bigger than what was once thought to be possible, and we’re saving you and your buds the best seats in the house. Pick up your Red Bull Joyride VIP Experience passes today and get ready to send it, in style, into the realm of the extraordinary in 2018. #crankworxiscoming

Crankworx WhistlerJoyride Slopetsyle Training Nicholi Rogatkin getting ready for sunday.
How big is Red Bull Joyride? Nothing can prepare you for just how big it is. But this might help. Boris Beyer photo


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


