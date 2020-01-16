All the Winners of the 2019 Pinkbike Advent Calendar

The winner of the SRAM Code RSC Brakeset is Pinkbike user drumdilly .

Congratulations drumdilly

Prize Details:









The prize pack includes:

• SRAM Code RSC Brakeset with CenterLine Rotors

• SRAM Code RSC Brakeset with CenterLine Rotors

• MSRP: $245 USD With Code, we tackled the problem of all-or-nothing, on/off braking. We built an authoritative 4-piston caliper and expanded the PiggyBack reservoir, giving Code fistfuls of power. Then, we added a range of contact adjustments and pads, allowing you to determine how and when you dispense of that power. They're your brakes. Tune them just right.

Learn more at

www.sram.com

The winner of the Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggles are Pinkbike users Restore and Matriley and jblair77 .

Congratulations Restore and Matriley and jblair77 .

Prize Details:









Three lucky winners are going to get:

• Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggle

• Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggle

• MSRP: $170 USD / 140€ Julbo shakes the frame of MTB goggles by bringing to the market the first enduro goggle with drop-outs, thanks to our new SwitchAir system. Remove the drop-outs for the frame to climb with a 100% ventilated goggle and a lighter contact on the face. Put them back, to benefit of a perfect protection while crushing the downhill. With its wide double lens and its perfect fit with any helmets, our QUICKSHIFT MTB goggle is the new benchmark for aggressive mountain biking, uphill or downhill, no matter the weather. Find a trail, shred it, repeat.

Learn more at

www.julbo.com

The winner of the Industry Nine All-Mountain Stems are Pinkbike users Biohazard666 and mikemcw70 .

Congratulations Biohazard666 and mikemcw70 .

Prize Details:











Two lucky winners are going to get:

• Industry Nine All-Mountain Stem

• Industry Nine All-Mountain Stem

• MSRP: $160 Industry Nine's A-Series stems are crafted from aluminum billet into a svelte design of equal form and function. Using practices honed in the i9 machine shop from over a decade of CNC manufacturing, the all-mountain stem collection offers the rider another unyielding Industry Nine component.

Learn more at

industrynine.com

The winner of the Smith Helmet & Glasses is Pinkbike user racebmx1234 .

Congratulations racebmx1234

Prize Details:

Smith Optics Forefront 2 Helmet

An evolution of our award winning Forefront helmet, the completely redesigned Forefront 2 is a full coverage helmet ideal for all-mountain riders who demand superior protection, ventilation and eyewear integration. For added protection, Koroyd® has been extended into the back of the helmet to now fully encompass the helmet. Internal air channels are combined with open intake and exhaust ports to maximize ventilation, while AirEvac™ channels promote airflow to prevent fogging of your eyewear. The Forefront 2 also features channels on the front and rear of the helmet for eyewear storage, and a three-position visor that rotates high to allow for goggle storage.



Smih Optics Wildcat Glasses

Goggle inspired coverage, sunglass inspired performance. Charge any trail in the Wildcat - Smith's full coverage, hybrid construction, cylindrical lens sunglass. Constructed from durable TR90 and flexible TPU used in Smith goggles, the Wildcat provides coverage and protection like a goggle with the airflow and comfort of a sunglass. Equipped with two-position nose pads, megol temples for no-slip fit, the Wildcat also comes with a bright light ChromaPop lens, and a secondary clear lens for low light overcast days, or rides with heavy tree canopy.





The prize includes:

• Smith Optics Forefront 2 Helmet in Mystic Green

• A pair of Wildcat Glasses in Mystic Green

• Smith Optics Forefront 2 Helmet in Mystic Green

• A pair of Wildcat Glasses in Mystic Green

• MSRP: $479 USD An evolution of our award winning Forefront helmet, the completely redesigned Forefront 2 is a full coverage helmet ideal for all-mountain riders who demand superior protection, ventilation and eyewear integration. For added protection, Koroyd® has been extended into the back of the helmet to now fully encompass the helmet. Internal air channels are combined with open intake and exhaust ports to maximize ventilation, while AirEvac™ channels promote airflow to prevent fogging of your eyewear. The Forefront 2 also features channels on the front and rear of the helmet for eyewear storage, and a three-position visor that rotates high to allow for goggle storage.

Goggle inspired coverage, sunglass inspired performance. Charge any trail in the Wildcat - Smith's full coverage, hybrid construction, cylindrical lens sunglass. Constructed from durable TR90 and flexible TPU used in Smith goggles, the Wildcat provides coverage and protection like a goggle with the airflow and comfort of a sunglass. Equipped with two-position nose pads, megol temples for no-slip fit, the Wildcat also comes with a bright light ChromaPop lens, and a secondary clear lens for low light overcast days, or rides with heavy tree canopy.

Learn more at

www.smithoptics.com

The winner of the Polygon Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Bike is Pinkbike user rpinney206 .

Congratulations rpinney206

Prize Details:









The prize includes:

• Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Edition (Trail Suspension Bike) - 29er (available in size M to XL)

• Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Edition (Trail Suspension Bike) - 29er (available in size M to XL)

• MSRP: $1,699 USD The Polygon Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Edition is a trail-ready, shred machine which is efficient enough for epic rides in the mountains and responsive enough to challenge friends on laps around the local loop!

Learn more at

www.polygonbikes.com

The winner of the Joystick Prize Pack Including Bar, Stem, Grips & Saddle is Pinkbike user cheades .

Congratulations cheades

Prize Details:





The prize includes:

• 8-Bit Alloy bar, Binary Stem, Binary Grips and a Binary Saddle.



