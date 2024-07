All The Athletes Who Have Qualified For Mountain Biking At The Paris 2024 Olympics

Nation Rankings:

There are a total of 72 spots for mountain bikers at Paris 2024, with 34 in the women's race on Élancourt Hill on July 28th and 34 in the men's race on July 29th. While there hasn't been an official list shared by the Olympic committee quite yet, we have scoured the internet for press releases and dug deep on social media and, barring injury or sickness, here is who will be on the start line at the Olympics this year.These spots were awarded based on nation UCI rankings during the qualification period, which ran from May 7, 2022 to May 26, 2024. While each country has different criteria to select which athletes they decide to send to Paris, the countries ranked first through eighth get two spots, while the countries ranked ninth through 19th get one spot. Outside of Europe and Oceania, a maximum of one athlete can qualify per National Olympic Committee at the Cross-country Continental Championships for Africa, America and Asia - with the highest-ranked NOC allocated each place.In addition to the 32 athletes per category that have qualified through the above criteria, there will also two universality places from this list of countries per event quotas that promote the development of sport and offer equal opportunities to emerging countries.Switzerland: Nino Schurter and Mathias FlueckigerFrance: Victor Koretzky and Jordan SarrouItaly: Luca Braidot and Simone AvondettoSpain: David Valero and Jofre CullellUnited States: Christopher Blevins and Riley AmosGermany: Luca Schwarzbauer and Julian SchelbBelgium: Pierre de Froidmont and Jens SchuermansGreat Britain: Tom Pidcock and Charlie AldridgeBrazil: Ulan Bastos GalinskiDenmark: Simon AndreassenCanada: Gunnar HolmgrenNew Zealand: Sam GazeSouth Africa: Alan HatherlyAustria: Maximilian FoidlNorway: Knut RohmeChile: Martin Vidaurre-KossmansPoland: Bartlomiej WawakRomania: Ede-Karoly MolnarCzechia: Ondrej CinkIsrael: Tomer ZaltsmanUkraine: Oleksandr HudymaColombia: Jhonatan Botero VillegasLatvia: Martin BlumsMexico: Adair Zabdiel Gutiérrez Prieto+ 2 Dedicated Universality PlacesSwitzerland: Alessandra Keller and Jolanda NeffFrance: Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Loana LecomteUnited States: Haley Batten and Savilia BlankNetherlands: Puck Pieterse and Anne TerpstraItaly: Chiara Teocchi and Martina BertaAustria: Laura Stigger and Mona MitterwallnerDenmark: Caroline Bohe and Sofie PedersenGreat Britain: Evie Richards and Ella Maclean-HowellGermany: Nina BenzBrazil: Raiza Goulao HenriqueAustralia: Rebecca HendersonCanada: Isabella HolmgrenSweden: Jenny RissvedsCzechia: Jitka CabelickaPoland: Paula GoryckaEstonia: Janika LoivUkraine: Yana BelomoinaPortugal: Raquel QuierosSouth Africa: Candice LillSlovenia: Tanja ZakeljBelgium: Ememeline DetilleuxMexico: Erika Monserrath Rodríguez SuárezMauritius: Aurélie HalbwachChina: Zhifan Wu+ 2 Dedicated Universality Places