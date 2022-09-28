Allied Cycle Works Announces Limited Edition BC40

Sep 28, 2022
by Allied Cycle Works  


PRESS RELEASE: ALLIED Cycle Works

When ALLIED Cycle Works launched the BC40 mountain bike earlier this year, Payson McElveen was an integral part of the development. The team created a mountain bike that blends XC Race with Downcountry abilities, perfectly addressing the needs of Payson to conquer a diverse range of race courses and the trails around his hometown of Durango, Colorado. Building what he calls his dream bike, Payson gave it a custom paint scheme modeled after the gradient hues of the San Juan Mountains. Now this elite BC40 build with Payson’s paint job is available to everyone.

“The BC40 is very simply my dream bike,” said Payson. “It has the geometry I want, the suspension characteristics, the aesthetic, and of course, the light weight. If I were to design a mountain bike for my needs and goals, the BC40 would be it. I still can’t quite believe it’s real, honestly. I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to ride it, race it, adventure on it, and to have played a small role in its creation.”


A Texas native, Payson relocated to Durango, Colorado, in 2012. Known as an epicenter of endurance mountain biking, he spends most of his time training there. Payson's BC40 paint scheme was inspired by the infamous and rugged San Juan mountains. A mountain range that forms the southern part of Colorado's Rocky Mountains and is touted as having some of the most diverse landscapes of any mountain range in the U.S. The beautiful but unusual hues created by the distinct geology of the San Juans influenced the colors of this actual one-of-a-kind piece of art on two wheels. When Payson first moved there, he found the mountain range incredibly intimidating, but it was the challenging terrain he needed to reach his potential as an athlete. "They've taught me enormous amounts about myself as an athlete and person. It's extraordinary to have those mountains and years of hard work reflected in this new mountain bike," said Payson.

Over two years in the making, the BC40 was designed for speed, agility, and beauty, painstakingly tested and refined, and made entirely in the United States with unparalleled precision and passion. A thoughtfully engineered modern cross-country machine mixed with an all-day trail sled, the BC40 features plush 120mm of front and rear travel combined with a second-to-none pedaling platform and progressive geometry delivers precise speed, handling, and tracking for the needs of the modern trail shredder.


Payson’s Limited Edition BC40 is an exact replica of his bike, complete with a SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS drivetrain, RockShox SID Ultimate Charger Race Day Remote fork, SID Luxe Ultimate Remote shock, Roval Control SL 29 XD carbon wheels, and Payson’s iconic San Juan custom paint job.

“We love the energy that Payson brings to the sport, on and off the bike,” said CEO Drew Medlock. “He inspires riders at all levels and adds a fresh creative dimension to everything he does. His Limited Edition BC40 is original like Payson and an expression of the Allied brand. This BC40 is a no-compromise build with the unique San Juan paint job that personifies the distinct layers of Payson’s personality. And every Limited Edition BC40 will come with a personal note from him.”

Payson’s Limited Edition BC40 is available to order now as a complete bike and frameset.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Downcountry Bikes Allied Cycle Works Allied Bc40


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2022
83803 views
Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It
60079 views
Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls
45942 views
Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension
44531 views
Review: 2023 Merida One-Sixty: An Easygoing Enduro Bike
42312 views
Evil Bikes Updates The Wreckoning With New Colors & a UDH
38724 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
37960 views
65,000 Square-Foot Indoor Bike Park Coming to North Vancouver
34581 views

33 Comments

  • 16 0
 I'll ride at a replica pace of his, too. It's be a 1:5 scale, unlike the bike.
  • 24 12
 Just how many people will give up cycling because of the inflationary greed in this industry right now???? 1/2 of this industry needs to go bankrupt asap and get back to f'ing reality please.
  • 13 3
 I am not sure "industry greed" is the correct take away from this.
  • 2 2
 @dorkmire: Its a least part of it... companies saw they could raise their prices in 2020 and 2021 so they did.
  • 3 1
 @HB208: Agreed. The insight I am taking from this is that there is a market for a product like this, not that the "industry" is more greedy then any other industry . To me this is the equivalent of a $20k Pinarello Dogma: silly expensive, performance wise not worth it, but why not cater to the market that are prospective buyers with a limited run product?
  • 3 0
 @dorkmire: I also think that Pinarello is dumb AF though
  • 2 0
 @HB208: haha it is! But I should state the obvious, the price increase seen across industries from 2020 to 2021 wasn't really due to "greed"...i.e. Inflation, Manufacturing limitations, etc. not relevant to this article just your previous comment.
  • 4 0
 it is true that lots of $10-15k bikes are being purchased. the good news is that there are lots of affordable bikes that are total shredders. anyone who doesn't have the budget or interest to spend 5 figures on a bike will be well served by one of those affordable rigs instead.
there are kias, audis, ferraris and bugattis - the market provides something for everyone!!
  • 1 0
 You do realize that it is not a necessity to buy a $14K race bike replica right?
  • 10 0
 $7,360 Frameset. Yikes!
  • 4 0
 Is that in Pesos?
  • 2 1
 Hand made American frame. I have seen one of these. The fit and finish is really nice. I am not sure if it is $7k nice but it is nice.
  • 2 0
 @jmhills: Ok, but they sell the frame with the fork for like $4,900... so you're paying a $2.5k premium to have the same bike as payson
  • 1 0
 Makes the WR1 Arrival look cheap at ~$4K USD for a frame only!
  • 4 0
 Allied will do any custom paintjob you want them to do (within certain limits) for less money than this particular frameset.

If you're going to spend this kind of money, might as well get something unique unless you absolutely love Payson's design.
  • 1 0
 but it comes with a note from Payson!
  • 4 0
 For $14k I want proof that Payson has longingly looked at and caressed every part the same way he did in the photo of him with the linkage.
  • 6 0
 $14k? Nah, fam.
  • 1 0
 I couldn't even imagine spending that much on a bike. My wife and I make very good money and there is zero chance this would even cross my mind.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: you can get 90% of the bike for 40% of the cost. I’m sure these will find a great home in the garages of WalMart executives in and around Bentonville though.
  • 1 0
 @SangamonTaylor: Oh no, I agree. I think the BC40 is a rad bike... this replica is just crazy expensive.
  • 2 0
 14k! I'll be there's not one person here who can give a facts based response to justify that fucking insane price. Quite frankly disgusting
  • 1 0
 Shades of vintage Klein on that paint.

That’s a good thing.

Wish more companies would offer brighter and more interesting paint jobs.
  • 1 0
 great looking bike! at that price though, bike should come with an invitation to a MTB training session hosted by Payson instead of a note.
  • 4 2
 Pretty forested road in last shot. Perfect for that bike.
  • 1 0
 Isn't that what gravel bikes are for?
  • 2 0
 Just get a Supercaliber!!
  • 4 0
 JUST DON'T BE POOR
  • 1 0
 Spend all the moneys on AXS dropper and rear mech, and then get a cable-actuated remote lock out….
  • 1 0
 No weight listed for the bike again. That should be mandatory for articles on bikes. Wink
  • 1 0
 need custom paint on the fork at that price!
  • 1 2
 Uhh.... Who's Payson McElveen?
  • 3 0
 red bull XC guy. US nat champ. Rode across Iceland on a bike. did a pretty epic ride in the last Matchstick bike movie.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009587
Mobile Version of Website