8-Bit Alloy Bar

The 8-BIT handle bar is made from an extremely strong but light-weight Aluminium Alloy. It is the preferred bar of Loic Bruni and Finn Iles and is available in three rises (20mm, 28mm or 38mm) it measures 800mm (31.5 inches) and is made to help you control your ride. Available in black and gun metal grey, every single 8-BIT bar has been designed and developed for performance and with both a 31.8mm or 35mm diameter you can achieve a race ready-weight with an optimized flex for improved feel.

$85 USD



Binary Stem

It’s first or nothing when it comes to racing. The Binary stem is light but maintains the strength and stiffness necessary to deliver consistent race-winning performance. This fully CNC-machined stem has an incredibly precise bar interface that’s light enough for your race bike and strong enough for gravity rides. Available in 35mm and 50mm lengths, the Binary stem uses a carbon and alloy friendly bar/stem interface with an increased clamping surface. By increasing the clamping surface area and utilizing our controlled clamping system we have created a stronger and more precise stem.

$120 USD



Binary Grips

Joystick single clamp grips are both carbon and alloy friendly. The Binary single clamp grips feature an ergonomic inner region and an outer knurl pattern with waffle for extra grip and control. These grips are made from a specially formulated compound that is durable yet tacky for a difference you're guaranteed to feel!

$25 USD



Binary Saddle

Engineered for the rigors of Enduro racing, the Binary saddle features anatomical comfort without sacrificing performance. With a compact, low profile nose and Real Rider Geometry, the Binary is the choice for any race-ready rider or urban minimalist.

$60 USD



Total MSRP $290 USD



The winner of the DMR prize pack is Pinkbike user sjedawe .

Congratulations sjedawe

Prize Details:



the jumps down your local woods to sending big lines at Rampage. We’re offering you the chance to

win a collection of big-hitting DMR products, to fully upgrade your ride.



Axe Cranks

With the strength needed for the biggest DH hits, combined with a hard-wearing finish, the award-

winning Axe Crank is our unsung hero!



Blade Chainring

Stiff wide/narrow direct mount chainring made from 7075-T6 Aluminium for stiffness and durability.



Vault Pedals – Brendog Edition

The preferred pedal of Brendan Fairclough. Unrivalled grip combined with a big platform make a flat

pedal equally at home on all-mountain or downhill setups. Comes with extra MOTO pins.



OiOi Saddle

Tough, lightweight and versatile mountain bike saddle designed in collaboration with Ben Deakin

(The Deakinator). Treacherous terrain, challenging conditions, the OiOi camo bike saddle will get the

job done where others can’t.



Deathgrips (Flange or Flangeless, Thick or Thin)

A grip for the brave. Designed in collaboration with Brendan Fairclough, the Deathgrip features an

internally tapered single-lock core, unique waffle/knurl/mushroom pattern, and comes in a wide

variety of styles and colours making this the ultimate mountain bike grip.



Wingbar MK4

The 4th generation of this legendary review-winning bar. The Wingbar blends the perfect shape, lightweight and strength to take hard hits.



Defy Stem

Complete your cockpit with the Defy stem. A low stack height, wide clamping stance and high

stiffness make it perfect for aggressive riding.





The prize includes:

• Set of Axe LE Cranks (SRP £160)

• Blade Chainring (SRP £40)

• Axe bottom bracket of your choice (SRP £40/£60)

• Vault Brendog Edition (SRP £110)

• OiOi Saddle (SRP £35)

• Deathgrips in colour of your choice (SRP £19)

• Wingbar Mk4 (SRP £55/£65)

• Set of Axe LE Cranks (SRP £160)

• Blade Chainring (SRP £40)

• Axe bottom bracket of your choice (SRP £40/£60)

• Vault Brendog Edition (SRP £110)

• OiOi Saddle (SRP £35)

• Deathgrips in colour of your choice (SRP £19)

• Wingbar Mk4 (SRP £55/£65)

• Defy Stem (SRP £55) DMR makes MTB and Dirt Jump components and frames that can withstand everything from hitting the jumps down your local woods to sending big lines at Rampage. We're offering you the chance to win a collection of big-hitting DMR products, to fully upgrade your ride.

Axe Cranks

With the strength needed for the biggest DH hits, combined with a hard-wearing finish, the award-winning Axe Crank is our unsung hero!

Blade Chainring

Stiff wide/narrow direct mount chainring made from 7075-T6 Aluminium for stiffness and durability.

Vault Pedals – Brendog Edition

The preferred pedal of Brendan Fairclough. Unrivalled grip combined with a big platform make a flat pedal equally at home on all-mountain or downhill setups. Comes with extra MOTO pins.

OiOi Saddle

Tough, lightweight and versatile mountain bike saddle designed in collaboration with Ben Deakin (The Deakinator). Treacherous terrain, challenging conditions, the OiOi camo bike saddle will get the job done where others can't.

Deathgrips (Flange or Flangeless, Thick or Thin)

A grip for the brave. Designed in collaboration with Brendan Fairclough, the Deathgrip features an internally tapered single-lock core, unique waffle/knurl/mushroom pattern, and comes in a wide variety of styles and colours making this the ultimate mountain bike grip.

Wingbar MK4

The 4th generation of this legendary review-winning bar. The Wingbar blends the perfect shape, lightweight and strength to take hard hits.

Defy Stem

Complete your cockpit with the Defy stem. A low stack height, wide clamping stance and high stiffness make it perfect for aggressive riding.

Learn more at

www.dmrbikes.com

The winner of the Feedback Sports Pro Elite Repair Stand is Pinkbike user TenBurner .

