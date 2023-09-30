Video: Haro Bikes Release Steel Reserve Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Haro Bicycles

With a BMX bloodline that runs 40+ years deep, the all new Haro Steel Reserve collection of 26" dirt jumpers are built from the ground up to go sky-high. Using functional design details to deliver premium ride quality, all three spec/price levels of the Steel Reserve are built on a 100% chromoly frame with features that ascend the scale in 1,2,3 order. Pick your parts and take the ride--or choose the aftermarket Steel Reserve frame on its own.The flagship Steel Reserve 3 has been updated across the board. Starting with geometry, we added 40mm to the top tube length and shorted up the rear stay length by 11mm for more room to move and snappier response. The wheelbase is longer than our previous model so it’s fully capable of high-speed sends without feeling twitchy. The aftermarket level 3 frame is built with full seamless 4130 chromoly tubing, with an investment cast yolk behind the bottom bracket as well as investment cast dropouts with built-in chain tensioners. From there, you get Marzocchi DJ 100mm forks, Pro Taper bars, 48-spline chromoly cranks, Tektro Gemini four-piston brakes and a stout sealed wheelset with a 20mm thru axle up front and a 3/8" in the rear to round out the build. The Haro Steel Reserve collection will be available in early October at Haro dealers everywhere.