All the Winners of the 2019 Pinkbike Advent Calendar

After hundreds of emails, several redraws, and countless comments from eager readers, we've finally tracked down and verified all the winners of the awesome prizes that were up for grabs last December during the 2019 Pinkbike Advent Calendar contest. Without further ado, here are the 33 lucky winners:
The winner of the SRAM Code RSC Brakeset is Pinkbike userdrumdilly. Congratulationsdrumdilly
Prize Details: With Code, we tackled the problem of all-or-nothing, on/off braking. We built an authoritative 4-piston caliper and expanded the PiggyBack reservoir, giving Code fistfuls of power. Then, we added a range of contact adjustments and pads, allowing you to determine how and when you dispense of that power. They’re your brakes. Tune them just right.
The prize pack includes: • SRAM Code RSC Brakeset with CenterLine Rotors • MSRP: $245 USD
Prize Details: Julbo shakes the frame of MTB goggles by bringing to the market the first enduro goggle with drop-outs, thanks to our new SwitchAir system. Remove the drop-outs for the frame to climb with a 100% ventilated goggle and a lighter contact on the face. Put them back, to benefit of a perfect protection while crushing the downhill. With its wide double lens and its perfect fit with any helmets, our QUICKSHIFT MTB goggle is the new benchmark for aggressive mountain biking, uphill or downhill, no matter the weather. Find a trail, shred it, repeat.
Three lucky winners are going to get: • Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggle • MSRP: $170 USD / 140€
Prize Details: Industry Nine’s A-Series stems are crafted from aluminum billet into a svelte design of equal form and function. Using practices honed in the i9 machine shop from over a decade of CNC manufacturing, the all-mountain stem collection offers the rider another unyielding Industry Nine component.
Two lucky winners are going to get: • Industry Nine All-Mountain Stem • MSRP: $160
Prize Details: Smith Optics Forefront 2 Helmet An evolution of our award winning Forefront helmet, the completely redesigned Forefront 2 is a full coverage helmet ideal for all-mountain riders who demand superior protection, ventilation and eyewear integration. For added protection, Koroyd® has been extended into the back of the helmet to now fully encompass the helmet. Internal air channels are combined with open intake and exhaust ports to maximize ventilation, while AirEvac™ channels promote airflow to prevent fogging of your eyewear. The Forefront 2 also features channels on the front and rear of the helmet for eyewear storage, and a three-position visor that rotates high to allow for goggle storage.
Smih Optics Wildcat Glasses Goggle inspired coverage, sunglass inspired performance. Charge any trail in the Wildcat - Smith's full coverage, hybrid construction, cylindrical lens sunglass. Constructed from durable TR90 and flexible TPU used in Smith goggles, the Wildcat provides coverage and protection like a goggle with the airflow and comfort of a sunglass. Equipped with two-position nose pads, megol temples for no-slip fit, the Wildcat also comes with a bright light ChromaPop lens, and a secondary clear lens for low light overcast days, or rides with heavy tree canopy.
The prize includes: • Smith Optics Forefront 2 Helmet in Mystic Green • A pair of Wildcat Glasses in Mystic Green • MSRP: $479 USD
The winner of the Polygon Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Bike is Pinkbike userrpinney206. Congratulationsrpinney206
Prize Details: The Polygon Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Edition is a trail-ready, shred machine which is efficient enough for epic rides in the mountains and responsive enough to challenge friends on laps around the local loop!
The prize includes: • Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Edition (Trail Suspension Bike) - 29er (available in size M to XL) • MSRP: $1,699 USD
The winner of the Joystick Prize Pack Including Bar, Stem, Grips & Saddle is Pinkbike usercheades. Congratulationscheades
The prize includes: • 8-Bit Alloy bar, Binary Stem, Binary Grips and a Binary Saddle.