Congratulations TenBurner

Prize Details:





In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from the standard red-anodized roots. This gold-anodized stand will be the only custom stand we've made available to the public and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.





The prize includes:

• Custom Pro-Elite Repair Stand + Travel Bag

• Custom Pro-Elite Repair Stand + Travel Bag

• MSRP: $289.99 USD The Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is a staple at EWS, World Cup Downhill and XC races around the world. This award-winner is the premier choice of pro mechanics in the pits and home mechanics for its stability, portability and serviceability.

In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from the standard red-anodized roots. This gold-anodized stand will be the only custom stand we've made available to the public and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.

Learn more at

www.feedbacksports.com

The winner of the Hayes Prize Pack is Pinkbike user Xtreem .

Congratulations Xtreem

Prize Details:



The Winner will choose between:



Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USD



• Dominion A4:

Making power is easy, making power with the right feel is the real challenge. Dominion

combines endless braking power with intuitive modulation and the industry’s lightest

lever feel. Dominion’s master cylinder is factory tuned for the shortest dead stroke

possible and a crisp bite point. The Dominion A4 caliper utilizes four pistons in the most

structurally rigid design possible. The brake set includes two D-Series rotors available in

160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.



• ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo:

Thicker in all the right places, ProTaper has been an industry leader in handlebar

technology since day one.



Bar width: 810mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8 or 35mm, Rise: 0mm, 12.7mm, or 25.4mm,

Material: 7050 Aluminum



Our Meat Hammer grips will keep you from beating your palms on the most rugged of

trails.



Option B: ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo and Dominion A2 SFL - $644.95 USD



• ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo

Designed specifically for younger riders with smaller hands, the ProTaper JUNIT bar/grip

combo provides superior comfort and control to your favorite mini riding buddy.



Bar width: 680mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8, Rise: 12.7mm, Material: 7050 Aluminum

Dominion A2 SFL



Using the same tech from our Dominion A4 brake system, we have dropped the piston

count in the rear to two while maintaining that Dominion feel. With the SFL (short finger

lever), this brake is perfect for those with smaller hands or those who prefer smaller

levers. The brake set will include two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and

203mm.





The Prize Includes (Winners Choice A or B):



• Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USD



OR



• Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USD

OR

• Option B: ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo and Dominion A2 SFL - $644.95 USD The Winner will choose between:

Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USD

• Dominion A4:

Making power is easy, making power with the right feel is the real challenge. Dominion combines endless braking power with intuitive modulation and the industry's lightest lever feel. Dominion's master cylinder is factory tuned for the shortest dead stroke possible and a crisp bite point. The Dominion A4 caliper utilizes four pistons in the most structurally rigid design possible. The brake set includes two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.

• ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo:

Thicker in all the right places, ProTaper has been an industry leader in handlebar technology since day one.

Bar width: 810mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8 or 35mm, Rise: 0mm, 12.7mm, or 25.4mm, Material: 7050 Aluminum

Our Meat Hammer grips will keep you from beating your palms on the most rugged of trails.

Option B: ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo and Dominion A2 SFL - $644.95 USD

• ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo

Designed specifically for younger riders with smaller hands, the ProTaper JUNIT bar/grip combo provides superior comfort and control to your favorite mini riding buddy.

Bar width: 680mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8, Rise: 12.7mm, Material: 7050 Aluminum

Dominion A2 SFL

Using the same tech from our Dominion A4 brake system, we have dropped the piston count in the rear to two while maintaining that Dominion feel. With the SFL (short finger lever), this brake is perfect for those with smaller hands or those who prefer smaller levers. The brake set will include two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.

Learn more at

www.hayesperformance.com

The winner of the OneUp Components Prize Pack is Pinkbike user Danhadnum .

Congratulations Danhadnum

Prize Details:

OneUp Dropper Post

The longest dropper post that will fit your bike. The shortest stack height and the shortest total length of any comparable dropper. Available in 120,150, 180 and 210mm lengths, all can be reduced in travel by 10mm or 20mm so you can dial in your perfect height and get the most drop possible.



OneUp Carbon Handlebar

The most compliant 800mm bar you can get. The patent pending oval bar profile minimizes arm pump and vibration. Don’t take our word for it, check out all the 5 star rider reviews on our site.



OneUp Bash Guide

The guide of choice for Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed. Protect your frame and chainring from rock strikes and never drop a chain again. New for 2019 is a tool free top guide flip feature, which makes installation and maintenance even easier. Top guides available in a range of colours to match your bike.



OneUp Lock-On Grips

Super tacky, with tons of traction.



OneUp Components is a small team of riders from Squamish, BC. We design the components we need for our bikes maybe you want them too.





The prize includes:

• OneUp Dropper Post - $209

• OneUp Carbon Handlebar - $138

• OneUp Bash Guide - $79

• OneUp Dropper Post - $209

• OneUp Carbon Handlebar - $138

• OneUp Bash Guide - $79

• OneUp Lock-On Grips - $25 

OneUp Dropper Post

The longest dropper post that will fit your bike. The shortest stack height and the shortest total length of any comparable dropper. Available in 120,150, 180 and 210mm lengths, all can be reduced in travel by 10mm or 20mm so you can dial in your perfect height and get the most drop possible.

OneUp Carbon Handlebar

The most compliant 800mm bar you can get. The patent pending oval bar profile minimizes arm pump and vibration. Don't take our word for it, check out all the 5 star rider reviews on our site.

OneUp Bash Guide

The guide of choice for Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed. Protect your frame and chainring from rock strikes and never drop a chain again. New for 2019 is a tool free top guide flip feature, which makes installation and maintenance even easier. Top guides available in a range of colours to match your bike.

