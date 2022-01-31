All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar

The winner of the SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset is Pinkbike user gwapobonn .

Congratulations gwapobonn

Prize Details:

SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset



Every trail and every rider is unique. To meet the infinite variables we created G2: powerful, consistent, reliable. We obsessed over heat management, modulation, materials and design. We made lever-reach and contact points adjustable to fit every hand. And we tested the whole system to ensure it delivers confidence-inspiring performance and control, every ride.



SRAM HS2 Rotors



The all new HS2 Rotor is a mountain bike specific rotor designed to improve brake performance while reducing noise and increasing heat dissipation. Featuring a new brake track pattern for increased pad traction and recessed spokes with thermal dissipating paint, the HS2 is a more powerful, quieter rotor with best-in-class heat management.









The prize pack includes:

• SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset + SRAM HS2 Rotors

Learn more at

www.sram.com

The winner of the Yoshimura Chilao pedals is Pinkbike user ZanielGa .

Congratulations ZanielGa

Prize Details:

Yoshimura Chilao Pedals



• Ultra-thin CNC machined body from 6061-T6 billet aluminum for maximum durability

• Concave shape allows your foot to sit “in” the pedal, not on top of it

• Proprietary alloy steel CNC machined, and heat-treated spindle is strong - yet resilient

• Close-to-crank pedal position increases strength and clearance from pedal strikes on rocks, ruts and tight areas, and also promotes more efficient pedal form

• Two outboard sealed cartridge bearings and one inboard bushing provide smooth rotation, maximum support, and longevity

• Dual bearing design is completely sealed tight against elements

• V-ring designed dust seals are used for maximum sealing performance and provide great longevity for bearing performance. No falling out here!

• Ten – 7075-T6 aluminum pins per side provide maximum grip and are easily replaceable

• Rear facing pins on front side of pedal for maximum traction

• Recessed alloy end plug is strike resistant

• Available in Large only at this time

• Large size: 110mm (long) x 107.25mm (wide)

• Large weight: 375 Grams per pair

• Made in California USA

• Laser etched branding

• Every set has serial number

• Fully serviceable (Kits are available)

• Intended use for MTB, Dirt jumping, BMX







The prize pack includes:

• Woven Beanie, Chilao T-shirt Olive, Checker Socks, Backpack, Pedals

Learn more at

www.yoshimuracycling.com

The winner of the RockShox Pike Ultimate Fork is Pinkbike user karlguillotte .

Congratulations karlguillotte

Prize Details:

RockShox Pike Ultimate Fork



• Updated highly tunable DebonAir™ air spring offers a buttery smooth feel off the top and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence in steep terrain

• Designed to reduce hand fatigue and fight unwanted friction, the Charger™ 2.1 damper increases confidence and control over every trail

• Charger™ 2.1 RC2 damper option featuring independent high and low speed compression adjust

• Charger™ 2.1 RCT3 damper option featuring 3-position compression adjust (open/pedal/firm) with low speed compression adjust

• Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

• Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

• Gloss Silver Signature colorway and Ultimate High Gloss Black

• Ultimate foil graphics package







The prize pack includes:

• RockShox Pike Ultimate Fork

Learn more at

www.sram.com

The winner of the Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack is Pinkbike user SwampThAAng .

Congratulations SwampThAAng

Prize Details:

Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack



All your bikes, all at once. The HangTight is designed for versatility, built to handle adventures of all sorts, and won’t blink at anything from kids to fat bikes to road to mountain bikes and everything in between. With fully padded cradles that support each bike by the handlebars, it serves up a shuttle-ready blend of stability and ease of use. The HangTight will get your bikes to the ride and back home safely no matter if your crew is a mix of all-mountain shredders or simply a family headed out for two-wheeled exploration.







