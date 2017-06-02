PINKBIKE REVIEWS

All In Multitool – Review

Jun 2, 2017
by Paul Aston  
All In Multi tool

The All In Multitool is part of the rapidly growing batch of tools that can be stored on or in your steed. This one makes use of the hollow space inside a crank axle — the magnetic tool attracts itself to the steel axle. It can store six standard drill bit drivers and a spare chain split link. 100% made in Italy, it's available in seven anodized colors and can be delivered to your door for €87.50.



All In Multi tool




All In Multitool Details
• Multi tool that can be stored in a hollow crank axle
• Six different tool bits
• Split link storage
• Six colors
• Weight: 113 grams
• Made in Italy
• MSRP: €87.50 / $98.20 USD
www.allinmultitool.co.uk


Construction

The All In tool has six driver bits as well a space to store a chain split link, 3, 4, 5, 6mm hex keys, plus a Phillips-head PS1 screwdriver and a Torx T25. The driver bits are similar to those found at the local hardware store, so you can swap out and customize the bits required for your bike.


All In Multi tool


Neodynium magnets retain the tool inside hollow crank axles with a 21mm or larger diameter. Attraction force depends on the crank arm and how much connection it has to steel; SRAM cranks and Shimano XT and SLX provided a good connection but your out of luck with cranks that use alloy axles like E13's TRS+ and DMR's Axe. In addition, the All In is too large to fit inside Shimano Zee cranks and their internally tapered axle, we assume Saint will suffer the same issue. In other words, it's best to confirm that your cranks are compatible with the tool before opening your wallet.

The chain link and the driver bits are also kept in place with magnets when they are stored, while another magnet holds the bit in place during use in the driver head. That magnet also holds the hinged head straight, but it can also be flipped either way up to 90º in order to gain more leverage.

The anodized portions of the tool are made from alloy, and the driver and bits are steel. In wet weather, the bits could start to rust lightly if left installed, so All In recommends a light coat of water dispersing spray after cleaning your bike to keep things looking like new.


All In Multi tool
Are you a twelve speed-o-phile? SRAM's Eagle kidney shaped split link will need to be carried elsewhere, as it won't fit flush in the tool's recess.
All In Multi tool
It's not the lightest tool out there, but it has a quality feel to it.


Trailside

All In Multi tool
The All In Multitool offers plenty of leverage.


The All In tool is one of the better trailside tools on the market when it comes to function; in a straight line it's easy to rotate loose bolts quickly just like you'd use a screwdriver. You can hinge the tool to 90º to tighten things up, there's plenty of leverage in store and the tool can then be flipped 180º if bike parts get in the way. The tool feels like it will last forever, and probably will with interchangeable bits, and is another league from some of the flimsy, flippy-flappy folding tools out there.

Carrying a spare split link is great, but there's a good chance that any chain related mechanical issue will need a chain splitting tool, something the All In tool is lacking. We also found that most split links fit correctly, but SRAM Eagle kidney shaped connectors won't sit flush in the tool's recess, preventing it from fitting inside the crank axle.


All In Multi tool
The All In tool protrudes 7mm from the axle, but this is not enough to impede clearance.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe All In tool isn't going to be a favorite for weight and wallet weenies as it's not cheap and it's not light, but this high-quality tool should last a lifetime, functions well and is always going to be there when you need it. Paul Aston


45 Comments

  • + 42
 I'll just let my riding buddy buy it and be 'that guy'
  • + 24
 $100? I like the idea, but for $30, I can put an equally capable, less heavy, multi tool in my pocket.
  • + 3
 More a 10% argument, I bought my multi tool for $11 on Amazon (chain tool, 8mm & 10mm etc.)
  • + 5
 what's the point of carrying an extra chain link if it has no chain tool?
  • + 1
 take a look at I9's "matchstick" that goes in the front axle... it's even more at like 160! I also wish in these articles it would list what cranks it would actually fit... don't think it'll work with any of the new raceface stuff
  • + 12
 useless, where's the chain break, spoke wrench, 8mm for pedals? ... a Philips bit for a bike, what am I building a fence?
  • + 6
 Plenty derailleurs still use some philips screw.
  • + 4
 Agreed. The quick links don't do much without a chain break tool.
  • + 2
 It seems like it uses standard bits, so you can take along whatever is suitable for your bike. Those running Shimano brakes with centerlock rotors probably won't be interested in T25 torx bits. But the modern carpenter will take T20 bits to build that fence (or wood structures on your trail).

But yeah, there is a lot to complain about this tool. I think a proper trail tool review should be done in the pissing rain, mud, frozen hands in wet riding gloves, maybe grumpy friends getting mad at you or instead, laughing at your misfortune. These are the conditions where a trail tool should shine, which is what I don't expect from this one.