OneUp Lock-On Grips

Super tacky, with tons of traction.

OneUp Components is a small team of riders from Squamish, BC. We design the components we need for our bikes maybe you want them too.

Learn more at

www.oneupcomponents.com

The winner of the Kuat Racks Prize Pack is Pinkbike user sternomac .

Congratulations sternomac

Prize Details:

Pivot v2

The Pivot v2 will make sure your rack never gets in the way. Smoothly swing up to a 4-bike rack to the side for clear access to tailgates, rear doors, and hatchbacks. And when it’s time to load up, the tightening mechanism makes sure your rack only moves when you want it to.



Base 2.0

The NV 2.0 Base is loaded with features that make it one of the most equipped platform racks on the planet. This darkened brute features our foot lever pivot release, adjustable cradles for increased bike fit, integrated cable locks, a hand-tight cam system, and a ballistic black powder coat that will stand up to years of abuse.



RackDock

Introducing the RackDock from Küat. A sophisticated solution for storing your hitch rack. With easy wall installation and the ability to hold a 4-bike rack. This little guy has your rack.







The prize includes:

• Pivot v2

• Base 2.0

• RackDock

• Pivot v2

• Base 2.0

• RackDock

• MSRP: $996 USD 

Pivot v2

The Pivot v2 will make sure your rack never gets in the way. Smoothly swing up to a 4-bike rack to the side for clear access to tailgates, rear doors, and hatchbacks. And when it's time to load up, the tightening mechanism makes sure your rack only moves when you want it to.

Base 2.0

The NV 2.0 Base is loaded with features that make it one of the most equipped platform racks on the planet. This darkened brute features our foot lever pivot release, adjustable cradles for increased bike fit, integrated cable locks, a hand-tight cam system, and a ballistic black powder coat that will stand up to years of abuse.

RackDock

Introducing the RackDock from Küat. A sophisticated solution for storing your hitch rack. With easy wall installation and the ability to hold a 4-bike rack. This little guy has your rack.

Learn more at

www.kuatracks.com

The winner of the Continental Prize Pack is Pinkbike user Jeremydegen1 .

Congratulations Jeremydegen1

Prize Details:

Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex:

Designed with some of the fastest gravity athletes in the world to make them even faster. Der Kaiser is the all conditions enduro king. Ramped center treads rolls fast but brakes hard with wedged shaped shoulder lugs for a deliciously predictable dig to drift transition that begs you to hit the high berms or exit turns as fast as possible. Black Chili compound on Apex and combined with ProTection reinforced carcass provides the perfect balance of grip and speed.



Tubeless Ready Kit:

The Continental Tubeless Ready Set comes with all the necessary items to transform your tubeless-ready wheels and tires into tubeless tires. The set comes with one roll of tubeless rim tape that is 5-meters long, one 240ml RevoSealant, two tubeless valves, three mounting pads, and three tire levers.



Grey Conti Beanie:

Essential beanie guaranteed to warm you up after your winter ride.



Pair of MTB Conti socks:

Wool socks wick moisture away, keeping your feet dry and warm





The prize includes:

• Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex

• Tubeless Ready Kit

• Grey Conti Beanie

• Pair of MTB Conti socks

• Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex

• Tubeless Ready Kit

• Grey Conti Beanie

• Pair of MTB Conti socks

• MSRP: $249.99 USD 

Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex:

Designed with some of the fastest gravity athletes in the world to make them even faster. Der Kaiser is the all conditions enduro king. Ramped center treads rolls fast but brakes hard with wedged shaped shoulder lugs for a deliciously predictable dig to drift transition that begs you to hit the high berms or exit turns as fast as possible. Black Chili compound on Apex and combined with ProTection reinforced carcass provides the perfect balance of grip and speed.

Tubeless Ready Kit:

The Continental Tubeless Ready Set comes with all the necessary items to transform your tubeless-ready wheels and tires into tubeless tires. The set comes with one roll of tubeless rim tape that is 5-meters long, one 240ml RevoSealant, two tubeless valves, three mounting pads, and three tire levers.

Grey Conti Beanie:

Essential beanie guaranteed to warm you up after your winter ride.

Pair of MTB Conti socks:

Wool socks wick moisture away, keeping your feet dry and warm

Learn more at

www.continental-tires.com

The winner of the Assos Prize Pack is Pinkbike user carabelli .

Congratulations carabelli

Prize Details:



Take the concept of adaptable, all-mountain shorts to a new realm, made possible by streamlined tailoring and progressive materials. They’ve been developed with a waistband that smoothly holds the shorts in place, a cut that’s trim around the crotch to avoid saddle snag, a length that’s ideal with or without pads, and a versatile new fabric that flexes with each pedal stroke. Pair with the Trail Liner Shorts for all-mountain coverage, unrestricted comfort, and lasting support.



• TRAIL LS Jersey

Light, protective coverage on the trail is something we welcome, but it usually comes at the expense of bulky pads and extra layers. Those days are behind us, as we’ve developed a new long-sleeve trail jersey that incorporates a touch of added coverage right where you need it most.

Striking the perfect balance between light protection and breathable comfort





The prize includes:

• Trail Cargo Shorts

• Trail Long Sleeve Jersey

• Trail Cargo Shorts

• Trail Long Sleeve Jersey

• MSRP $298 USD 

• TRAIL Cargo Shorts

Take the concept of adaptable, all-mountain shorts to a new realm, made possible by streamlined tailoring and progressive materials. They've been developed with a waistband that smoothly holds the shorts in place, a cut that's trim around the crotch to avoid saddle snag, a length that's ideal with or without pads, and a versatile new fabric that flexes with each pedal stroke. Pair with the Trail Liner Shorts for all-mountain coverage, unrestricted comfort, and lasting support.