The prize pack includes:

• HangTight Vertical Bike Rack

Learn more at

www.yakima.com/

The winner of the Alpina Rocket Q-Lite Glasses are Pinkbike users SammyKFIN , nicbeechan , giacomoferrari

Prize Details:

Alpina Rocket Q-Lite



Are you going fast on enduro trails? Like really fast? Then the Rocket is the pair of glasses for you! Three of you have the chance to win it.

The Rocket is one of the new styles of ALPINA performance glasses! They are polarizing while also capturing the spirit of the times. The inspiration for the new models is taken from the brand's history, Alpina models from the 80s, 90s - and nature.



Along with plenty of style, the contrast-enhancing Q-Lite technology is integrated into the lenses. A hydrophobic coating keeps the lens clean from the outside. From the inside, Fogstop prevents fogging of the lens. The glasses can be individually fitted via adjustable nose wings. For a comfortable grip, the frame is equipped with a 2-component design.

When dusk starts to fall, that's still no reason to stop. Or to ride without goggles. The Clear Lens from Alpina is quickly and easily installed. For longer fun on the trail...



The Rocket Q-Lite is available in four colors from black to olive, peach, and turquoise. If you win, you have the choice.









The prize pack includes:

• Alpina Rocket Q-Lite Glasses: MSRP $119.95 USD

Learn more at

www.alpina-sports.com

The winners of the Park Tool AK-5 Advanced Mechanic Tool Kit are Pinkbike users NDNH , obamadh



Congratulations NDNH , obamadh

Prize Details:

Park Tool AK-5 Advanced Mechanic Tool Kit



Park Tool has put together this set of 36 tools to provide everything needed for basic maintenance and cleaning as well as a wide variety of repair and adjustment procedures on just about any bicycle. A perfect way to start or add to your collection of shop-quality bicycle tools. Comes in a tough toolbox with tray insert and small compartments to protect your investment.







The prize pack includes:

• Park Tool AK-5 Advanced Mechanic Tool Kit

Learn more at

www.parktool.com

The winner of the Industry Nine Enduro 305 Wheelset is Pinkbike user puffballs .

Congratulations puffballs

Prize Details:

Industry Nine Enduro 305 Wheelset



The Enduro 305 is our flagship i9 alloy wheelset. At the center, find our premium Hydra hub, affording the rider 690 points of engagement. Experience near instantaneous power transfer designed to claw your way up the punchiest singletrack, manual at a split second notice, or accelerate out of any corner.



Our reinvented v3 EN305 rim features a wider bead wall shelf designed to help prevent pinch flats and a shallower rim profile to minimize trail chatter for a smoother, more compliant ride. Our proprietary 6000 series alloy rim technology is built with 32 spokes for maximum impact resistance. The 30.5mm inner rim width is designed for tires ranging from 2.3” – 2.6”.



Our straight pull, CNC machined aluminum spokes thread directly into the hub, creating a flex-free junction between hub and spoke. Enjoy complete hub and spoke color customization with 11 anodized color options designed to stand out on the trail.



If your dream wheelset can keep the pace for all day sufferfests while eager to push the limits for that bucket list trip to Whistler - the latest generation EN305 is the option for you.







The prize pack includes:

• Custom Industry Nine Enduro 305 Wheelset

Learn more at

www.industrynine.com

The winner of the Fox Racing Kit is Pinkbike user cvewahl .

Congratulations cvewahl

Prize Details:

Fox Racing Kit



Designed for the toughest of World Cup runs, the Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet is full-face, full-gas, and packed with race-ready features and technology to keep you focused down the hill, but protected for whatever may come your way. Pair the RPC with our Defend apparel, and you are set for the most demanding downhill runs this next season!





The prize pack includes:

• Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet $499.95 USD

• Defend Jersey $74.95 USD

Learn more at

www.foxracing.com

The winner of the Ochain / Otua Limited Edition Active Spider is Pinkbike user NickB01 .

Congratulations NickB01

Prize Details:

Ochain / Otua Limited Edition Active Spider





Once upon a time... I was staring at the monitor, following UCI WorldCup in Hafjell just like a typical downhill rider and fan. It was September 2014.



