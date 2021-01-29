All the Winners of the 2020 Pinkbike Advent Calendar

The winner of the SRAM Code RSC Brakeset is Pinkbike user Ivan1234567 .

Congratulations Ivan1234567

The prize pack includes:

• SRAM GX Eagle Boxset

• SRAM GX Eagle Boxset

• MSRP: $545 USD Day in, day out, this is the Eagle ecosystem at its best. GX Eagle combines the full-featured capability of Eagle technologies, in a group that realizes the potential within every build. This is where you'll find the best aluminum MTB crankset we make. GX Eagle has its own version of our new, 520-percent range, 10-52t cassette, for more top end speed or a more comfortable climb—should you choose to run it. If not, GX Eagle is backwards compatible, making replacement parts at the ready. Like other Eagle groups, it gets its own group master colorway as part of our new Eagle Colorsystem, allowing for full group or fully curated builds. It's the simplest, most trouble-free drivetrain system ever made, offering the freedom to mix and match with any component within the expanded Eagle ecosystem.

Learn more at

www.sram.com

The winner of the 7mesh Copilot Jacket is Pinkbike user Superburner .

Congratulations Superburner

Thanks to the best-in-class breathability of GORE-TEX Paclite® Plus with 100% recycled nylon face fabric, the Copilot excels at balancing your temperature, whether you’re working hard on the climb or pausing for a picture at the top.



For the ultimate in wet weather versatility, Copilot features an over the helmet hood, cinched via 3-way draw cords. A dropped hem, elasticated cuffs and reflective logos complete the jacket.







The prize pack includes:

• 1x 7mesh Copilot Jacket of winner's choice in colour and size

• 1x 7mesh Copilot Jacket of winner's choice in colour and size

• MSRP: $250 USD Copilot is the ultimate backup shell - a durable, waterproof, windproof GORE-TEX Paclite® Plus jacket that packs down into its own pocket for bikepacking and trail riding in changeable conditions.

Learn more at

www.7mesh.com

The winner of the RockShox Reverb AXS is Pinkbike user MrZ32 .

Congratulations MrZ32

The prize pack includes:

• RockShox Reverb AXS

• RockShox Reverb AXS

• MSRP: $800 USD No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. RockShox created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction. Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS is enabled by SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components.

Learn more at

www.sram.com

The winner of the Crankbrothers Prize Packs are Pinkbike users VersSession , xshorexhardtailx , CMRider

Congratulations VersSession , xshorexhardtailx , CMRider

Stamp 7 Pedals

Crank up the voltage on your bike by mounting a set of Stamp 7 pedals, now in electric blue. The latest colorway of Crankbrothers premium flat pedal comes in sizes small and large to fit any rider. With a concave platform, minimal profile and 10 adjustable pins per side, it provides optimal shoe/pedal interface.



M20 Tool

Crankbrothers has updated its iconic multi-tools with modern solutions for tubeless tire repair. The new M20 includes an integrated tire plug tool and comes with a case to store tire plugs to fix a puncture. With all of the essential tools you need, the M20 ensures you won’t be stuck trailside.



Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head

Punctures happen. That’s why Crankbrothers designed the Cigar Tool, a compact tubeless tire repair kit for trailside emergencies. The aluminum case has a plug fork, holds a CO2 head and tire plugs and has a threaded top cap to store CO2.



Rock & Roll Tee

Rock your look on or off the bike in this long sleeve black tee-shirt.







Three prize packs including:

• Set of Stamp 7 Electric Blue pedals, choice of small or large (SRP $159.99)

• M20 Tool (SRP $39.99)

• Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head ($29.99)

• Rock & Roll Long Sleeve Tee (SRP $29.99)



Crankbrothers is offering three prize packages of its latest goodies to stuff the stocking of you or your favorite mountain biker.

Stamp 7 Pedals

Crank up the voltage on your bike by mounting a set of Stamp 7 pedals, now in electric blue. The latest colorway of Crankbrothers premium flat pedal comes in sizes small and large to fit any rider. With a concave platform, minimal profile and 10 adjustable pins per side, it provides optimal shoe/pedal interface.

M20 Tool

Crankbrothers has updated its iconic multi-tools with modern solutions for tubeless tire repair. The new M20 includes an integrated tire plug tool and comes with a case to store tire plugs to fix a puncture. With all of the essential tools you need, the M20 ensures you won't be stuck trailside.

Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head

Punctures happen. That's why Crankbrothers designed the Cigar Tool, a compact tubeless tire repair kit for trailside emergencies. The aluminum case has a plug fork, holds a CO2 head and tire plugs and has a threaded top cap to store CO2.

Rock & Roll Tee

Rock your look on or off the bike in this long sleeve black tee-shirt.

Three prize packs including:

• Set of Stamp 7 Electric Blue pedals, choice of small or large (SRP $159.99)

• M20 Tool (SRP $39.99)

• Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head ($29.99)

• Rock & Roll Long Sleeve Tee (SRP $29.99)

Total SRP $259.96

Learn more at

www.crankbrothers.com

The winner of the ROTOR Shopping Spree is Pinkbike user Robbiek96 .

Congratulations Robbiek96

Not only are we your bottom bracket heroes, our 1x chainrings are available in round or oval from 26t up to 54t if you're in the market for a new dinner plate. The KAPIC and HAWK cranks are Remy Metailler & Brett Tippie’s cranksets of choice for sending it in the wilds of British Columbia, and KAPIC Carbon is the ultimate XC option if that’s your jam. Plus, if you decide you need a power meter for your downhill bike, you can add an INspider to any of our cranksets later down the line. Cassettes are 12/13 speed, available in 11-46 or 11-52 if you need to climb up walls.







