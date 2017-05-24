VIDEOS

All Rides Lead to Roam - Video

May 24, 2017
by MET Helmets  
All Rides lead to Roam



Things aren’t always black and white.



In everything we do there are short, but vital moments, easily missed.
Times where we choose, without knowing.


Details. Emotion. Intuition.


All of these define your chosen line, or your position in the frame.
It’s in this margin of uncertainty that the most courageous riders seek out new routes,
fresh trails and untapped free-rides.



All rides lead to ROAM

by methelmets
Views: 137    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam
All Rides lead to Roam



It’s our natural spirit of adventure that propels us to find these hidden treasures.
The earth itself drives us to explore, it pushes us to go further and see more.




All rides can be spectacular if you listen to this spirit.




All rides lead to ROAM.






Riders: Veronika Widmann, Kilian Bron and Liam Moynihan




MENTIONS: @methelmets


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
72531 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
69849 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
64165 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
61883 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
61227 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
52744 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
51166 views
Joel Anderson, The Pinner - Video
45106 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Meh. My volcano is bigger than your volcano

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030142
Mobile Version of Website