When Mulally had his incredible chainless ride, my inner nerd and engineer started to ruminate “Which kind of advantage could came from this situation for the rider or his bike?” One year later, nearly the same story repeated in front of me, with Aaron Gwin winning in Leogang: Chainless.



After that run I decided to study and research, to unfold a new riding scenario: chainless riding, with possibility to maintain the pedal stroke. Thanks to the increasing success of single chainring system, the road was given. An informal gathering of passionate engineers, riders and designers started working on an active spider concept.



After first prototypes and tests things started to get serious, we decided to go for an industrial production and to deepen the research and development process. We engineered an easygoing component, fitting most standards on market with BDC 104 standard chainring. Many different potentialities were offered by such a small object, we felt the need to understand-and ride-them!





LIMITED EDITION



Color speaks all languages. This is the message we wish to spread through this ﬁnely and technologically designed limited edition. Ochain component gives a chainless feeling and reduces pedal kickback, giving as a result smooth and grounded rides. In this virtuous circle the shocks can work without limitations due to suspension design, engaged hub, engaged gear, etc. We have been working hard to answer the question: what If we could use 100% of our bikes?



OCHAIN • E



This new model of Ochain is designed to have the same beneﬁts as the muscular version right on your e-bike, adding some more cool advantages for your riding experience. It is now available for Bosh and Brose motors and also Shimano EP8 version will be presented in early 2022.





The prize pack includes:

• x1 Limited Edition MSRP € 350,00 (image shown above)

• x1 O Chain E MSRP € 328,00



Total value = € 678,00

Learn more at

www.ochain.bike

The winner of the Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Packs are Pinkbike users JAGI410 , Corinschi , thompsy01

Prize Details:

Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Pack



Three winners will receive the Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Pack. Each pack includes the winner’s choice of size, standard, and color for a chainring, Premium Headset, ReMote, grips, seatpost clamp, Color Accent Kit, WT-1 Chain Lube, and 8-Bit System Kit One.



● Chainring: Wolf Tooth makes more than 300 chainrings with options for many BCDs and mount interfaces with a size range of 26-52T in round or elliptical with three tooth profiles.

● Headset: Wolf Tooth Premium Headsets have a lifetime warranty and are available in eight colors with EC, IS, and ZS options.

● ReMote: The Wolf Tooth ReMote is known for its ergonomic design and precise performance with mounting options of two clamp sizes and a variety of mounts for SRAM, Shimano, and Magura brakes.

● 8-Bit System Kit One: Set of multi-tools with 22 functions includes hex bit attachments, a tubeless tire plug, retractable utility blade, chain breaker, master link pliers, and more.

● WT-1 Chain Lube: Chain lubricant and drivetrain treatment in the same bottle. WT-1 Chain Lube is designed for long-lasting peak performance in all conditions on all sorts of terrain.

● Seatpost Clamp: The Wolf Tooth Seatpost Clamp comes in at least eight colors, choice of bolt closure or quick release, and is designed for bikes with round seat tubes.

● Grips: Wolf Tooth has four different grip sizes in two different profiles and nine colors.

● Anodized Color Accent Kit: Set of headset spacers, stem cap, and bottle cage bolts designed to add color to your bike.









The prize pack includes:

• Three winners will receive the Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Pack. Each pack includes the winner’s choice of size, standard, and color for a chainring, Premium Headset, ReMote, grips, seatpost clamp, Color Accent Kit, WT-1 Chain Lube, and 8-Bit System Kit One.

Learn more at

www.wolftoothcomponents.com

The winner of the Michelin Prize Pack is Pinkbike user tallbeast .

Congratulations tallbeast

Prize Details:

Michelin Prize Pack



Today's advent prize will provide you speed and grip on hard packed terrain.