8-Bit Alloy Bar The 8-BIT handle bar is made from an extremely strong but light-weight Aluminium Alloy. It is the preferred bar of Loic Bruni and Finn Iles and is available in three rises (20mm, 28mm or 38mm) it measures 800mm (31.5 inches) and is made to help you control your ride. Available in black and gun metal grey, every single 8-BIT bar has been designed and developed for performance and with both a 31.8mm or 35mm diameter you can achieve a race ready-weight with an optimized flex for improved feel. $85 USD
Binary Stem It’s first or nothing when it comes to racing. The Binary stem is light but maintains the strength and stiffness necessary to deliver consistent race-winning performance. This fully CNC-machined stem has an incredibly precise bar interface that’s light enough for your race bike and strong enough for gravity rides. Available in 35mm and 50mm lengths, the Binary stem uses a carbon and alloy friendly bar/stem interface with an increased clamping surface. By increasing the clamping surface area and utilizing our controlled clamping system we have created a stronger and more precise stem. $120 USD
Binary Grips Joystick single clamp grips are both carbon and alloy friendly. The Binary single clamp grips feature an ergonomic inner region and an outer knurl pattern with waffle for extra grip and control. These grips are made from a specially formulated compound that is durable yet tacky for a difference you're guaranteed to feel! $25 USD
Binary Saddle Engineered for the rigors of Enduro racing, the Binary saddle features anatomical comfort without sacrificing performance. With a compact, low profile nose and Real Rider Geometry, the Binary is the choice for any race-ready rider or urban minimalist. $60 USD
Total MSRP $290 USD
CONTEST NOW CLOSED. The winner of the DMR prize pack is Pinkbike usersjedawe. Congratulationssjedawe
Prize Details: DMR makes MTB and Dirt Jump components and frames that can withstand everything from hitting the jumps down your local woods to sending big lines at Rampage. We’re offering you the chance to win a collection of big-hitting DMR products, to fully upgrade your ride.
Axe Cranks With the strength needed for the biggest DH hits, combined with a hard-wearing finish, the award- winning Axe Crank is our unsung hero!
Blade Chainring Stiff wide/narrow direct mount chainring made from 7075-T6 Aluminium for stiffness and durability.
Vault Pedals – Brendog Edition The preferred pedal of Brendan Fairclough. Unrivalled grip combined with a big platform make a flat pedal equally at home on all-mountain or downhill setups. Comes with extra MOTO pins.
OiOi Saddle Tough, lightweight and versatile mountain bike saddle designed in collaboration with Ben Deakin (The Deakinator). Treacherous terrain, challenging conditions, the OiOi camo bike saddle will get the job done where others can’t.
Deathgrips (Flange or Flangeless, Thick or Thin) A grip for the brave. Designed in collaboration with Brendan Fairclough, the Deathgrip features an internally tapered single-lock core, unique waffle/knurl/mushroom pattern, and comes in a wide variety of styles and colours making this the ultimate mountain bike grip.
Wingbar MK4 The 4th generation of this legendary review-winning bar. The Wingbar blends the perfect shape, lightweight and strength to take hard hits.
Defy Stem Complete your cockpit with the Defy stem. A low stack height, wide clamping stance and high stiffness make it perfect for aggressive riding.
The prize includes: • Set of Axe LE Cranks (SRP £160) • Blade Chainring (SRP £40) • Axe bottom bracket of your choice (SRP £40/£60) • Vault Brendog Edition (SRP £110) • OiOi Saddle (SRP £35) • Deathgrips in colour of your choice (SRP £19) • Wingbar Mk4 (SRP £55/£65) • Defy Stem (SRP £55)
The winner of the Feedback Sports Pro Elite Repair Stand is Pinkbike userTenBurner. CongratulationsTenBurner
Prize Details: The Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is a staple at EWS, World Cup Downhill and XC races around the world. This award-winner is the premier choice of pro mechanics in the pits and home mechanics for its stability, portability and serviceability.
In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from the standard red-anodized roots. This gold-anodized stand will be the only custom stand we've made available to the public and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.
The prize includes: • Custom Pro-Elite Repair Stand + Travel Bag • MSRP: $289.99 USD
• Dominion A4: Making power is easy, making power with the right feel is the real challenge. Dominion combines endless braking power with intuitive modulation and the industry’s lightest lever feel. Dominion’s master cylinder is factory tuned for the shortest dead stroke possible and a crisp bite point. The Dominion A4 caliper utilizes four pistons in the most structurally rigid design possible. The brake set includes two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.
• ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo: Thicker in all the right places, ProTaper has been an industry leader in handlebar technology since day one.
Bar width: 810mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8 or 35mm, Rise: 0mm, 12.7mm, or 25.4mm, Material: 7050 Aluminum
Our Meat Hammer grips will keep you from beating your palms on the most rugged of trails.
Using the same tech from our Dominion A4 brake system, we have dropped the piston count in the rear to two while maintaining that Dominion feel. With the SFL (short finger lever), this brake is perfect for those with smaller hands or those who prefer smaller levers. The brake set will include two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.