The prize pack includes:

• ROTOR Shopping Spree

• ROTOR Shopping Spree

• MSRP: $750 USD Refresh your drivetrain with a $750 ROTOR shopping spree. Combinations are endless: New RAPTOR cranks with bottom bracket and chainring plus a 12-speed cassette and chain to roll brand new into 2021. Or you could outfit the whole fleet and get a KAPIC crankset for the race bike and a set of HAWKs for the dirtjump build. You could even get a full power meter setup with INpower if you're into crunching numbers. Last but not least, we'll throw in a swag bag on top of your order, including a limited edition sticker pack featuring Boris the Anarchist, our office dog/Head of HR. Whichever way you go, your bikes will be set – no matter what 2021 throws at us.

Not only are we your bottom bracket heroes, our 1x chainrings are available in round or oval from 26t up to 54t if you're in the market for a new dinner plate. The KAPIC and HAWK cranks are Remy Metailler & Brett Tippie's cranksets of choice for sending it in the wilds of British Columbia, and KAPIC Carbon is the ultimate XC option if that's your jam. Plus, if you decide you need a power meter for your downhill bike, you can add an INspider to any of our cranksets later down the line. Cassettes are 12/13 speed, available in 11-46 or 11-52 if you need to climb up walls.

Learn more at

www.rotoramerica.com

The winner of the Lezyne Prize Pack is Pinkbike user nrkerr .

Congratulations nrkerr

Mega Drive 1800i

- Delivers up to 1800 lumens of output for serious night riding with seven output modes, an Auto Day/Night sensor, our Smart Connect System and Remote Switch compatibility. It’s optimized by our Tri-Focus Optics, which creates an ideal beam pattern for high speed. Constructed from machined aluminum with built in cooling fins that improve its overall performance.



CO2 Blaster

- Innovative 2-in-1 cycling CO2 dispenser and tubeless tire repair kit simultaneously inflates and seals tubeless tires. Machined aluminum construction is both lightweight and highly durable. Hardened steel reamer scours hole, inserts plug and inflates tires for efficient and rapid repair.



Universal Strap

- Use this strap to quickly and easily create a minimalist, yet extremely versatile on-bike storage solution capable of carrying tubes, inflators, multi tools and much more. Featuring a robust, hardwearing construction, its textured, non-slip finish promises a firm and secure grip on any contents.



CNC TLR Valve

- Masterfully engineered tubeless bicycle tire valves constructed from lightweight, durable CNC machined aluminum. Their stylish design will enhance the aesthetics of any bicycle. The grooved valve cap improves grip, and features an integrated valve core tool and a T25 tip that tightens the valve to a tubeless rim. The valves are equipped with an o-ring and grooved aluminum locknut for a leak-free seal.



Tubeless Power Lever

- Extra strong, fiber reinforced Composite Matrix tire levers engineered for use with tubeless bicycle tires. They feature an aggressive tire bead hook and plenty of leverage to mount or remove difficult tubeless tires.







The prize pack includes:

• Mega Drive 1800i

• CO2 Blaster

• Universal Strap

• CNC TLR Valve (Red)

• Tubeless Power Lever



Mega Drive 1800i

- Delivers up to 1800 lumens of output for serious night riding with seven output modes, an Auto Day/Night sensor, our Smart Connect System and Remote Switch compatibility. It's optimized by our Tri-Focus Optics, which creates an ideal beam pattern for high speed. Constructed from machined aluminum with built in cooling fins that improve its overall performance.

CO2 Blaster

- Innovative 2-in-1 cycling CO2 dispenser and tubeless tire repair kit simultaneously inflates and seals tubeless tires. Machined aluminum construction is both lightweight and highly durable. Hardened steel reamer scours hole, inserts plug and inflates tires for efficient and rapid repair.

Universal Strap

- Use this strap to quickly and easily create a minimalist, yet extremely versatile on-bike storage solution capable of carrying tubes, inflators, multi tools and much more. Featuring a robust, hardwearing construction, its textured, non-slip finish promises a firm and secure grip on any contents.

CNC TLR Valve

- Masterfully engineered tubeless bicycle tire valves constructed from lightweight, durable CNC machined aluminum. Their stylish design will enhance the aesthetics of any bicycle. The grooved valve cap improves grip, and features an integrated valve core tool and a T25 tip that tightens the valve to a tubeless rim. The valves are equipped with an o-ring and grooved aluminum locknut for a leak-free seal.

Tubeless Power Lever

- Extra strong, fiber reinforced Composite Matrix tire levers engineered for use with tubeless bicycle tires. They feature an aggressive tire bead hook and plenty of leverage to mount or remove difficult tubeless tires.

The prize pack includes:

• Mega Drive 1800i

• CO2 Blaster

• Universal Strap

• CNC TLR Valve (Red)

• Tubeless Power Lever

• MSRP: $246.95 USD

Learn more at

www.ride.lezyne.com

The winner of the Dainese Prize Pack is Pinkbike user rsbsc .

