First Look: Allied's US-Made BC40 is Light and Speedy

It seems like there's a new mountain bike released every other day of the week, but it's not often that we see a company debut their first mountain bike. This is Allied Cycle Works' BC40, a 120mm-travel 29er that, according to them, ''blends XC Race with Downcountry abilities.''



Just like Allied's gravel and road frames, it's manufactured in-house from start to finish at their factory in Northwest Arkansas, from laying down sheets of carbon to machining the aluminum linkage. As you might have guessed, these are not inexpensive bikes; a BC40 frame and shock will cost you $5,630 USD, and the five build options start at $7,625 with Shimano XT and top out with the AXS and Industry Nine-equipped model at $12,115 USD.



BC40 Details

• Intended use: XC, DC

• Travel: 120mm front / rear

• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame material: carbon fiber

• Made in Arkansas

• Sizes: TBA

• Weight: TBA

• MSRP: $7,625 - $12,115 USD

• www.alliedcycleworks.com

Machining the linkage and destructive frame testing are also done in-house.

Allied offers both AXS and XTR-sped'd versions of the BC40.

The bike sounds unapologetically focused on racing and efficiency, with Allied saying that the 1,950-gram frame incorporates a "second-to-none pedaling platform" and calling out races like Leadville 100 and the Marathon Nationals where Lea Davison and Payson McElveen will be aboard the BC40.''I’m incredibly proud of this team. We have been able to double our in-house manufacturing capacity over these last two years while simultaneously developing the BC40,'' Allied CEO Drew Medlock said in the press release. ''Given the hurdles we have faced every single day with our entire supply chain faltering and fighting to keep our operations running smoothly through the pandemic, it’s a huge accomplishment. We can’t wait to see this bike pushed to the limit by our athletes Lea Davison and Payson McEveen at the upcoming Leadville 100, Marathon Nationals, and more.''We've seen many brands move to flex-pivot layouts for their lightweight, short-travel full-suspension bikes, and that's exactly the route Allied has taken with the BC40. Sealed bearings and pivot hardware weigh more than bendy pieces of carbon fiber, of course, and some companies had claimed to save up to 200-grams by using a flex-pivot, so it's no surprise to see it on another speedy bike.There's also a small aluminum rocker that adds lateral rigidity and gives Allied the kinematics they were looking for, and they offer build kits that come with and without remote lockouts. That lockout cable is routed internally, as is everything else, and there's plenty of room for two bottles inside the front triangle, often a major consideration for a bike designed for marathon racing.