The winner of the OneUp Components Prize Pack is Pinkbike userDanhadnum. CongratulationsDanhadnum
Prize Details: OneUp Dropper Post The longest dropper post that will fit your bike. The shortest stack height and the shortest total length of any comparable dropper. Available in 120,150, 180 and 210mm lengths, all can be reduced in travel by 10mm or 20mm so you can dial in your perfect height and get the most drop possible.
OneUp Carbon Handlebar The most compliant 800mm bar you can get. The patent pending oval bar profile minimizes arm pump and vibration. Don’t take our word for it, check out all the 5 star rider reviews on our site.
OneUp Bash Guide The guide of choice for Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed. Protect your frame and chainring from rock strikes and never drop a chain again. New for 2019 is a tool free top guide flip feature, which makes installation and maintenance even easier. Top guides available in a range of colours to match your bike.
OneUp Lock-On Grips Super tacky, with tons of traction.
OneUp Components is a small team of riders from Squamish, BC. We design the components we need for our bikes maybe you want them too.
The winner of the Kuat Racks Prize Pack is Pinkbike usersternomac. Congratulationssternomac
Prize Details: Pivot v2 The Pivot v2 will make sure your rack never gets in the way. Smoothly swing up to a 4-bike rack to the side for clear access to tailgates, rear doors, and hatchbacks. And when it’s time to load up, the tightening mechanism makes sure your rack only moves when you want it to.
Base 2.0 The NV 2.0 Base is loaded with features that make it one of the most equipped platform racks on the planet. This darkened brute features our foot lever pivot release, adjustable cradles for increased bike fit, integrated cable locks, a hand-tight cam system, and a ballistic black powder coat that will stand up to years of abuse.
RackDock Introducing the RackDock from Küat. A sophisticated solution for storing your hitch rack. With easy wall installation and the ability to hold a 4-bike rack. This little guy has your rack.
The prize includes: • Pivot v2 • Base 2.0 • RackDock • MSRP: $996 USD
Prize Details: Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex: Designed with some of the fastest gravity athletes in the world to make them even faster. Der Kaiser is the all conditions enduro king. Ramped center treads rolls fast but brakes hard with wedged shaped shoulder lugs for a deliciously predictable dig to drift transition that begs you to hit the high berms or exit turns as fast as possible. Black Chili compound on Apex and combined with ProTection reinforced carcass provides the perfect balance of grip and speed.
Tubeless Ready Kit: The Continental Tubeless Ready Set comes with all the necessary items to transform your tubeless-ready wheels and tires into tubeless tires. The set comes with one roll of tubeless rim tape that is 5-meters long, one 240ml RevoSealant, two tubeless valves, three mounting pads, and three tire levers.
Grey Conti Beanie: Essential beanie guaranteed to warm you up after your winter ride.
Pair of MTB Conti socks: Wool socks wick moisture away, keeping your feet dry and warm
The prize includes: • Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex • Tubeless Ready Kit • Grey Conti Beanie • Pair of MTB Conti socks • MSRP: $249.99 USD
Prize Details: • TRAIL Cargo Shorts Take the concept of adaptable, all-mountain shorts to a new realm, made possible by streamlined tailoring and progressive materials. They’ve been developed with a waistband that smoothly holds the shorts in place, a cut that’s trim around the crotch to avoid saddle snag, a length that’s ideal with or without pads, and a versatile new fabric that flexes with each pedal stroke. Pair with the Trail Liner Shorts for all-mountain coverage, unrestricted comfort, and lasting support.
• TRAIL LS Jersey Light, protective coverage on the trail is something we welcome, but it usually comes at the expense of bulky pads and extra layers. Those days are behind us, as we’ve developed a new long-sleeve trail jersey that incorporates a touch of added coverage right where you need it most. Striking the perfect balance between light protection and breathable comfort
The prize includes: • Trail Cargo Shorts • Trail Long Sleeve Jersey • MSRP $298 USD
Prize Details: Rotor’s power meters have been known to withstand the watts and wild ways of Loic Bruni, Jared Graves, and even the illustrious Kate Courtney. Get on their level and get your training right with this INpower. The electronics are housed internally to withstand all the icy creek crossings and volcano-traversing trails your little heart desires. Pedal through the Mariana Trench and beat that giant squid for the KOM. Ride across the surface of the sun. Backflip a solar flare. With the highest rate of data capture in the industry, it records enough to fill spreadsheets for even the most pernickety of bike nerds. You’ll be the envy of your spin class, the belle of the ball.