• TRAIL LS Jersey

Light, protective coverage on the trail is something we welcome, but it usually comes at the expense of bulky pads and extra layers. Those days are behind us, as we've developed a new long-sleeve trail jersey that incorporates a touch of added coverage right where you need it most.

Striking the perfect balance between light protection and breathable comfort

Learn more at

www.assos.com

The winner of the Rotor Power Meter is Pinkbike user LittleDominic .

Congratulations LittleDominic

Prize Details:



Rotor’s power meters have been known to withstand the watts and wild ways of Loic Bruni, Jared Graves, and even the illustrious Kate Courtney. Get on their level and get your training right with this INpower. The electronics are housed internally to withstand all the icy creek crossings and volcano-traversing trails your little heart desires. Pedal through the Mariana Trench and beat that giant squid for the KOM. Ride across the surface of the sun. Backflip a solar flare. With the highest rate of data capture in the industry, it records enough to fill spreadsheets for even the most pernickety of bike nerds. You’ll be the envy of your spin class, the belle of the ball.



Will it make you faster? Probably. But the coolest part is that you’ll get to see those numbers spike every time the trail turns back up the mountain, and you’ll finally know your FTP (whether you like it or not). Flex the ol’ ham hocks and gear up for winter training. They won’t know what hit ‘em come springtime.



24-38 tooth round or oval chainring of your choice included. Manufactured in Spain out of 7000 series aluminum for top-tier lightness and durability.





The Prize Includes:



• INpower + chainring (24-38 teeth, round or oval)

• INpower + chainring (24-38 teeth, round or oval)

• MSRP $879 USD 

Rotor's power meters have been known to withstand the watts and wild ways of Loic Bruni, Jared Graves, and even the illustrious Kate Courtney. Get on their level and get your training right with this INpower. The electronics are housed internally to withstand all the icy creek crossings and volcano-traversing trails your little heart desires. Pedal through the Mariana Trench and beat that giant squid for the KOM. Ride across the surface of the sun. Backflip a solar flare. With the highest rate of data capture in the industry, it records enough to fill spreadsheets for even the most pernickety of bike nerds. You'll be the envy of your spin class, the belle of the ball.

Will it make you faster? Probably. But the coolest part is that you'll get to see those numbers spike every time the trail turns back up the mountain, and you'll finally know your FTP (whether you like it or not). Flex the ol' ham hocks and gear up for winter training. They won't know what hit 'em come springtime.

24-38 tooth round or oval chainring of your choice included. Manufactured in Spain out of 7000 series aluminum for top-tier lightness and durability.

Learn more at

www.rotoramerica.com

The winner of the POC Helmets & Sunglasses is Pinkbike user samshallard .

Congratulations samshallard

Prize Details:



The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide complete

protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.



With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides

extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested to

ensure your head stays as cool as possible.



Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhance

penetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone pad

technology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fit

and performance.



The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame with

snap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face and

minimizing damage to the frames.



We developed Clarity lens technology in partnership with optical industry leaders Carl Zeiss.

The lenses filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to optimize vision for trail riding,

enhancing the greens and browns associated with the trail environment, letting you react

more quickly to changes in your surroundings.





The Prize Includes:



• Tectal Race Spin helmet in hydrogen white/uranium black

• Translucent Crave Clarity sunglasses

• Tectal Race Spin helmet in hydrogen white/uranium black

• Translucent Crave Clarity sunglasses

• MSRP $495 USD 

The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide complete protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.

With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet

Learn more at

www.pocsports.com

The winner of the Vitus Mythique VRX is Pinkbike user ocdmimi .

Congratulations ocdmimi

Prize Details:



Say hello to the Mythique, our brand new one-stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance-driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section. #ridemore

The Mythique VRX is ready to rock out of the box with a 140mm full suspension alloy frame paired with trail smashing Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks and Rockshox Monarch R rear shock. The SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain is paired with reliable Shimano MT-501 brakes to give you the confidence to develop your skills. Rolling on WTB tubeless-ready rims, Schwalbe tyres and finished off with the Brand-X Ascend dropper post, the Mythique VRX ready for its next trail ride shred.



- Mythique 140mm 6061 Alloy Boost frame

- Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks

- Rockshox Monarch R rear shock

- Sram SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain

- Shimano MT-501 brakes

- Brand-X dropper seatpost

- Schwalbe tubeless-ready Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres





The Prize Includes:



• Vitus Mythique VRX (Choice of 27.5” or 29” Wheels)

• MSRP $1999 USD Say hello to the Mythique, our brand new one-stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance-driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section.The Mythique VRX is ready to rock out of the box with a 140mm full suspension alloy frame paired with trail smashing Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks and Rockshox Monarch R rear shock. The SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain is paired with reliable Shimano MT-501 brakes to give you the confidence to develop your skills. Rolling on WTB tubeless-ready rims, Schwalbe tyres and finished off with the Brand-X Ascend dropper post, the Mythique VRX ready for its next trail ride shred.- Mythique 140mm 6061 Alloy Boost frame- Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks- Rockshox Monarch R rear shock- Sram SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain- Shimano MT-501 brakes- Brand-X dropper seatpost- Schwalbe tubeless-ready Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres• Vitus Mythique VRX (Choice of 27.5” or 29” Wheels)• MSRP $1999 USD

Learn more at

www.vitusbikes.com

The winner of the TTX Air shock is Pinkbike user grambone .

