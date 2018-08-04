RACING

Live Feed: Rookies Cup, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Aug 4, 2018
by Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis  

The Pros don't race till next week? No Downhill racing this weekend? Think again! Fasten your seatbelts for two days of racing this Saturday and Sunday. We may just see the future stars of DH racing come down the mountain in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis during the Specialized Rookies Cup and iXS International Rookies Championships.

Photo by Felix Pirker

Over 240 kids from 24 different countries have signed up to battle it out in their respective age groups and in pursuit of the fastest splits, the rookies will have to master the gnarly 1,480m / 4,855ft long track with its off-camber sections, rock gardens, jumps and plenty of roots along the way. Tune in to see Jackson Goldstone & Co let it rip on the downhill track during the first race of the weekend on Saturday, August 4 at 1pm CEST. The unofficial youth World Championships, the "iXS International Rookies Championships", follow on Sunday, August 5, at 12pm CEST.

Click here for the full list of riders competing.

For more information about the event click here.

Photo by Felix Pirker


