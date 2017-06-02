All In Multitool – Review



The All In Multitool is part of the rapidly growing batch of tools that can be stored on or in your steed. This one makes use of the hollow space inside a crank axle — the magnetic tool attracts itself to the steel axle. It can store six standard drill bit drivers and a spare chain split link. 100% made in Italy, it's available in seven anodized colors and can be delivered to your door for €87.50.

















All In Multitool Details

• Multi tool that can be stored in a hollow crank axle

• Six different tool bits

• Split link storage

• Six colors

• Weight: 113 grams

• Made in Italy

• MSRP: €87.50 / $98.20 USD

• www.allinmultitool.co.uk

Construction



The All In tool has six driver bits as well a space to store a chain split link, 3, 4, 5, 6mm hex keys, plus a Phillips-head PS1 screwdriver and a Torx T25. The driver bits are similar to those found at the local hardware store, so you can swap out and customize the bits required for your bike.











Neodynium magnets retain the tool inside hollow crank axles with a 21mm or larger diameter. Attraction force depends on the crank arm and how much connection it has to steel; SRAM cranks and Shimano XT and SLX provided a good connection but your out of luck with cranks that use alloy axles like E13's TRS+ and DMR's Axe. In addition, the All In is too large to fit inside Shimano Zee cranks and their internally tapered axle, we assume Saint will suffer the same issue. In other words, it's best to confirm that your cranks are compatible with the tool before opening your wallet.



The chain link and the driver bits are also kept in place with magnets when they are stored, while another magnet holds the bit in place during use in the driver head. That magnet also holds the hinged head straight, but it can also be flipped either way up to 90º in order to gain more leverage.



The anodized portions of the tool are made from alloy, and the driver and bits are steel. In wet weather, the bits could start to rust lightly if left installed, so All In recommends a light coat of water dispersing spray after cleaning your bike to keep things looking like new.







Are you a twelve speed-o-phile? SRAM's Eagle kidney shaped split link will need to be carried elsewhere, as it won't fit flush in the tool's recess. It's not the lightest tool out there, but it has a quality feel to it.





Trailside





The All In Multitool offers plenty of leverage.





The All In tool is one of the better trailside tools on the market when it comes to function; in a straight line it's easy to rotate loose bolts quickly just like you'd use a screwdriver. You can hinge the tool to 90º to tighten things up, there's plenty of leverage in store and the tool can then be flipped 180º if bike parts get in the way. The tool feels like it will last forever, and probably will with interchangeable bits, and is another league from some of the flimsy, flippy-flappy folding tools out there.



Carrying a spare split link is great, but there's a good chance that any chain related mechanical issue will need a chain splitting tool, something the All In tool is lacking. We also found that most split links fit correctly, but SRAM Eagle kidney shaped connectors won't sit flush in the tool's recess, preventing it from fitting inside the crank axle.







The All In tool protrudes 7mm from the axle, but this is not enough to impede clearance.







Pinkbike's Take



The All In tool isn't going to be a favorite for weight and wallet weenies as it's not cheap and it's not light, but this high-quality tool should last a lifetime, functions well and is always going to be there when you need it. — Paul Aston