Congratulations grambone

Prize Details:



TTX Air is a high performing and robust air-sprung shock. By combining the superior damping function of the TTX system in the coil-sprung TTX22m, together with a completely new air spring design, it was possible to improve both performance as well as robustness.



To get traction and control for your bike dialled the shock offer a big range of adjustability. It has Öhlins usual adjustments for low-speed compression, high-speed compression with pedal mode and rebound. There is also a spacer system to adjust progressiveness. All in all, this gives an adjustable, robust and high-performance shock that will improve your ride.





The Prize Includes:



• Ohlins TTX Air shock

• MSRP $780 USD TTX Air is a high performing and robust air-sprung shock. By combining the superior damping function of the TTX system in the coil-sprung TTX22m, together with a completely new air spring design, it was possible to improve both performance as well as robustness.To get traction and control for your bike dialled the shock offer a big range of adjustability. It has Öhlins usual adjustments for low-speed compression, high-speed compression with pedal mode and rebound. There is also a spacer system to adjust progressiveness. All in all, this gives an adjustable, robust and high-performance shock that will improve your ride.• Ohlins TTX Air shock• MSRP $780 USD

Learn more at

www.ohlins.com

CONTEST NOW CLOSED. The winner of the Exposure Lights Prize Package is Pinkbike user bortchev .

Congratulations bortchev

Prize Details:





• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light that uses triple LEDs to deliver a wide beam to light up the whole trail, 1750 measure lumens to see far down the trail or just around that next switch back, this beam pattern combined with TAP technology that enables the light to be quickly switched between modes on helmet lights by tapping either the body of the light or the helmet without needing to locate the function button for fast control to match the pace of the trail. Three sensitivities allow greater personalisation.



All Exposure bike lights have CFD, Cable Free Design, which means no external battery pack so it’s all in one unit.





The prize includes:

• Maxx D front light

• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light

• MSRP $792 USD • Maxx D has a powerful output that is projected through a combination of focussed and wide lenses that simultaneously highlight the edge of the trail without having to compromise the long throw of the beam, perfect for aggressive trail riding, flowing singletrack and technical terrain. The Maxx D also has the revolutionary Reflex++ Technology that automatically adjusts the light to provide boosted output, up to 3600 measured lumens, when riding hard and fast then intuitively dimming for the slower sections such as climbs. No need to find a button whilst on the move. This is all to optimise battery capacity, to provide extra light when needed and save it when not required. Reflex ++ achieves this by using data from 3D digital accelerometers including gyroscope and thermistors. It continually analyses the data to make seamless adjustments to benefit the rider, probably better and quicker than the rider can. In reality it is a form of artificial intelligence.• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light that uses triple LEDs to deliver a wide beam to light up the whole trail, 1750 measure lumens to see far down the trail or just around that next switch back, this beam pattern combined with TAP technology that enables the light to be quickly switched between modes on helmet lights by tapping either the body of the light or the helmet without needing to locate the function button for fast control to match the pace of the trail. Three sensitivities allow greater personalisation.All Exposure bike lights have CFD, Cable Free Design, which means no external battery pack so it’s all in one unit.• Maxx D front light• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light• MSRP $792 USD

Learn more at

www.exposurelights.com

The winner of the 5 SDG Saddles are Pinkbike users zyphen and NcAltitude and dlbiker and JohnnyGlow75 and colmmcguigan



Congratulations zyphen and NcAltitude and dlbiker and JohnnyGlow75 and colmmcguigan

Prize Details:



The Limited Edition “Oso” Radar Mtn saddle is packed full of comfort and performance features while being hand-inked by @Caliboca – a local Southern California artist and fellow MTB’er.



Key features:



• Ideal for Trail / Enduro Riding

• Limited Art Series Collection

• Flat-Forward Platform – Allows free movement in aggressive riding positions

• Nylon + Glass Base – Provides extra support for optimal power transfers

• Free Float Comfort Flex Rail Inserts – Enhanced wing flex

• Peri-Canal – Tip to Tail pressure relief

• Hidden Undercut – Added comfort

• Nose Platform – Ample padding & design to aid with inclines

• Rear Buzz Cutout – Extra tire clearance at full compression

• Sublimated cover design with Kevlar – Superior strength and durability

• Lux-Alloy Rails, 270mm x 138mm, 230g





Five lucky winners are going to get:



• Radar Mtn Saddle – The “Oso” Limited Edition

• MSRP: $89.99 USD The Limited Edition “Oso” Radar Mtn saddle is packed full of comfort and performance features while being hand-inked by @Caliboca – a local Southern California artist and fellow MTB’er.Key features:• Ideal for Trail / Enduro Riding• Limited Art Series Collection• Flat-Forward Platform – Allows free movement in aggressive riding positions• Nylon + Glass Base – Provides extra support for optimal power transfers• Free Float Comfort Flex Rail Inserts – Enhanced wing flex• Peri-Canal – Tip to Tail pressure relief• Hidden Undercut – Added comfort• Nose Platform – Ample padding & design to aid with inclines• Rear Buzz Cutout – Extra tire clearance at full compression• Sublimated cover design with Kevlar – Superior strength and durability• Lux-Alloy Rails, 270mm x 138mm, 230g• Radar Mtn Saddle – The “Oso” Limited Edition• MSRP: $89.99 USD

Learn more at

www.sdgcomponents.com

The winner of the 3 Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmets are Pinkbike users mbrittna1321 and Puckettt and TheMrJustus .

