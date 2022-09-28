Allied Cycle Works Announces Limited Edition BC40

PRESS RELEASE: ALLIED Cycle Works
When ALLIED Cycle Works launched the BC40 mountain bike earlier this year, Payson McElveen was an integral part of the development. The team created a mountain bike that blends XC Race with Downcountry abilities, perfectly addressing the needs of Payson to conquer a diverse range of race courses and the trails around his hometown of Durango, Colorado. Building what he calls his dream bike, Payson gave it a custom paint scheme modeled after the gradient hues of the San Juan Mountains. Now this elite BC40 build with Payson’s paint job is available to everyone.
“The BC40 is very simply my dream bike,” said Payson. “It has the geometry I want, the suspension characteristics, the aesthetic, and of course, the light weight. If I were to design a mountain bike for my needs and goals, the BC40 would be it. I still can’t quite believe it’s real, honestly. I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to ride it, race it, adventure on it, and to have played a small role in its creation.”
A Texas native, Payson relocated to Durango, Colorado, in 2012. Known as an epicenter of endurance mountain biking, he spends most of his time training there. Payson's BC40 paint scheme was inspired by the infamous and rugged San Juan mountains. A mountain range that forms the southern part of Colorado's Rocky Mountains and is touted as having some of the most diverse landscapes of any mountain range in the U.S. The beautiful but unusual hues created by the distinct geology of the San Juans influenced the colors of this actual one-of-a-kind piece of art on two wheels. When Payson first moved there, he found the mountain range incredibly intimidating, but it was the challenging terrain he needed to reach his potential as an athlete. "They've taught me enormous amounts about myself as an athlete and person. It's extraordinary to have those mountains and years of hard work reflected in this new mountain bike," said Payson.
Over two years in the making, the BC40 was designed for speed, agility, and beauty, painstakingly tested and refined, and made entirely in the United States with unparalleled precision and passion. A thoughtfully engineered modern cross-country machine mixed with an all-day trail sled, the BC40 features plush 120mm of front and rear travel combined with a second-to-none pedaling platform and progressive geometry delivers precise speed, handling, and tracking for the needs of the modern trail shredder.
Payson’s Limited Edition BC40 is an exact replica of his bike, complete with a SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS drivetrain, RockShox SID Ultimate Charger Race Day Remote fork, SID Luxe Ultimate Remote shock, Roval Control SL 29 XD carbon wheels, and Payson’s iconic San Juan custom paint job.
“We love the energy that Payson brings to the sport, on and off the bike,” said CEO Drew Medlock. “He inspires riders at all levels and adds a fresh creative dimension to everything he does. His Limited Edition BC40 is original like Payson and an expression of the Allied brand. This BC40 is a no-compromise build with the unique San Juan paint job that personifies the distinct layers of Payson’s personality. And every Limited Edition BC40 will come with a personal note from him.”
Payson’s Limited Edition BC40
is available to order now as a complete bike and frameset.
33 Comments
there are kias, audis, ferraris and bugattis - the market provides something for everyone!!
If you're going to spend this kind of money, might as well get something unique unless you absolutely love Payson's design.
That’s a good thing.
Wish more companies would offer brighter and more interesting paint jobs.