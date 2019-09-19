Video: Summertime Shredding in Shropshire

For the second Instalment of 'All In A Day', a video series where I shoot, edit and share the content all in one day, myself and Kyle Lane visited Bringewood and Bucknell to sample some of Shropshire's finest.More about Kyle -His past few years in motocross have been a challenge; from having constant bike problems to struggling physically and mentally to keep up with the young guns coming through. It was time for a change as the hobby wasn’t as fun as it used to be and with costs of bikes and parts rising without any real support he was starting to lose all love for the sport.A day on a mountain bike borrowed off a good friend was where it all started and it was the only sport he could find with a similar buzz to motocross, yet so different. It is something he has always done at a very basic level, mainly for fitness or a social with his mates. However, a holiday trip in 2018 to Morzine seemed to change it all and his passion for Downhill riding soon grew every time he was out on the bike.The transition to it came a lot harder than he expected and the sheer gnarliness of some downhill tracks came as a real eye-opener to how tough it is. Although his style on a motocross (particularly over jumps) was mirrored on a mountain bike, the steep techy trails were always a struggle and spent plenty of time going down on his backside.After a summer of riding and entering a select few BDS rounds the technical side to it soon got to feel more normal.Instagram:@scott_windsor@popcornpants_