Congratulations rsbsc

The prize pack includes:

• Trail Skins Air Vest

• Trail Skins Air Knee Guards

• Trail Skins Shorts



• Trail Skins Air Vest

• Trail Skins Air Knee Guards

• Trail Skins Shorts

• MSRP: $294.85 USD Dainese has completely eliminated the concept of segmentation by discipline. MTB protectors and apparel are created not just for enduro, trail or all-mountain biking, but to guarantee maximum freedom of movement even during longer rides, in total safety. This approach is based on greater lightness, breathability and comfort when pedaling. Garments and protectors are designed for long rides, ensuring maximum freedom of movement on the saddle, from the steepest slopes to the most technical, uneven descents. Inspired by natural auxetics, the Auxagon technology gives rise to protectors made to pedal, which offer both freedom when pedaling and safety downhill. Dainese expanded the Trail Skins family and brought the Auxagon technology to a whole range of mountain bike protectors. The Trail Skins range is divided into Pro, Air and Lite. The Trail Skins Air line focuses on lightness and breathability, optimizing the structure of protectors to maximize ventilation and contain overall weight. It features a protective shirt with integrated back-protector, protective shorts, knee and elbow guards.

Learn more at

www.dainese.com

The winner of the Bell Full-9 Helmet is Pinkbike user giebs8 .

Congratulations giebs8

BORN IN MOTO

No other helmet manufacturer has deeper roots in motocross. Much of what Bell engineers learned from creating the award-winning Moto-9 helmet went into the Full-9 full-face mountain bike helmet. Take that unrivaled experience, combine it with feedback from downhill and BMX pros, and you have the winning formula. The Full-9 meets the most stringent ASTM Downhill Mountain Bike Racing standard as well as CPSC and CE bicycle safety benchmarks. Additional motocross trickle-down technologies include the Eject Helmet Removal System and magnetic cheekpads. Beyond that, the Full-9 includes features like Soundtrax built-in speaker pockets and audio cable routing, and an integrated breakaway camera mount. Add in a lightweight carbon shell, a wide field of view, Overbrow Ventilation intakes and Velocity Flow Ventilation and you have the world's most advanced helmet for DH or BMX. Complies with the US CPSC Safety Standard for bicycle helmet for persons age 5 and older.







The prize pack includes:

• Bell Full-9

• Bell Full-9

• MSRP: $445 USD Designed with key crossover technologies from our award-winning moto helmets, the Full-9 sets the standard for Downhill and BMX riding.

BORN IN MOTO

No other helmet manufacturer has deeper roots in motocross. Much of what Bell engineers learned from creating the award-winning Moto-9 helmet went into the Full-9 full-face mountain bike helmet. Take that unrivaled experience, combine it with feedback from downhill and BMX pros, and you have the winning formula. The Full-9 meets the most stringent ASTM Downhill Mountain Bike Racing standard as well as CPSC and CE bicycle safety benchmarks. Additional motocross trickle-down technologies include the Eject Helmet Removal System and magnetic cheekpads. Beyond that, the Full-9 includes features like Soundtrax built-in speaker pockets and audio cable routing, and an integrated breakaway camera mount. Add in a lightweight carbon shell, a wide field of view, Overbrow Ventilation intakes and Velocity Flow Ventilation and you have the world's most advanced helmet for DH or BMX. Complies with the US CPSC Safety Standard for bicycle helmet for persons age 5 and older.

Learn more at

www.bell.com

The winners of the OneUp Components EDC Lite Tools are Pinkbike users grizzlyman , slanham , michelgiroux , trialsmaster2 , daviamer , Staktup , Bentwoodbandit , dbecvar , cyclebiker0-0 , MXw30

Includes: ⬢ 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm ⁕ T25 Torx ▬ Flat Head Screwdriver



Available in 7 colours: Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Turq







Ten prizes including:

• OneUp Components EDC Lite (in winners choice of colour Black, Red,Green, Blue,Orange, Purple, Turq)

Ten prizes including:

• OneUp Components EDC Lite (in winners choice of colour Black, Red,Green, Blue,Orange, Purple, Turq)

• MSRP: $40 USD EDC Lite is the perfect stocking stuffer for every rider. It's a 9-function steerer tube tool which contains all your most used tools and is instantly accessible anytime you need it. It's quick and easy to install in less than 5 mins, without removing your star nut or threading your steerer tube.

Includes: ⬢ 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm ⁕ T25 Torx ▬ Flat Head Screwdriver

Available in 7 colours: Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Turq

Learn more at

www.oneupcomponents.com

The winner of the Alpina Helmet and Glasses Pack is Pinkbike user Nybis .



Congratulations Nybis

Prize Details:





Whether on the trail, freeriding or with the E-Fully in the bike park. The Rootage EVO is a good choice. The helmet construction pulled over the ears offers significantly more safety, especially on side impacts. In addition, the EPP, a multi-density material used on the ears, which does not lose its protective effect after smaller impacts, is also used in the rear area of the helmet. This also makes it possible to wear a neck brace. The fixed shield directs the air into the helmet‘s large ventilation ducts and thus cools the head. The Rootage EVO is the first bike jet helmet with size adjustment system. Protection, comfort and flow are guaranteed with the Rootage EVO.



Bigger, lighter, better, RAM. The new enduro glasses from ALPINA are a visual highlight and fit perfectly to the Rootage EVO. The unique design, the modern style and the lightness in both design and weight make the ALPINA RAM more than just a pair of performance glasses. The RAM is available in a half frame and full frame version as well with the photochromatic Varioflex technology.









The prize pack includes:

• Rootage EVO helmet

• RAM Sports glasses

• Rootage EVO helmet

• RAM Sports glasses

• MSRP: €259.90 // Approx $300 USD Be the first to wear the unique Rootage EVO from ALPINA! The German brand ALPINA has more than 40 years of experience in the field of helmets, goggles and sports glasses. The new jet helmet will not be on the market until spring 2021, but you can already win it now! Not half, not completely and yet: perfect. The jet helmet Rootage EVO offers more protection than a normal enduro helmet, but is lighter and more variable than a full-face helmet. The three-quarter helmet is the golden mean.

