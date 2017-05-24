All Rides Lead to Roam - Video

Things aren’t always black and white.
In everything we do there are short, but vital moments, easily missed.
Times where we choose, without knowing.
Details. Emotion. Intuition.
All of these define your chosen line, or your position in the frame.
It’s in this margin of uncertainty that the most courageous riders seek out new routes,
fresh trails and untapped free-rides.
It’s our natural spirit of adventure that propels us to find these hidden treasures.
The earth itself drives us to explore, it pushes us to go further and see more.
All rides can be spectacular if you listen to this spirit.
All rides lead to ROAM.
Riders: Veronika Widmann, Kilian Bron and Liam Moynihan
MENTIONS: @methelmets
