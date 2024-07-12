All The Athletes Who Have Qualified For Mountain Biking At The Paris 2024 Olympics

There are a total of 72 spots for mountain bikers at Paris 2024, with 34 in the women's race on Élancourt Hill on July 28th and 34 in the men's race on July 29th. While there hasn't been an official list shared by the Olympic committee quite yet, we have scoured the internet for press releases and dug deep on social media and, barring injury or sickness, here is who will be on the start line at the Olympics this year.
These spots were awarded based on nation UCI rankings during the qualification period, which ran from May 7, 2022 to May 26, 2024. While each country has different criteria to select which athletes they decide to send to Paris, the countries ranked first through eighth get two spots, while the countries ranked ninth through 19th get one spot. Outside of Europe and Oceania, a maximum of one athlete can qualify per National Olympic Committee at the Cross-country Continental Championships for Africa, America and Asia - with the highest-ranked NOC allocated each place.
In addition to the 32 athletes per category that have qualified through the above criteria, there will also two universality places from this list of countries
per event quotas that promote the development of sport and offer equal opportunities to emerging countries.Nation Rankings:Men:Women:Men:
Switzerland: Nino Schurter and Mathias Flueckiger
France: Victor Koretzky and Jordan Sarrou
Italy: Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto
Spain: David Valero and Jofre Cullell
United States: Christopher Blevins and Riley Amos
Germany: Luca Schwarzbauer and Julian Schelb
Belgium: Pierre de Froidmont and Jens Schuermans
Great Britain: Tom Pidcock and Charlie Aldridge
Brazil: Ulan Bastos Galinski
Denmark: Simon Andreassen
Canada: Gunnar Holmgren
New Zealand: Sam Gaze
South Africa: Alan Hatherly
Austria: Maximilian Foidl
Norway: Knut Rohme
Chile: Martin Vidaurre-Kossmans
Poland: Bartlomiej Wawak
Romania: Ede-Karoly Molnar
Czechia: Ondrej Cink
Israel: Tomer Zaltsman
Ukraine: Oleksandr Hudyma
Colombia: Jhonatan Botero Villegas
Latvia: Martin Blums
Mexico: Adair Zabdiel Gutiérrez Prieto
+ 2 Dedicated Universality Places Women:
Switzerland: Alessandra Keller and Jolanda Neff
France: Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Loana Lecomte
United States: Haley Batten and Savilia Blank
Netherlands: Puck Pieterse and Anne Terpstra
Italy: Chiara Teocchi and Martina Berta
Austria: Laura Stigger and Mona Mitterwallner
Denmark: Caroline Bohe and Sofie Pedersen
Great Britain: Evie Richards and Ella Maclean-Howell
Germany: Nina Benz
Brazil: Raiza Goulao Henrique
Australia: Rebecca Henderson
Canada: Isabella Holmgren
Sweden: Jenny Rissveds
Czechia: Jitka Cabelicka
Poland: Paula Gorycka
Estonia: Janika Loiv
Ukraine: Yana Belomoina
Portugal: Raquel Quieros
South Africa: Candice Lill
Slovenia: Tanja Zakelj
Belgium: Ememeline Detilleux
Mexico: Erika Monserrath Rodríguez Suárez
Mauritius: Aurélie Halbwach
China: Zhifan Wu
+ 2 Dedicated Universality Places