Paul, of course I don't wish you bad luck Wink .
  • + 1
 @EnduroManiac: Plenty of good mechanics use a flathead
  • + 12
 Wallet weenies? You rich bro?
  • - 19
flag JoseBravo (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 The dicksucking on 29ers aint free
  • + 8
 Looking at the rubbing on my cranks I am going to be knocking my foot on that all the time. Nice idea but there are better solutions out there currently
  • + 6
 The lack of chain breaker is a big deal. The one on my multi-tool is the only one I own, and gets used every time I install a chain.
  • + 3
 I have a multi tool that can be stored IN MY CLOTHING! All you need are these little 'adapters' called pockets. Blows on-bike options out of the water with the range of tools that fit.
  • + 1
 Here's the problem. Most of the higher end bikes I see these days run a RF Next or SixC carbon crank or similar. Definitely not hollow or steel. At the price they are asking I think this is a tough market to crack when you eliminate a huge chunk of them running the top end cranks.
  • + 2
 I don't know, as long as they fit sram cranks they have a ton of riders covered
  • + 1
 Because I store my bike with a Scorpion stand and would need to remove this to put my bike away, I can all but guarantee that I'd forget to bring it along for a ride, and Murphy's Law dictates that it would be the ride I needed tools the most. I think I'd be much less likely to forget the OneUp EDC at home.
  • + 3
 I trust no one here has "modified or altered" their fork by shortening the steerer!
  • + 3
 It will work great for when you're riding nude at Burning Man!!!
  • + 2
 For a little bit more $ why not get the Industry Nine Matchstick and have yourself covered in more situations?
  • + 3
 One Up EDC tool looks like a better value.
  • + 3
 Except with this one you don't have to self thread your BB spindle.
  • + 2
 The OneUp tool on its own is cheaper ($59US). However, once you add in the top cap ($25US) and the tool to tap your steer tube ($35US) you are at ~$120US. Thats alot of money for a multi tool that voids the warranty on your fork at the same time....
  • + 1
 @shoreboy1866: It voids the warranty? Is that an official call from Fox/RS? I've got an EDC on the way and was planning to use it in my Fox 36.
  • + 1
 @shoreboy1866: And you may even need a new fork crown/steerer tube would you f*ck up the installation. Plus I rarely have a cassette tool with me would I have to retighten it after something went wrong. I found the EDC great untill I saw how to install it. Now I'm less sure it's for me.
  • + 1
 @shoreboy1866: I call BS on the warranty issue. All forks used to be threaded.
  • + 1
 @DrPete: Most manufacturers have a "alteration or modification" clause in their warranty. I am guessing this would could easily fall under that category. I do not know if this is an official word from any of the manufacturers, but it would be something I would be asking their warranty department before I modified my fork.
  • + 4
 @EnduroManiac: You dont need a cassette tool to retighten it. Part of the EDC tool allows you to retighten the top cap should you need to on the trail.
  • + 2
 @bman33: Why does that apply here? All forks used to be externally threaded by the manufacturer. That doesnt mean its automatically OK for the consumer to internally modify/thread their steerer does it?
  • + 1
 @bman33: all forks used to have steel steerers with threads... the Canecreek ahead set allowed aluminum to be used since it didnt need threads, and then carbon.... aluminum was never used widely as a material for a threaded steerer... i have never heard of a threaded aluminum steerer, even on high end road bikes from the late 80's-early 90's (which is when they would have tried that)...
  • + 1
 @ckcost: There is the hand pump option as well with the EDC tool fitting neatly inside to dodge the steer tube theading. That is the route I am going.
  • + 2
 @eriksaun & @shoreboy1866 I am very familiar with threaded > threadless progression. I've been in and out of the industry and riding and wrenching since the early 90's. To your point, not sure if many aluminum ones were threaded back in the day.
That said, how will cutting the steerer tube with a tool like a hacksaw not void the warranty, but somehow treading it with a proper tool will void? Doesn't make sense. In no way does it affect structural integrity or functionality of the fork. Nor do the internal threads affect the clamping area. Until the major fork manufacturers publish a 'this voids the warranty' notice I won't buy that it does void it. That said, I am pretty sure the manufacturers were given a heads up by Oneup prior to them investing the resources to develop and market the tool. Especially considering the cost of most high end forks today.

I just sent an email to oneup asking about the warranty and any issues they discussed with the major fork players. I will post the responses here.
  • + 3
 Rusty, low quality bits included!
  • + 1
 Wait a minute - if both Weight Weenies AND Wallet Weenies don't like it, who the heck is left?
  • + 1
 Great. I post this, THEN read macross87's post about riding nude at burning man. Now it all makes sense.
  • + 0
 €87.50... It's as crazy as the price of the new Reverb Remote Upgrade Kit. They must think we're stupid and money grows on trees.
  • + 2
 I have one. It's great. Excellent quality.
  • + 7
 Can i borrow it?
  • + 2
 Great idea and Design a little bit of a rapey price
  • + 2
 100 bucks for 6 rusty bits? Great effort bad price...
  • + 1
 Multi tools without a chain breaker are just glorified paper weights.
  • + 1
 my shoe will be rubbing on it, so, nope. Oh wait, $100!! Hell no!
  • + 0
 I have had one of these since they came out. They are really well made and the magnet keeps it secure in my crank spindle.
  • + 1
 No chain break, no deal.

Post a Comment