Whether on the trail, freeriding or with the E-Fully in the bike park. The Rootage EVO is a good choice. The helmet construction pulled over the ears offers significantly more safety, especially on side impacts. In addition, the EPP, a multi-density material used on the ears, which does not lose its protective effect after smaller impacts, is also used in the rear area of the helmet. This also makes it possible to wear a neck brace. The fixed shield directs the air into the helmet's large ventilation ducts and thus cools the head. The Rootage EVO is the first bike jet helmet with size adjustment system. Protection, comfort and flow are guaranteed with the Rootage EVO.

Bigger, lighter, better, RAM. The new enduro glasses from ALPINA are a visual highlight and fit perfectly to the Rootage EVO. The unique design, the modern style and the lightness in both design and weight make the ALPINA RAM more than just a pair of performance glasses. The RAM is available in a half frame and full frame version as well with the photochromatic Varioflex technology.

Learn more at

www.alpina-sports.com

The winner of the ODI Prize Pack is Pinkbike user goertz-c .

Congratulations goertz-c

Prize Details:

ODI Flight Control Series Handlebars

A custom one-off camo flight control handlebar, a never before released color. Constructed from 7075 T6 aluminum, it is lightweight with reinforcement where it counts. Rise = 25mm, sweep = 5x9 degrees, length is adjustable from 750mm – 786mm using ODI Wingtip extensions.



ODI Flight Control Stem

A custom one-off camo flight control stem, a never before released stem color. Our stem has an exclusive bar positioning clamping system allows you to hold your bars in place by tightening the top two bolts before tightening the bottom two bolts. This creates a truer clamping surface and helps prevent stress risers. Visual alignment marks on the stems allow you to match up to Flight Control Series Handlebars for easy installation every time. Constructed of 60601 machined aluminum. 50mm length.



ODI Flight Control Wingtips

ODI's Wingtip Bar Extension thread into handlebars to allow you to easily customize the overall width of your ODI Flight Control Bars up to 1.5 inches



ODI Elite Pro Grips

A custom set of army green Elite Pro grips with custom bronze clamps. ODI Elite Pro grips offer an ergonomic design that conforms to the rider’s hand without feeling bulky, by providing padding where it is needed most.



ODI Snap Back Hat

Black ODI Icon logo snapback hat.







The prize pack includes:

• Custom Camo Finish ODI Flight Control Handlebar

• ODI Flight Control Wingtips

• Custom Camo Finish ODI 50mm Stem

• Custom Army Green ODI Elite Pro Grips

• ODI Snapback Hat

ODI Flight Control Series Handlebars

A custom one-off camo flight control handlebar, a never before released color. Constructed from 7075 T6 aluminum, it is lightweight with reinforcement where it counts. Rise = 25mm, sweep = 5x9 degrees, length is adjustable from 750mm – 786mm using ODI Wingtip extensions.

ODI Flight Control Stem

A custom one-off camo flight control stem, a never before released stem color. Our stem has an exclusive bar positioning clamping system allows you to hold your bars in place by tightening the top two bolts before tightening the bottom two bolts. This creates a truer clamping surface and helps prevent stress risers. Visual alignment marks on the stems allow you to match up to Flight Control Series Handlebars for easy installation every time. Constructed of 60601 machined aluminum. 50mm length.

ODI Flight Control Wingtips

ODI's Wingtip Bar Extension thread into handlebars to allow you to easily customize the overall width of your ODI Flight Control Bars up to 1.5 inches

ODI Elite Pro Grips

A custom set of army green Elite Pro grips with custom bronze clamps. ODI Elite Pro grips offer an ergonomic design that conforms to the rider's hand without feeling bulky, by providing padding where it is needed most.

ODI Snap Back Hat

Black ODI Icon logo snapback hat.

The prize pack includes:

• Custom Camo Finish ODI Flight Control Handlebar

• ODI Flight Control Wingtips

• Custom Camo Finish ODI 50mm Stem

• Custom Army Green ODI Elite Pro Grips

• ODI Snapback Hat

• MSRP: $236.75 USD

Learn more at

www.odigrips.com

The winner of the Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is Pinkbike user Tristan140000 .

Congratulations Tristan140000

In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from it's red-anodized roots. This gunmetal grey anodized stand will be the only one available to the public, and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.







The prize includes:

• Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand

• Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand

• MSRP: $270 USD The Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is found anywhere bikes are wrenched - mobile shops, race pits, and home workshops around the world. This award-winner is the premier choice for its stability, portability and serviceability.

In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from it's red-anodized roots. This gunmetal grey anodized stand will be the only one available to the public, and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.

Learn more at

www.feedbacksports.com

The winner of the POC Helmet and Sunglass Prize Pack is Pinkbike user filryan .

Congratulations filryan

protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.



With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides

extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested to

ensure your head stays as cool as possible.



Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhance

penetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone pad

technology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fit

and performance.



The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame with

snap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face and

minimizing damage to the frames.



We developed Clarity lens technology in partnership with optical industry leaders Carl Zeiss.

The lenses filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to optimize vision for trail riding,

enhancing the greens and browns associated with the trail environment, letting you react

more quickly to changes in your surroundings.







The prize pack includes:

• Tectal Race SPIN

• Crave Clarity

*color subject to availability*

• Tectal Race SPIN

• Crave Clarity

*color subject to availability*

• MSRP: $485 USD The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide complete

protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.

With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides

extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested to

ensure your head stays as cool as possible.

Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhance

penetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone pad

technology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fit

and performance.