Congratulations mbrittna1321 and Puckettt and TheMrJustus .

Prize Details:



The trailblazing A2 is Troy Lee Designs MTB trail helmet that checks all the boxes. Its stylish shell not only incorporates huge intake and exhaust ventilation ports, it also comes with the very best in impact protection. From breakaway visor screws and the innovative MIPS system and an industry-first dual-density EPP + EPS liner that protects against both high and low-speed impacts; this is a helmet that doesn’t take your safety lightly. Add in an adjustable strap and X-Static Pure Silver comfort liner and the comfort is every bit on par with the protection.



• Huge Air Intakes - 25% Larger Than A1 - Connected To Massive Exhaust Ports Through Deep Internal Channels Provide Powerful Cooling Efficiency

• Mips Brain Protection System Reduces Rotational Forces To The Brain In Some Crash Scenarios

• Dual-Density Eps Co-Molded With Epp For State-Of-The-Art Impact Energy Management At Low And High Crash Speeds As Well As Everything In Between

• Rear Stabilizer Fit System With Flexible, Slimline Arms Has 3-Position Front And Rear Locations For A Custom Fit

• Adjustable Strap Dividers For A Perfect Fit Every Time

• 350 Grams ( Size M/L )





Three Lucky Winners will get:



• Troy Lee Designs Trailblazing A2 MTB Trail Helmet

• MSRP - $179.00 USD The trailblazing A2 is Troy Lee Designs MTB trail helmet that checks all the boxes. Its stylish shell not only incorporates huge intake and exhaust ventilation ports, it also comes with the very best in impact protection. From breakaway visor screws and the innovative MIPS system and an industry-first dual-density EPP + EPS liner that protects against both high and low-speed impacts; this is a helmet that doesn’t take your safety lightly. Add in an adjustable strap and X-Static Pure Silver comfort liner and the comfort is every bit on par with the protection.• Huge Air Intakes - 25% Larger Than A1 - Connected To Massive Exhaust Ports Through Deep Internal Channels Provide Powerful Cooling Efficiency• Mips Brain Protection System Reduces Rotational Forces To The Brain In Some Crash Scenarios• Dual-Density Eps Co-Molded With Epp For State-Of-The-Art Impact Energy Management At Low And High Crash Speeds As Well As Everything In Between• Rear Stabilizer Fit System With Flexible, Slimline Arms Has 3-Position Front And Rear Locations For A Custom Fit• Adjustable Strap Dividers For A Perfect Fit Every Time• 350 Grams ( Size M/L )• Troy Lee Designs Trailblazing A2 MTB Trail Helmet• MSRP - $179.00 USD

Learn more at

www.troyleedesigns.com

The winner of the Propain Dreckspatz 20" Kids Hardtail is Pinkbike user burpp .

Congratulations burpp

Prize Details:





What else is new for 2020? The Dreckspatz comes in the team-color of our Worldcup-Team "badmint" and the frame can further be customized with several decal options.



Fork: Rigid fork

Brake front: SRAM Level 65 mm

Brake rear: SRAM Level 125 mm

Saddle: 1st Ride Race

Seatpost: 1st Ride 27,7

Wheels: 1st Ride 20″

Cranks: 1st Ride 115 mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM X-5 9-speed

Shifter: SRAM X-5 9-speed

Cassette: SRAM PG 920

Handlebar: 1st Ride 550

Stem: 1st Ride 38

Tires: VEE Crown Gem 20″

Weight 8,4 kg





The prize includes:

• Propain Dreckspatz 20“ Kids Hardtail

• MSRP: $830 USD The new 2020 Dreckspatz is now available with a rigid fork, building a solid base for young shredders. Traction is provided by the new tires from "Vee Tire Co" and SRAM delivers the shifting and brakes.What else is new for 2020? The Dreckspatz comes in the team-color of our Worldcup-Team "badmint" and the frame can further be customized with several decal options.Fork: Rigid forkBrake front: SRAM Level 65 mmBrake rear: SRAM Level 125 mmSaddle: 1st Ride RaceSeatpost: 1st Ride 27,7Wheels: 1st Ride 20″Cranks: 1st Ride 115 mmRear Derailleur: SRAM X-5 9-speedShifter: SRAM X-5 9-speedCassette: SRAM PG 920Handlebar: 1st Ride 550Stem: 1st Ride 38Tires: VEE Crown Gem 20″Weight 8,4 kg• Propain Dreckspatz 20“ Kids Hardtail• MSRP: $830 USD

Learn more at

www.propain-bikes.com

The winner of the Pole Evolink 158 Frameset is Pinkbike user ccal .

Congratulations ccal

Prize Details:



Evolink is the benchmark of modern geometry since 2016.



Evolink 158 has the reach range from 450mm to 535mm. Its wheelbase goes from

1268mm to 1353mm. The head angle is steady 64 degrees and chainstay length 455mm

throughout the range.





The prize includes:

• Evolink 158 Pepper Red + EXT frameset

• MSRP: $1775 USD The Pole Evolink 158 is a 29er gravity enduro bike for riders wanting to go fast. PoleEvolink is the benchmark of modern geometry since 2016.Evolink 158 has the reach range from 450mm to 535mm. Its wheelbase goes from1268mm to 1353mm. The head angle is steady 64 degrees and chainstay length 455mmthroughout the range.• Evolink 158 Pepper Red + EXT frameset• MSRP: $1775 USD

Learn more at

www.polebicycles.com

The winner of the Weldtite Prize Pack is Pinkbike user ntns .