The Michelin Force AM² Tires are excellent on hard terrain and gives you a good level of performance on mixed/soft terrain. Their specific tread pattern combined with Gum-X technology optimizes grip on hard terrain and gives you speed and confidence.



The Gravity Shield casing makes these tires light and robust to suit perfectly All-Mountain riding.





The prize pack includes:

• 1 Set of Michelin Force AM² Competition Line tires 29x2.60

• 1 Pair of Michelin MTB Socks

• 1 Michelin T-Shirt

• 1 Michelin Thermal Mug



MSRP $160

Learn more at

www.michelinman.com

The winner of the Hope Union Pedals are Pinkbike users dhpierce , m0nch13mtb , dancanavano

Prize Details:

Hope Union Pedals



- Dual mechanism designed for easy pedal entry, secure cleat holding and positive, consistent release

- Dual sided

- Fully CNC Machined pedal bodies

- Stainless steel clips and cleats

- 2 cleat options give 4° or 5° of free float and 12° or 13° release angle respectively

- Replaceable pins for increased grip on Union TC (8 pins) and Union GC (14 pins) Pedals

- Foot plate option on Union GC Pedal for maximum shoe/pedal contact

- Q-Factor – 55mm

- Pedals run on three cartridge bearings and a norglide bush for smooth long term durability

- Fully serviceable and re-buildable

- Axle is high strength Cr-Mo, heat treated and plated.

- Available in 6 colour options





The prize pack includes:

• 1 Set of Union RC, TC or GC pedals per winner:

• Union RC - £150, €185 ,$190

• Union TC - £150, €185 ,$190

Learn more at

www.hopetech.com

The winner of the Stage 6 Evo Frame is Pinkbike user iwhizz .

Congratulations iwhizz

Prize Details:

Stage 6 Evo Frame



We are happy to be offering up a new Stage 6 Evo frame to one lucky Pinkbike user for this year's advent calendar! Following the reception and success of our previous Evo models, it made sense for us to develop a Stage 6 Evo.



An Evo from Orange means you have honed geometry with decades of development and thousands of miles of test riding. The Stage 6 Evo is an aggressive trail bike with 29” wheels, designed to take a 150mm fork, with 140mm of rear wheel travel. This bike is fast, fun, and more than happy to ride terrain more aggressive than its travel numbers would suggest.



With the emphasis placed firmly on geometry and the incredible performance benefits that brings, the Stage 6 Evo could be the only bike you’ll ever need. The frame features our new asymmetric swing-arm which improves stiffness and strength, a more progressive suspension curve, offset bearing housing allowing for a more neutral pivot position, UDH gear hanger, and accessory mounts under the top. This particular frame also comes with a Fox Float X performance shock keeping that 140mm of travel under control.





The prize pack includes:

• 1x Orange Stage 6 Evo frame MSRP: $2900

Learn more at

www.orangebikes.com

The winner of the Endura MT500 prize is Pinkbike user moustachemanny .

Congratulations moustachemanny

Prize Details:

Endura MT500



Win an Endura MT500 outfit consisting of jacket, trousers, and gloves. Reset the thermostat with the updated and expanded MT500 Freezing Point range and make even the coldest winter day a riding day. Endura’s obsessive attention to detail is on show with the latest additions to their legendary MT500 range with right fabrics used in the right places and outstanding levels of insulation. Primaloft Gold Insulation Active boasts class leading warmth to weight ratio, tiny pack size, water-repellency, four-way stretch and superb breathability, making it the ultimate insulation for on-bike-wear. MT500 Freezing Point’s jackets, gilets, trousers and gloves equip mountain bikers and adventure seekers for deep winter riding.