The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame with

snap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face and

minimizing damage to the frames

Learn more at

www.pocsports.com

The winner of the 2021 Vitus Sommet 27 CR is Pinkbike user SamRouss .

Congratulations SamRouss

Our Sommet 27 CR is ready for you to hit your trail of choice. The 27 CR comes with 170mm of frame travel, matched with buttery smooth 170mm Rockshox Yari RC forks paired with a Rockshox Super Delux R rear shock to keep you planted when the trails get rough. Shimano's reliable 1x12 wide range Deore drivetrain provides reliable shifting for race day while the Shimano MT520 brakes provide ample stopping power on those long, steep descents.



Rolling on the reliable WTB KOM Trail I30 rims and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHR II tubeless ready tyre combo to provide confidence inspiring grip. Finished with Nukeproof components and a Brand-X Ascend dropper post you’ll have the confidence take your enduro riding to the next level.







The prize includes:

• 2021 Vitus Sommet 27 CR

• MSRP: $2999 USD Our all new Sommet is a 170mm big hitting enduro bike, it features a redesigned carbon front triangle paired with an aluminium rear end. With revamped geometry and improved suspension kinematics our Sommet is ready to tackle the roughest trails there are, from big mountain alpine descents to steep technical enduro trails. We straightened the leverage curve and increased the progressivity to improve the small bump sensitivity, mid stroke support to keep you in control when the trails get rough. Along with improved geometry the new Sommet also has more seat post insertion which allows for a longer dropper post to be fitted. Basically our all new Sommet is better in every way.Our Sommet 27 CR is ready for you to hit your trail of choice. The 27 CR comes with 170mm of frame travel, matched with buttery smooth 170mm Rockshox Yari RC forks paired with a Rockshox Super Delux R rear shock to keep you planted when the trails get rough. Shimano's reliable 1x12 wide range Deore drivetrain provides reliable shifting for race day while the Shimano MT520 brakes provide ample stopping power on those long, steep descents.Rolling on the reliable WTB KOM Trail I30 rims and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHR II tubeless ready tyre combo to provide confidence inspiring grip. Finished with Nukeproof components and a Brand-X Ascend dropper post you’ll have the confidence take your enduro riding to the next level.• 2021 Vitus Sommet 27 CR• MSRP: $2999 USD

Learn more at

www.vitusbikes.com

The winner of the Michelin Prize Pack is Pinkbike user Gravitygus .

Congratulations Gravitygus

The Michelin DH22 Tires are excellent on soft and mixed terrain and give you a good level of performance on hard terrain. Their DH 22 tread pattern, Magi-X DH compound and Down Hill Shield casing ensure good stud penetration on soft terrain combined with stability on hard terrain.



Their double-reinforced Down Hill Shield casing and puncture-resistant reinforcement give you maximum control at low pressure.



MAGI-X DH is our rubber compound specifically designed for Downhill with maximum grip in wet and dry conditions whatever the temperatures. Technology that ensures the most grip in the Michelin range.







The prize pack includes:

• Set of MICHELIN DH22 tires

• MICHELIN T-shirt and tote bag

• MSRP: $190 USD Today's advent prize will provide you performance and grip on hard packed terrain.The Michelin DH22 Tires are excellent on soft and mixed terrain and give you a good level of performance on hard terrain. Their DH 22 tread pattern, Magi-X DH compound and Down Hill Shield casing ensure good stud penetration on soft terrain combined with stability on hard terrain.Their double-reinforced Down Hill Shield casing and puncture-resistant reinforcement give you maximum control at low pressure.MAGI-X DH is our rubber compound specifically designed for Downhill with maximum grip in wet and dry conditions whatever the temperatures. Technology that ensures the most grip in the Michelin range.• Set of MICHELIN DH22 tires• MICHELIN T-shirt and tote bag• MSRP: $190 USD

Learn more at

www.motorcycle.michelinman.com

The winners of the KS LEV Integra dropper posts are Pinkbike users radman13 , ethanlenz01



Congratulations radman13 , ethanlenz01

WHAT’S NEW

• Updated cylindrical upper clamp nuts do not spin

• More vertical head clamp bolt angle

• Updated cartridge is more durable with smoother rebound

• Lighter weight, rotating bottom actuator

• Reduced actuation force

• Longer travel options

• Remote sold separately



FEATURES

• 7000-series alloy stanchion

• Alloy mast

• Adjustable air sprung hydraulic cartridge

• Lightweight press-fit bushing and dust wiper

• Designed for internal frame routing

• Short insertion length to travel ratio

• Compatible with all KS Southpaw, KG and Westy remotes









The prize includes:

• KS Suspension LEV-Integra dropper post

• MSRP: $399 USD USD LEV Integra is the class leader in internally routed dropper posts. Reliable, light and strong, LEV Integra is a thoroughbred among workhorses.• Updated cylindrical upper clamp nuts do not spin• More vertical head clamp bolt angle• Updated cartridge is more durable with smoother rebound• Lighter weight, rotating bottom actuator• Reduced actuation force• Longer travel options• Remote sold separately• 7000-series alloy stanchion• Alloy mast• Adjustable air sprung hydraulic cartridge• Lightweight press-fit bushing and dust wiper• Designed for internal frame routing• Short insertion length to travel ratio• Compatible with all KS Southpaw, KG and Westy remotes• KS Suspension LEV-Integra dropper post• MSRP: $399 USD USD

Learn more at

www.kssuspension.com

The winners of the Peaty's prize packs are Pinkbike users vikingskull1000 , luismf



Congratulations vikingskull1000 , luismf

Everything from Peaty's to get you lubed, cleaned, and blinged.



