All the Rookie Action Live from Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Livestream Times:



Specialized Rookies Cup - Saturday, August 5, from 4am PDT, 7am EDT, 1pm CEST, 11pm NZST



iXS International Rookies Championship - Sunday, August 6, from 3am PDT, 6am EDT, 12pm CEST, 10pm NZST







Before Gwin, Atherton, Minnaar, Seagrave and the elite of the mountain bike world hit the track in Mont-Sainte-Anne, the spotlight will be on over 180 mountain bike prodigies, who will be sending it in Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis this weekend. You can watch all the action live here on Pinkbike! The action kicks off this Saturday with the fourth round of the Specialized Rookies Cup and continues on Sunday with the iXS International Rookies Championship.