The prize pack includes:

• Endura MT500 Outfit Including Jacket, Trousers & Gloves MSRP $599.97 USD

Learn more at

www.endurasport.com

The winner of the Etnies Camber Crank shoes are Pinkbike users andrew21bn , KKPT , iamshine , Mjohn , supplehips ,

Prize Details:

Etnies Camber Crank



Today you can win 1 of 5 pairs of the Camber Crank, tested and approved by the best mountain bikers in the world. The Etnies crank collection embodies everything on two wheels. The Camber Crank is designed around a grippy 3X more durable Michelin tread and features a toe and heel lugged tread pattern. If you want more grip on your pedals and a stiff durable sole, the Camber Crank is the answer for you to own the hill.





Each prize pack includes:

• 1x pair of Etnies Camber Crank MSRP: $102.99

Learn more at

www.orangebikes.com

The winner of the ROTOR Shopping Spree is Pinkbike user AspenDH .

Congratulations AspenDH

Prize Details:

ROTOR Shopping Spree



Refresh your drivetrain with a $650 ROTOR shopping spree. Combinations are endless: New HAWK cranks with bottom bracket and chainring plus a 12-speed cassette to roll brand new into 2021. Or you could outfit the whole fleet and get a KAPIC crankset for the race bike and a set of HAWKs for the dirtjump build. You could even get a full power meter setup with INpower if you’re into crunching numbers. Last but not least, we’ll throw in a swag bag on top of your order, including a limited edition sticker pack featuring Boris the Anarchist, our office dog/Head of HR. Whichever way you go, your bikes will be set – no matter what 2022 throws at us.



Not only are we your bottom bracket heroes, our 1x chainrings are available in round or oval from 26t up to 54t if you're in the market for a new dinner plate. The KAPIC and HAWK cranks are Remy Metailler & Brett Tippie’s cranksets of choice for sending it in the wilds of British Columbia, and KAPIC Carbon is the ultimate XC option if that’s your jam. Plus, if you decide you need a power meter for your downhill bike, you can add an INspider to any of our cranksets later down the line. Cassettes are 12/13 speed, available in 11-46 or 11-52 if you need to climb up walls. Good for in-stock product only.





The prize pack includes:

• 1x $650 ROTOR shopping spree

Learn more at

www.rotoramerica.com

The winner of the POC Prize Pack is Pinkbike user lifehopefear .

Congratulations lifehopefear

Prize Details:

POC Prize Pack



The Kortal Race Mips and Devour sunglasses are designed to provide complete

protection every time you hit the trails. Paired with the Resistance Pro DH Pants and the Mantle Thermal Hoodie you’ll stay warm, dry and protected season after season.





The prize pack includes:

• 1 x Kortal Race Mips

• 1 x Devour

• 1x Resistance Pro DH Pants

• 1x Mantle Thermal Hoodie (women’s or men’s)

*color subject to availability*

MSRP: $855 USD

Learn more at

www.pocsports.com

The winner of the Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack is Pinkbike user ElieT .

Congratulations ElieT

Prize Details:

Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack



The SuperClamp EX 4-bike rack is the safest, toughest, and lightest 4-bike platform hitch rack on the road. A rack you won’t need to replace. It all comes down to its super compact design, with two bikes carried on a single horizontal bar. Plus, each bike rack undergoes unparalleled testing in the heart of tundra country – meaning, if it survives here in Wisconsin, it will thrive wherever your compass leads.



When it comes to durability, versatility and carrying capacity, the SuperClamp EX 4-bike packs a punch in its light, 63 lb package. In fact, the SuperClamp EX is 40% lighter than similar platform hitch racks, yet is guaranteed to last a lifetime thanks to its tough steel construction. Load it up with mountain bikes, electric bikes, kid’s bikes, road bikes, insert-any-bike-type-here bike, and the SuperClamp EX will carry them safely to their destination. No matter where your bike wants to go, the SuperClamp EX 4-bike is up for the challenge.



Bike racks should be eye-pleasing and the SuperClamp EX compliments your vehicle. Enjoy the versatility of the best rack you will ever own.