PEATY'S SHREDSOCKS V2

New construction Shredshocks, now using 75% cotton (instead of Nylon) as the base material with 23% polyester and 2% elastane for added durability.



PEATY'S X FIDLOCK LOCKIN BOTTLE

With their twist magnetic/mechanical locking system, this really is a revolution to the age-old water bottle/bottle cage combo.



Removing the need for a bottle cage, the twist mechanism uses a super-strong neodymium magnet base plate, combined with a genius locking mechanism hidden within the bottle to create a bottle that looks better and holds to the bike more securely than anything else in the market.



PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVES ACCESSORY KIT

Whether you’ve lost a valve cap or just want to bling your existing pair of peaty’s valves, this kit gives you everything you need. Package contents:1x spoke key cap (for 3.4mm spoke nipple),1x valve core remover cap, 2x lock rings. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless Valves.



PEATY'S X MARSH GUARD

Working with marsh guard to launch a totally new product made from 100% recycled plastic, these mudguards are brand new and feature an updated 2020 shape. While keeping its one size fits all shape, this new guard takes into account the latest fork designs of the major suspension brands, as well as the rise in popularity of the 29” wheel.



PEATY'S EVERYTHING BUNDLE V2 (1L)

1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1x 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1x 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link Lube



PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVE SERVICE KIT

Blocked a valve core? Crushed a rubber or snapped an o-ring? No problem, This service kit* has everything you need to spruce up your valves when swapping to your next set of wheels or a new bike. Package contents: 2x black valve cores, 2x rubber o-rings, 2x rubber crush cones. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless Valves



PEATY'S LINKLUBE DRY 120ML / 4OZ

Our readily biodegradable LinkLube Dry Weather chain lube uses a unique blend of waxes suspended in a water-based emulsion to give you a long-lasting, clean-running, quiet chain!



PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVES

With design, sustainability & quality running right to the core, there’s only one company we could work with on our valve colours - Chris King! With our valves for life guarantee and their stunning colourways, your bike is in for a real treat for years to come. Made from premium lightweight, high strength 7075 aluminium, Peaty’s MK2 Tubeless Valves fit most tubeless setups from MTB to road and cyclocross, including carbon, enduro and DH rims.









The prize includes:

• One of each: 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link Lube, 120ml Peaty's Link Lube Dry, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown + Stripes, Peaty's Fidlock Bottle + Adapter, Peaty's x Marsh Guard, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves Accessory Kit, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valve Service Kit

• MSRP: $313 USD USD New construction Shredshocks, now using 75% cotton (instead of Nylon) as the base material with 23% polyester and 2% elastane for added durability.With their twist magnetic/mechanical locking system, this really is a revolution to the age-old water bottle/bottle cage combo.Removing the need for a bottle cage, the twist mechanism uses a super-strong neodymium magnet base plate, combined with a genius locking mechanism hidden within the bottle to create a bottle that looks better and holds to the bike more securely than anything else in the market.Whether you’ve lost a valve cap or just want to bling your existing pair of peaty’s valves, this kit gives you everything you need. Package contents:1x spoke key cap (for 3.4mm spoke nipple),1x valve core remover cap, 2x lock rings. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless Valves.Working with marsh guard to launch a totally new product made from 100% recycled plastic, these mudguards are brand new and feature an updated 2020 shape. While keeping its one size fits all shape, this new guard takes into account the latest fork designs of the major suspension brands, as well as the rise in popularity of the 29” wheel.1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1x 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1x 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link LubeBlocked a valve core? Crushed a rubber or snapped an o-ring? No problem, This service kit* has everything you need to spruce up your valves when swapping to your next set of wheels or a new bike. Package contents: 2x black valve cores, 2x rubber o-rings, 2x rubber crush cones. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless ValvesOur readily biodegradable LinkLube Dry Weather chain lube uses a unique blend of waxes suspended in a water-based emulsion to give you a long-lasting, clean-running, quiet chain!With design, sustainability & quality running right to the core, there’s only one company we could work with on our valve colours - Chris King! With our valves for life guarantee and their stunning colourways, your bike is in for a real treat for years to come. Made from premium lightweight, high strength 7075 aluminium, Peaty’s MK2 Tubeless Valves fit most tubeless setups from MTB to road and cyclocross, including carbon, enduro and DH rims.• One of each: 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link Lube, 120ml Peaty's Link Lube Dry, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown + Stripes, Peaty's Fidlock Bottle + Adapter, Peaty's x Marsh Guard, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves Accessory Kit, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valve Service Kit• MSRP: $313 USD USD

Learn more at

www.peatysusa.com

The winner of the Haro Steel Reserve 1.2 Bikes are Pinkbike users inprins , elyari , Harrythebearj

Congratulations inprins , elyari , Harrythebearj

The Steel Reserve 1.2 comes ready for the trails with a Manitou Circus suspension fork featuring 100mm of travel. The sturdy full chromoly frame features an integrated headset, optional gyro tabs, and a Euro-type bottom bracket. Strong 26" K-MAX Pro double wall rims are paired with alloy hubs with chromoly axles, stainless spokes and Kenda K-Rad 2.3" wide tires. The Steel Reserve 1.2 comes with a 3-piece chromoly crankset with a reduced gear size ideally suited to freestyle MTB riding. It comes standard with a Tektro Auriga Hydraulic rear disc brake for safe braking action in all conditions.







