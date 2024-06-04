Moots Announces New MXC Titanium Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Moots

Complete bikes starting at $9,999

Details

You could say it’s an XC or marathon bike, but it would be boring to put such narrow labels on a bike this exciting. The MXC is Moots' solution for riders looking for a lightweight ti hardtail designed for buff trails, demanding climbs, hours of hard pedaling, and locations where “downcountry” trends don’t apply.The 1x-specific frame has space for a whopping 38T ring, clearance for 2.4” tires, and space for up to 3 water bottle mounts. The lightweight, large-diameter, double-butted front triangle joins a T47 bottom bracket and boost 148mm dropouts to manifest in ultimate axle-to-axle tracking.The MXC is best paired with 100mm suspension forks to achieve a refreshing 69-degree headtube angle. And no, that’s not a typo - this rig is purpose-built for riders seeking a bike that excels in high-speed yet mellow terrain. Think Leadville 100, Chequamegon, and Sea Otter Classic—fast, efficient, and fun. For more aggressive trail conditions, riders might opt for our 120mm YBB-equipped Mountaineer or lean even more aggressively with the 140mm trail-capable Womble.• 4 Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Double-Butted Front Triangle• 1.5” to 1.125” Steerer• T47 Bottom Bracket• 38T Chainring Max• 24mm, 29mm, and 30mm Crank Spindle Compatible• 30.9 Seatpost - Internal Routing• Boost 148mm Dropouts• Post Mount 160mm• UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger)• External Rear Brake• Up to 3 Bottle Mounts• Up to 29 x 2.4” Tires