Saris exists to break down barriers and provide opportunities for all people to fall in love with the bike. Inclusive thought process is behind everything we do. Through our products, our people, our partners, and our advocacy efforts - Saris is dedicated to removing the obstacles that exist between ALL people and their ride.





The prize pack includes:

• 1x Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack MSRP $999.99 USD

Learn more at

www.saris.com

The winner of the 7iDP Prize Pack is Pinkbike user TyredOut .

Congratulations TyredOut

Prize Details:

7iDP Prize Pack



The 7iDP prize pack will have you protected no matter what type of ride you decide to do. Our top of the line Project 23 Carbon helmet is a light but breathable hardshell full face that you can use for bike park laps or between the tape at an enduro or DH race. The M2 helmet with Conehead technology is a great helmet for any trail ride. The Sam Hill knee pads provide CE Level 2 protection in a pad that can be worn all day long. Need some lightweight elbow protection that you don’t even notice? We have you covered with our Sam Hill Lite elbow pads. From our all new glove line, we are providing the Chill gloves for those cooler days and our Project glove for aggressive trail days. Stay looking good after the ride in the long sleeve Circle T and a pair of our Crew Socks with Coolmax. Winner gets to pick sizes and colors where applicable.





The prize pack includes:

• Project 23 Carbon helmet with helmet bag $359.99

• M2 helmet $99.99

• Sam Hill knee pads $89.99

• Sam Hill Lite elbow pads $69.99

• Project gloves $34.99

• Chill gloves $34.99

• Circle T LS $29.99

• Crew Socks $16.50

Learn more at

www.7idp.com

The winner of the OneUp Prize Pack is Pinkbike user naytlo .

Congratulations naytlo

Prize Details:

OneUp Prize Pack



Upgrade your bike and make it feel better than new with a OneUp Components prize pack, which includes a long travel dropper, cockpit, bash guide, pedals, tools, and a pump.



We’ve squeezed the most travel possible into our dropper posts. Most riders get at least 25mm more travel upgrading to a OneUp post, which lets you get your saddle even lower for the downs. Available in lengths up to 210mm, because you can never have too much drop.



The vibration damping Carbon Handlebar has a patented oval design, engineered for vertical compliance which reduces arm pump and just feels better. Your hands will thank you.



The EDC Tool and Threadless Carrier let you stash all your tools inside your steerer tube. Leave the fanny pack at home and free your ride. EDC Threadless is quick and easy to install with, you guessed it, no threading required.



The prize pack also includes the award-winning EDC Pump and tubeless plug kit to fix flats fast. Our thin and ultra grippy flat pedals keep you really connected to your bike and the Bash Guide protects your chainring with colours to match your ride.





The prize pack includes:

• Dropper Post (120mm,150mm,180mm or 210mm) $199.50

• Carbon Handlebar (20mm or 35mm Rise) $139.50

• Aluminum Flat Pedals (Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple or Oil Slick) $129

• Stem (35mm or 50mm) $79.50

• Bash Guide $79.50

• EDC Tool $59.50

• EDC Pump $59.50

• EDC Threadless $40

• Tubeless Plug and Plier Kit $35.50

• Dropper Remote $49.50

Learn more at

www.oneupcomponents.com

The winner of the OneUp Prize Pack is Pinkbike user GeneralGroovus .

Congratulations GeneralGroovus

Prize Details:

Kuat Piston X Bike Rack



Meet The Piston™ Pro X. With all metal construction and bomb proof materials like Genuine Kashima coat and Tiger® Drylac so it can take on all the adventure you can throw at it. Additional features include one-hand, OneTap™ hydro-pneumatic tire arms with zero contact on the bike frame, high-strand semi-integrated 12mm cable locks for security and integrated LED tail lights for safety. Plus, simple, tool-free adjustable tire chock slides for all bikes sizes and tires. These and many other features culminate into a rack designed, built and tested to push the envelope and provide unparalleled ease of use, peace of mind and lasting value.