The three prizes include:

• Haro Steel Reserve 1.2 Bike

• MSRP: $899.99 USD The tried-and-true Steel Reserve models were born and bred for dirt jumps and skate parks. Whether you're riding legendary spots like Sheep Hills, Woodward, the infamous Crankworx events or your local concrete park, the 4130 chromoly Steel Reserve is ready to go. Don’t be surprised, these models are packed with Haro BMX DNA, so going big is already in their bloodlines.The Steel Reserve 1.2 comes ready for the trails with a Manitou Circus suspension fork featuring 100mm of travel. The sturdy full chromoly frame features an integrated headset, optional gyro tabs, and a Euro-type bottom bracket. Strong 26" K-MAX Pro double wall rims are paired with alloy hubs with chromoly axles, stainless spokes and Kenda K-Rad 2.3" wide tires. The Steel Reserve 1.2 comes with a 3-piece chromoly crankset with a reduced gear size ideally suited to freestyle MTB riding. It comes standard with a Tektro Auriga Hydraulic rear disc brake for safe braking action in all conditions.• Haro Steel Reserve 1.2 Bike• MSRP: $899.99 USD

Learn more at

www.harobikes.com

The winner of the Smith Mainline Helmet is Pinkbike user dinglerides .

Congratulations dinglerides

Protection

- Aerocore™ construction featuring complete Koroyd® coverage for lightweight, energy-absorbing and ventilated impact protection

- MIPS® Brain Protection System reduces rotational forces caused by angled impacts to the head

- CPSC CE EN 178 and ASTM F1952 downhill certified





Fit / Integration

- Designed for ultimate integration with Smith performance goggles for maximum comfort, venting and storage convenience

- AirEvac™ ventilation system integrates with Smith goggles for fog-free lenses

- Three washable cheek pad kits, two crown liners and two neck rolls let you fine tune the fit

- D-ring chin strap fastener for a snug fit





Features

- 21 fixed vents for consistent airflow

- Adjustable visor

- Hybrid X-STATIC® / XT2® anti-bacterial performance lining for odor resistance

- Weight (Size M, MIPS®): 27 oz / 77 g







The prize includes:

• Smith Mainline Helmet

• MSRP: $300 USD Give credit where credit's due. Thank your mom, your legs, and your gear for giving you the opportunity to land that rocky gap. Made for going big, going fast, or both, the Smith Mainline is our pinnacle, downhill certified enduro bike helmet. Safety innovations like Koroyd™ and MIPS® provide energy-absorbing impact protection so you have the confidence to get aggressive on the trail. It doesn't matter if you're slaying the EWS in Whistler or suffering through the last stage of your local enduro race, you need a breathable, lightweight helmet that pairs well with goggles and fits like a glove. The Mainline integrates with your bike goggles for efficient venting and fog-free vision. Multiple pad sets including liners and neck-rolls let you customize the fit.Protection- Aerocore™ construction featuring complete Koroyd® coverage for lightweight, energy-absorbing and ventilated impact protection- MIPS® Brain Protection System reduces rotational forces caused by angled impacts to the head- CPSC CE EN 178 and ASTM F1952 downhill certifiedFit / Integration- Designed for ultimate integration with Smith performance goggles for maximum comfort, venting and storage convenience- AirEvac™ ventilation system integrates with Smith goggles for fog-free lenses- Three washable cheek pad kits, two crown liners and two neck rolls let you fine tune the fit- D-ring chin strap fastener for a snug fitFeatures- 21 fixed vents for consistent airflow- Adjustable visor- Hybrid X-STATIC® / XT2® anti-bacterial performance lining for odor resistance- Weight (Size M, MIPS®): 27 oz / 77 g• Smith Mainline Helmet• MSRP: $300 USD

Learn more at

www.smithoptics.com

The winners of the Etnies Camber Crank shoes are Pinkbike users Jpcastle , Rubber-Buccaneer , replot77140 , joemorris83 , Jirkamatej , Darvil84 , k-myk , JodyLeeJr , matmiller , Croman4872

10 prizes including:

• etnies Camber Crank Shoes

• MSRP: $99.99 USD Today you can win 1 of 10 pairs of the new Camber Crank, tested and approved by the best mountain bikers in the world. The etnies crank collection embodies everything on two wheels. The Camber Crank is designed around a grippy 3X more durable Michelin tread and features a toe and heel lugged tread pattern. If you want more grip on your pedals and a stiff durable sole, the Camber Crank is the answer for you to own the hill.• etnies Camber Crank Shoes• MSRP: $99.99 USD

Learn more at

www.etnies.com

The winner of the Küat Racks Transfer v2 is Pinkbike user mikey3 .

Congratulations mikey3

The Transfer v2 is more solid than ever. From the steel construction of the original to a new Flatlock hitch cam for enhanced stability in tow. Plus, a semi-integrated cable lock for an upgrade in security and new modular configurations to add more riders to the group.







The prize pack includes:

• Küat Racks Transfer v2, 2-Bike

• Küat Racks Transfer v2 One Bike Add-on

• MSRP: $518 USD Introducing the Transfer v2. Küat took what people loved about the original Transfer and expanded on it.The Transfer v2 is more solid than ever. From the steel construction of the original to a new Flatlock hitch cam for enhanced stability in tow. Plus, a semi-integrated cable lock for an upgrade in security and new modular configurations to add more riders to the group.• Küat Racks Transfer v2, 2-Bike• Küat Racks Transfer v2 One Bike Add-on• MSRP: $518 USD

Learn more at

www.kuatracks.com

The winners of the Hutchinson Griffus Racing Lab Tires are Pinkbike users EthanVanHoffen , lansky42



Congratulations EthanVanHoffen , lansky42

2 prizes includes:

• 1x set of Griffus 2.4 tires

• 1x set of Griffus 2.5 tires

Winner Choice - Black or Tan Walls

• MSRP: $340 USD When you need to make sure you hit every line, the Griffus is the pick. Designed for wide rims, the Griffus features a tread compound optimized for front-wheel traction, with lines of aggressive tread blocks for confident cornering and braking grip. The RR Gravity compound features three different rubber densities for the perfect blend of support and suppleness whether you’re sticking a landing or railing a blown-out berm. While the Griffus is designed around front tire handling needs, it’s ideal as a rear tire for the most extreme tracks where braking control is paramount. Designed and handmade in France.• 1x set of Griffus 2.4 tires• 1x set of Griffus 2.5 tires• MSRP: $340 USD

Learn more at

www.hutchinsontires.us

The winner of the Öhlins Rear Shock is Pinkbike user krissboo .

Congratulations krissboo

Öhlins have been refining and winning races with TTX-technology since 1993 when Nigel Mansell won an Indy car race using it. It can now found in our suspension for MX, MotoGP, Snowmobiles and Rally cars to mention a few.



High performing TTX-damping is included in all our rear shocks, it's your choice between a lighter air spring or a calm and controlled coil-sprung model. To find if TTX1Air, TTX2Air or TTX22m (incl spring) best suit your ride check out our Performance Suspension Guide; simply select your bike, enter your weight, preferred sag to see which shocks best fit your bike as well as our a recommended spring / air pressure set up.







The prize includes:

• Öhlins Rear Shock

• MSRP: $720 - $850 USD The Öhlins rear shock line up, from the coil-sprung TTX22m to our latest air-sprung addition; the TTX1Air, are all based on our twin-tube damper technology (TTX). One of the key elements of damping, is to ultimately keep control over fluid pressures and its dynamics, this is where TTX technology performs best, with multiple valves and adjusters maintaining controlled oil flow. The Öhlins' detailed design has been developed and refined over decades, for fast pressure build-up and a smoother response keeping pressure balanced over the piston. It's well-engineered design makes the damper more sensitive and minimizes adjustment needs to deliver superior rear wheel traction and control - smoothing out the trail and supporting your momentum.Öhlins have been refining and winning races with TTX-technology since 1993 when Nigel Mansell won an Indy car race using it. It can now found in our suspension for MX, MotoGP, Snowmobiles and Rally cars to mention a few.High performing TTX-damping is included in all our rear shocks, it's your choice between a lighter air spring or a calm and controlled coil-sprung model. To find if TTX1Air, TTX2Air or TTX22m (incl spring) best suit your ride check out our Performance Suspension Guide; simply select your bike, enter your weight, preferred sag to see which shocks best fit your bike as well as our a recommended spring / air pressure set up.• Öhlins Rear Shock• MSRP: $720 - $850 USD

Learn more at

www.ohlins.com

The winner of the Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 is Pinkbike user Murphybike .

Congratulations Murphybike

The bike is sharp, agile and efficient enough for riding long, and ripping singletrack, yet also burly enough for smashing laps at the bike park or on your local enduro trails. If you’re gonna have one bike in your garage, this is it!

• 160mm fork travel

• 150mm rear wheel travel

• 64-degree headtube angle

• 76-degree seat tube angle

• 437mm chainstay length

• 29er (big wheel lovers only)



We’ve redesigned Spectral 29 CF frame from the ground up, cutting weight while increasing stiffness. There’s also plenty of ingenious tweaks that help minimise the bike’s time in the workstand and maximise its time on the trail. Replaceable thread inserts for the linkage bolts, for example, make the frame impervious to mechanical ‘accidents’ while double-sealed frame bearings keep things running smooth, even in the most brutal conditions. The Spectral 29 CF 8.0 is spec’d up, ready to shred. Bumps are ably handled by a Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DPX2 Performance Elite rear shock combo. A rock-solid Shimano XT M8120 groupset, DT Swiss XM1700 wheels and Maxxis tyres take care of everything else.







The prize includes:

• An all new Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 in the size of your choice

*Frame colour will be subject to the winner’s location.

• MSRP: €3,999 EUR, $4,699 USD We’re stoked to offer the newly-launched Spectral 29 CF 8.0 to one very lucky Pinkbike reader in this year’s Advent Calendar. Taking the playful, poppy nature of our much-loved Spectral 27.5 and adding a big dose of capability and control, the Spectral 29 is the most versatile trail bike we’ve ever produced.The bike is sharp, agile and efficient enough for riding long, and ripping singletrack, yet also burly enough for smashing laps at the bike park or on your local enduro trails. If you’re gonna have one bike in your garage, this is it!• 160mm fork travel• 150mm rear wheel travel• 64-degree headtube angle• 76-degree seat tube angle• 437mm chainstay length• 29er (big wheel lovers only)We’ve redesigned Spectral 29 CF frame from the ground up, cutting weight while increasing stiffness. There’s also plenty of ingenious tweaks that help minimise the bike’s time in the workstand and maximise its time on the trail. Replaceable thread inserts for the linkage bolts, for example, make the frame impervious to mechanical ‘accidents’ while double-sealed frame bearings keep things running smooth, even in the most brutal conditions. The Spectral 29 CF 8.0 is spec’d up, ready to shred. Bumps are ably handled by a Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DPX2 Performance Elite rear shock combo. A rock-solid Shimano XT M8120 groupset, DT Swiss XM1700 wheels and Maxxis tyres take care of everything else.• An all new Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 in the size of your choice• MSRP: €3,999 EUR, $4,699 USD

Learn more at

www.canyon.com