Will it make you faster? Probably. But the coolest part is that you’ll get to see those numbers spike every time the trail turns back up the mountain, and you’ll finally know your FTP (whether you like it or not). Flex the ol’ ham hocks and gear up for winter training. They won’t know what hit ‘em come springtime.
24-38 tooth round or oval chainring of your choice included. Manufactured in Spain out of 7000 series aluminum for top-tier lightness and durability.
Prize Details: The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide complete protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.
With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested to ensure your head stays as cool as possible.
Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhance penetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone pad technology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fit and performance.
The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame with snap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face and minimizing damage to the frames.
We developed Clarity lens technology in partnership with optical industry leaders Carl Zeiss. The lenses filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to optimize vision for trail riding, enhancing the greens and browns associated with the trail environment, letting you react more quickly to changes in your surroundings.
The Prize Includes:
• Tectal Race Spin helmet in hydrogen white/uranium black • Translucent Crave Clarity sunglasses • MSRP $495 USD
The winner of the Vitus Mythique VRX is Pinkbike userocdmimi. Congratulationsocdmimi
Prize Details: Say hello to the Mythique, our brand new one-stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance-driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section. #ridemore The Mythique VRX is ready to rock out of the box with a 140mm full suspension alloy frame paired with trail smashing Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks and Rockshox Monarch R rear shock. The SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain is paired with reliable Shimano MT-501 brakes to give you the confidence to develop your skills. Rolling on WTB tubeless-ready rims, Schwalbe tyres and finished off with the Brand-X Ascend dropper post, the Mythique VRX ready for its next trail ride shred.
The winner of the TTX Air shock is Pinkbike usergrambone. Congratulationsgrambone
Prize Details: TTX Air is a high performing and robust air-sprung shock. By combining the superior damping function of the TTX system in the coil-sprung TTX22m, together with a completely new air spring design, it was possible to improve both performance as well as robustness.
To get traction and control for your bike dialled the shock offer a big range of adjustability. It has Öhlins usual adjustments for low-speed compression, high-speed compression with pedal mode and rebound. There is also a spacer system to adjust progressiveness. All in all, this gives an adjustable, robust and high-performance shock that will improve your ride.
CONTEST NOW CLOSED. The winner of the Exposure Lights Prize Package is Pinkbike userbortchev. Congratulationsbortchev
Prize Details: • Maxx D has a powerful output that is projected through a combination of focussed and wide lenses that simultaneously highlight the edge of the trail without having to compromise the long throw of the beam, perfect for aggressive trail riding, flowing singletrack and technical terrain. The Maxx D also has the revolutionary Reflex++ Technology that automatically adjusts the light to provide boosted output, up to 3600 measured lumens, when riding hard and fast then intuitively dimming for the slower sections such as climbs. No need to find a button whilst on the move. This is all to optimise battery capacity, to provide extra light when needed and save it when not required. Reflex ++ achieves this by using data from 3D digital accelerometers including gyroscope and thermistors. It continually analyses the data to make seamless adjustments to benefit the rider, probably better and quicker than the rider can. In reality it is a form of artificial intelligence.
• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light that uses triple LEDs to deliver a wide beam to light up the whole trail, 1750 measure lumens to see far down the trail or just around that next switch back, this beam pattern combined with TAP technology that enables the light to be quickly switched between modes on helmet lights by tapping either the body of the light or the helmet without needing to locate the function button for fast control to match the pace of the trail. Three sensitivities allow greater personalisation.
All Exposure bike lights have CFD, Cable Free Design, which means no external battery pack so it’s all in one unit.
The prize includes: • Maxx D front light • Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light • MSRP $792 USD
Prize Details: The Limited Edition “Oso” Radar Mtn saddle is packed full of comfort and performance features while being hand-inked by @Caliboca – a local Southern California artist and fellow MTB’er.
Key features:
• Ideal for Trail / Enduro Riding • Limited Art Series Collection • Flat-Forward Platform – Allows free movement in aggressive riding positions • Nylon + Glass Base – Provides extra support for optimal power transfers • Free Float Comfort Flex Rail Inserts – Enhanced wing flex • Peri-Canal – Tip to Tail pressure relief • Hidden Undercut – Added comfort • Nose Platform – Ample padding & design to aid with inclines • Rear Buzz Cutout – Extra tire clearance at full compression • Sublimated cover design with Kevlar – Superior strength and durability • Lux-Alloy Rails, 270mm x 138mm, 230g
Prize Details: The trailblazing A2 is Troy Lee Designs MTB trail helmet that checks all the boxes. Its stylish shell not only incorporates huge intake and exhaust ventilation ports, it also comes with the very best in impact protection. From breakaway visor screws and the innovative MIPS system and an industry-first dual-density EPP + EPS liner that protects against both high and low-speed impacts; this is a helmet that doesn’t take your safety lightly. Add in an adjustable strap and X-Static Pure Silver comfort liner and the comfort is every bit on par with the protection.