Each prize pack includes:

• 1x Kuat Piston™ X Bike Rack MSRP: $1389

Learn more at

www.kuat.com

The winner of the Schwalbe Magic Mary & Big Betty Tires are Pinkbike users turtlehead , rgill , talus12

Prize Details:

Schwalbe Magic Mary & Big Betty Tires



The ultimate front/rear combo.



Magic Mary - indisputably the favorite among Schwalbe Downhill and Enduro athletes. Perfect all-round characteristics for almost all tracks and conditions. The sophisticated intermediate profile is combined with the best compounds and construction, pushing the limits to surprising levels.



Big Betty - A Downhill and Enduro Allrounder for dry to damp conditions. Big Betty works perfectly on the rear wheel when combined with the much-loved Magic Mary.







Each prize pack includes:

• 3 sets of Schwalbe Magic Mary/Big Betty combo (Winner to choose size and execution)

• MSRP: $200 USD / set

Learn more at

www.schwalbetires.com

The winner of the Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Bomber CR Shock is Pinkbike user SlipperB .

Congratulations SlipperB

Prize Details:

Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Bomber CR Shock





We’re stoked to offer a Marzocchi coil fork and rear shock, plus a branded Marzocchi zip-up hoodie and snapback. The new Z1 Coil builds on the legacy of the single crown fork that started the revolution way back in the ‘90s – the O.G. Bomber Z1 Coil. Starting with the stout and proven 36mm chassis of the modern day Bomber Z1, the new Z1 Coil retains the renowned Grip damper but swaps out the air spring assembly for the most advanced coil spring system Marzocchi has ever made. At the heart of this new coil system is an ultra-lightweight tempered silicon-chromium steel spring - coupled with a noise management system for near silent performance and an integrated air assist for progressivity and bottom out control.



The Bomber CR provides a plush, planted feel and consistency during long shred sessions. Optimized for bikes in travel ranges from 130mm to over 200mm and keeping in step with Marzocchi’s founding philosophies, this new rear shock prioritizes suspension performance, ride quality, and durability. Simply set your sag and rebound, and go ride. The Marzocchi zip hoodie is meant for colder days and hiding from the paparazzo - full-zip for easy on and off without having to remove your helmet. Then for after the ride, toss on the Marzocchi Flexfit Snapback - more interesting than a black hat but still matches most outfits.







Prize pack includes:

• Z1 Coil (MSRP: $779.00 USD)

• Bomber CR (MSRP: $309.00 USD)

• Marzocchi Snapback (MSRP: $40.00 USD)

• Marzocchi Hoodie Black - Zip (MSRP: $50.00 USD)

Learn more at

www.marzocchi.com

The winner of the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro is Pinkbike user therealjama .

Congratulations therealjama

Prize Details:

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro



The Stumpjumper EVO Pro isn’t just a trail bike. No, it’s a shred-sled built to full-send down the gnarliest trails. Rocks, roots, jumps, drops—they’re no match for the EVO Pro. With an all-new design, from its S-Sizing geometry with a fully adjustable chassis, to its 160mm front and 150mm rear of shred-ready travel, this thing is a full-on ripper. And to top it off, its build has been hand-picked to keep overall weight low and stoke high.



Fox Factory suspension? Check. Carbon 30mm-wide wheels? Check. XO1 Eagle drivetrain? Oh, yeah. Finally, if you want to go full-party mullet-mode, the Stumpjumper EVO Pro lets you run a 27.5-inch rear wheel mated with a 29-inch front.



The Stumpjumper EVO Pro thrives in diverse terrain and unlocks your potential to progress. It’s a bike that delivers unprecedented control, capability, and adjustability, along with unexpected climb-ability – your confident seat in the eye of the hurricane. It’s the Ultimate Trail Bike.







Prize includes:

• Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro in your size. Specialized has set aside one Stumpy Evo in each size for this contest!

• MSRP: $8600 USD

Learn more at

www.specialized.com