Congratulations ntns

Prize Details:



Reformulated for 2020, the powerful Weldtite Bike Cleaner is guaranteed to rapidly remove dirt from anywhere on your bike, leaving your frame fresh and rejuvenated. It’s aggressive on dirt without being harsh to your frame or components.The ergonomic power trigger features a range of sprays including ‘Fine Mist’ and ‘Power Spray’, giving you the all the settings you need to target the muck that can hide behind derailleurs, stays, axles and forks. It’s already used and approved by pro’s on the DH and Enduro circuits so now is your chance to get your hands on the orange stuff.



But that’s not the best part…the Bike Cleaner itself is biodegradable meaning you can clean your bike wherever you like. Like anywhere. Really! And with a year’s supply of Bike Cleaner Concentrate you will be using over 1kg less plastic when you clean your steed next year. If everyone on Pink Bike followed your example that’s close to 2,000 tonnes less plastic being used in 2020! Not a bad way to protect the environment we ride in.



• Spray the whole bike with Bike Cleaner to bring a sparkle back to the paintwork and any polished metal parts. Then rinse with clean water. Bike Cleaner is the ultimate mechanic approved total bike cleaner.



• Save on packaging and reuse your Bike Cleaner bottle with our Bike Wash Concentrate. 200ml of concentrate makes 1 Litre of Bike Cleaner.





The prize includes:

• 1 Year’s Supply Of Bike Cleaner - 3 x Bike Cleaner 1L, and 24 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate Reformulated for 2020, the powerful Weldtite Bike Cleaner is guaranteed to rapidly remove dirt from anywhere on your bike, leaving your frame fresh and rejuvenated. It’s aggressive on dirt without being harsh to your frame or components.The ergonomic power trigger features a range of sprays including ‘Fine Mist’ and ‘Power Spray’, giving you the all the settings you need to target the muck that can hide behind derailleurs, stays, axles and forks. It’s already used and approved by pro’s on the DH and Enduro circuits so now is your chance to get your hands on the orange stuff.But that’s not the best part…the Bike Cleaner itself is biodegradable meaning you can clean your bike wherever you like. Like anywhere. Really! And with a year’s supply of Bike Cleaner Concentrate you will be using over 1kg less plastic when you clean your steed next year. If everyone on Pink Bike followed your example that’s close to 2,000 tonnes less plastic being used in 2020! Not a bad way to protect the environment we ride in.• Spray the whole bike with Bike Cleaner to bring a sparkle back to the paintwork and any polished metal parts. Then rinse with clean water. Bike Cleaner is the ultimate mechanic approved total bike cleaner.• Save on packaging and reuse your Bike Cleaner bottle with our Bike Wash Concentrate. 200ml of concentrate makes 1 Litre of Bike Cleaner.• 1 Year’s Supply Of Bike Cleaner - 3 x Bike Cleaner 1L, and 24 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate

Learn more at

www.weldtite.co.uk

The winner of the Guerrilla Gravity Smash is Pinkbike user dakotadog .

Congratulations dakotadog

Prize Details:



One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The Smash



Coming straight off our Field Test Editor’s Choice and Value Mountain Bike of the Year wins, we’re pumped to give away a custom-built The Smash to one lucky Pinkbike reader. The Smash is the most versatile bike in our lineup and ready for everything from epic big mountain days, to laps in the bike park, to your rock-strewn after-work trails.

• 145 mm rear wheel travel

• 160 mm fork travel

• 64.6 degree head angle (w/ 160 mm fork)

• 76.7 degree seat tube angle

• 434 mm chainstay length



Our bikes are 100% built in Colorado using the bike industry’s most advanced and impact resistant carbon. Revved™ Carbon Technology is exclusively available on Guerrilla Gravity bikes which are hand built in Colorado, and this unique build is paired with top quality made-in-America components.

The MRP Ribbon Coil fork and PUSH ElevenSix shock are designed and built in Colorado to handle the rowdiest trails around the world. Industry Nine is supplying their new 1/1 wheels and an A35 stem, Pisgah-proven and manufactured in Asheville, NC. And because party posts and terrific tires make every ride more fun, we’re also including an SDG Tellis dropper and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHRII combo. All that’s left is for you to specify your decal color, drivetrain, and brakes!





The prize includes:

• One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The Smash

• MSRP: $6,045 USD One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The SmashComing straight off our Field Test Editor’s Choice and Value Mountain Bike of the Year wins, we’re pumped to give away a custom-built The Smash to one lucky Pinkbike reader. The Smash is the most versatile bike in our lineup and ready for everything from epic big mountain days, to laps in the bike park, to your rock-strewn after-work trails.• 145 mm rear wheel travel• 160 mm fork travel• 64.6 degree head angle (w/ 160 mm fork)• 76.7 degree seat tube angle• 434 mm chainstay lengthOur bikes are 100% built in Colorado using the bike industry’s most advanced and impact resistant carbon. Revved™ Carbon Technology is exclusively available on Guerrilla Gravity bikes which are hand built in Colorado, and this unique build is paired with top quality made-in-America components.The MRP Ribbon Coil fork and PUSH ElevenSix shock are designed and built in Colorado to handle the rowdiest trails around the world. Industry Nine is supplying their new 1/1 wheels and an A35 stem, Pisgah-proven and manufactured in Asheville, NC. And because party posts and terrific tires make every ride more fun, we’re also including an SDG Tellis dropper and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHRII combo. All that’s left is for you to specify your decal color, drivetrain, and brakes!• One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The Smash• MSRP: $6,045 USD

Customize your own The Smash at

www.ridegg.com