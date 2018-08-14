Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Nico Vink Loves Back Wheel in Whistler
Aug 14, 2018
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Though Nico Vink is known for his prowess on big jumps, my oh my can the man manual. For all we know, Nico might still be manualing on his way to a city near you!
Video:
Shaperideshoot
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
84317 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
76322 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
59353 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
53857 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
47912 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43170 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
42106 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
38028 views
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
Treehouse15
(1 hours ago)
IDK why this is so funny...probably the music. either way...need more words for skills!!
[Reply]
+ 7
PinkyScar
(1 hours ago)
PB poll: How long can you hold a manual?
[Reply]
+ 4
preach
(1 hours ago)
great googly moogly....upper freight train is a speed nightmare already...on two wheels...but your boi does it better than I do on just one.
[Reply]
+ 3
scoobaru
(1 hours ago)
I couldn't be more jealous. Years of trying has netted a best of about 20 yards. Balls.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kramz
(7 mins ago)
When you can do it, it's not really the liberation, or sheer joy you'd think.
[Reply]
+ 4
jeffrocx
(1 hours ago)
More videos need tunes like this. These manuals are insane, btw.
[Reply]
+ 2
toast2266
(42 mins ago)
Someone finally figured out a way to make the blue velvet brake bumps feel less brutal.
[Reply]
+ 2
zorba73
(51 mins ago)
Obviously he's being towed by a helicopter with a bit of string tied to his front wheel.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kramz
(1 hours ago)
Reminds me of that Asian guy's street riding video awhile back, where he just did balancing tricks the whole thing.
[Reply]
+ 2
bok-CZ
(31 mins ago)
anyone to play football with?
[Reply]
+ 1
BEERandSPOKES
(12 mins ago)
Why the hell was this not posted yesterday? Come on, get your $hit together MANUAL MONDAY!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
hairy1976
(18 mins ago)
last trail drop, don't recognise is it the new dirt merchant?
[Reply]
+ 1
BananenWurst
(50 mins ago)
Posting this on a tuesday...
[Reply]
+ 2
chals
(1 hours ago)
Wednesday is tomorrow.
[Reply]
+ 1
LuvAZ
(1 hours ago)
U know there are unicycles right?
[Reply]
+ 1
Eurosquirrel
(1 hours ago)
Man, that move at 0:33 was insane. Mad skills, mad skills indeed.
[Reply]
+ 1
Megazzz
(1 hours ago)
forget front wheel. that's for kids.
[Reply]
+ 1
Twoplanker110
(9 mins ago)
This made me smile. The music was perfect!
[Reply]
- 1
captyvatemedia
(53 mins ago)
I'm a simple man... I see Nico Vink and watch without hesitation. Like a fuckin' boss!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035396
Mobile Version of Website
19 Comments
Post a Comment