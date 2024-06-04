Powered by Outside

Moots Announces New MXC Titanium Hardtail

Jun 4, 2024
by ECHOS Communications  
PRESS RELEASE: Moots

You could say it’s an XC or marathon bike, but it would be boring to put such narrow labels on a bike this exciting. The MXC is Moots' solution for riders looking for a lightweight ti hardtail designed for buff trails, demanding climbs, hours of hard pedaling, and locations where “downcountry” trends don’t apply.

The 1x-specific frame has space for a whopping 38T ring, clearance for 2.4” tires, and space for up to 3 water bottle mounts. The lightweight, large-diameter, double-butted front triangle joins a T47 bottom bracket and boost 148mm dropouts to manifest in ultimate axle-to-axle tracking.

The MXC is best paired with 100mm suspension forks to achieve a refreshing 69-degree headtube angle. And no, that’s not a typo - this rig is purpose-built for riders seeking a bike that excels in high-speed yet mellow terrain. Think Leadville 100, Chequamegon, and Sea Otter Classic—fast, efficient, and fun. For more aggressive trail conditions, riders might opt for our 120mm YBB-equipped Mountaineer or lean even more aggressively with the 140mm trail-capable Womble.


Complete bikes starting at $9,999


Details
• 4 Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Double-Butted Front Triangle
• 1.5” to 1.125” Steerer
• T47 Bottom Bracket
• 38T Chainring Max
• 24mm, 29mm, and 30mm Crank Spindle Compatible
• 30.9 Seatpost - Internal Routing
• Boost 148mm Dropouts
• Post Mount 160mm
• UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger)
• External Rear Brake
• Up to 3 Bottle Mounts
• Up to 29 x 2.4” Tires

Hardtails Moots Moots Mxc


Author Info:
Member since Oct 11, 2017
79 articles
10 Comments
  • 5 0
 Whatever we might think here on Pinkbike, Moots knows its audience.
  • 2 3
 Really? Is that why they’re selling that ridiculous off/the/shelf eBike?
  • 3 1
 "buff trails, demanding climbs, hours of hard pedalling" - sounds thrilling
  • 3 0
 There are people who actually enjoy road bikes and don't just ride them to keep in shape.
  • 2 0
 Starting at $10k, this article is a Moot point for me to read.
  • 3 0
 You gotta pay for all those extra head angle degrees. It has 5 more than its competitors!
  • 1 0
 The only cool thing about a 69 degree head tube angle is that is uses the number 69.
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 doesnt look like a session..
  • 1 0
 starting at $9,999. ouch, just get a REEB SST







