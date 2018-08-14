VIDEOS

Video: Nico Vink Loves Back Wheel in Whistler

Aug 14, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

Though Nico Vink is known for his prowess on big jumps, my oh my can the man manual. For all we know, Nico might still be manualing on his way to a city near you!

Video: Shaperideshoot

19 Comments

  • + 11
 IDK why this is so funny...probably the music. either way...need more words for skills!!
  • + 7
 PB poll: How long can you hold a manual?
  • + 4
 great googly moogly....upper freight train is a speed nightmare already...on two wheels...but your boi does it better than I do on just one.
  • + 3
 I couldn't be more jealous. Years of trying has netted a best of about 20 yards. Balls.
  • + 1
 When you can do it, it's not really the liberation, or sheer joy you'd think.
  • + 4
 More videos need tunes like this. These manuals are insane, btw.
  • + 2
 Someone finally figured out a way to make the blue velvet brake bumps feel less brutal.
  • + 2
 Obviously he's being towed by a helicopter with a bit of string tied to his front wheel.
  • + 1
 Reminds me of that Asian guy's street riding video awhile back, where he just did balancing tricks the whole thing.
  • + 2
 anyone to play football with?
  • + 1
 Why the hell was this not posted yesterday? Come on, get your $hit together MANUAL MONDAY!!!
  • + 1
 last trail drop, don't recognise is it the new dirt merchant?
  • + 1
 Posting this on a tuesday...
  • + 2
 Wednesday is tomorrow.
  • + 1
 U know there are unicycles right?
  • + 1
 Man, that move at 0:33 was insane. Mad skills, mad skills indeed.
  • + 1
 forget front wheel. that's for kids.
  • + 1
 This made me smile. The music was perfect!
  • - 1
 I'm a simple man... I see Nico Vink and watch without hesitation. Like a fuckin' boss!