• Huge Air Intakes - 25% Larger Than A1 - Connected To Massive Exhaust Ports Through Deep Internal Channels Provide Powerful Cooling Efficiency • Mips Brain Protection System Reduces Rotational Forces To The Brain In Some Crash Scenarios • Dual-Density Eps Co-Molded With Epp For State-Of-The-Art Impact Energy Management At Low And High Crash Speeds As Well As Everything In Between • Rear Stabilizer Fit System With Flexible, Slimline Arms Has 3-Position Front And Rear Locations For A Custom Fit • Adjustable Strap Dividers For A Perfect Fit Every Time • 350 Grams ( Size M/L )
The winner of the Propain Dreckspatz 20" Kids Hardtail is Pinkbike userburpp. Congratulationsburpp
Prize Details: The new 2020 Dreckspatz is now available with a rigid fork, building a solid base for young shredders. Traction is provided by the new tires from "Vee Tire Co" and SRAM delivers the shifting and brakes.
What else is new for 2020? The Dreckspatz comes in the team-color of our Worldcup-Team "badmint" and the frame can further be customized with several decal options.
The winner of the Weldtite Prize Pack is Pinkbike userntns. Congratulationsntns
Prize Details: Reformulated for 2020, the powerful Weldtite Bike Cleaner is guaranteed to rapidly remove dirt from anywhere on your bike, leaving your frame fresh and rejuvenated. It’s aggressive on dirt without being harsh to your frame or components.The ergonomic power trigger features a range of sprays including ‘Fine Mist’ and ‘Power Spray’, giving you the all the settings you need to target the muck that can hide behind derailleurs, stays, axles and forks. It’s already used and approved by pro’s on the DH and Enduro circuits so now is your chance to get your hands on the orange stuff.
But that’s not the best part…the Bike Cleaner itself is biodegradable meaning you can clean your bike wherever you like. Like anywhere. Really! And with a year’s supply of Bike Cleaner Concentrate you will be using over 1kg less plastic when you clean your steed next year. If everyone on Pink Bike followed your example that’s close to 2,000 tonnes less plastic being used in 2020! Not a bad way to protect the environment we ride in.
• Spray the whole bike with Bike Cleaner to bring a sparkle back to the paintwork and any polished metal parts. Then rinse with clean water. Bike Cleaner is the ultimate mechanic approved total bike cleaner.
• Save on packaging and reuse your Bike Cleaner bottle with our Bike Wash Concentrate. 200ml of concentrate makes 1 Litre of Bike Cleaner.
The prize includes: • 1 Year’s Supply Of Bike Cleaner - 3 x Bike Cleaner 1L, and 24 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate
The winner of the Guerrilla Gravity Smash is Pinkbike userdakotadog. Congratulationsdakotadog
Prize Details: One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The Smash
Coming straight off our Field Test Editor’s Choice and Value Mountain Bike of the Year wins, we’re pumped to give away a custom-built The Smash to one lucky Pinkbike reader. The Smash is the most versatile bike in our lineup and ready for everything from epic big mountain days, to laps in the bike park, to your rock-strewn after-work trails. • 145 mm rear wheel travel • 160 mm fork travel • 64.6 degree head angle (w/ 160 mm fork) • 76.7 degree seat tube angle • 434 mm chainstay length
Our bikes are 100% built in Colorado using the bike industry’s most advanced and impact resistant carbon. Revved™ Carbon Technology is exclusively available on Guerrilla Gravity bikes which are hand built in Colorado, and this unique build is paired with top quality made-in-America components. The MRP Ribbon Coil fork and PUSH ElevenSix shock are designed and built in Colorado to handle the rowdiest trails around the world. Industry Nine is supplying their new 1/1 wheels and an A35 stem, Pisgah-proven and manufactured in Asheville, NC. And because party posts and terrific tires make every ride more fun, we’re also including an SDG Tellis dropper and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHRII combo. All that’s left is for you to specify your decal color, drivetrain, and brakes!
The prize includes: • One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The Smash • MSRP: $6,045 USD
